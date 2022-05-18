CALDWELL — Two incumbent Canyon County commissioners, Keri Smith and Pam White, have lost their bid for reelection in the May primary, unofficial election results show.
Brad Holton, the current mayor of Greenleaf, defeated Smith and Connie Constantine in District 2. Holton received over 56% of the vote (13,336 votes), followed by Smith’s 32.49% (7,676 votes), and Constantine’s 11.06% (2,614).
Smith has held the position since January 2021, according to her LinkedIn page.
Zach Brooks, a Papa Murphy’s franchise owner-turned real estate investor, won over Pam White and Victor Holliday in District 3. Brooks received 49.46% of the vote (11,510 votes), followed by White’s 35.22% (8,196 votes), and Holliday’s 15.33% of the vote (3,567 votes).
White was elected to the position in 2016, according to her county biography.
Holton said he is “pleasantly pleased” with the victory, noting that it can be difficult to gauge how an election will go during a campaign. He credited his experience and positive attitude for the win.
“I was very clear through the whole campaign that I was just running for a seat, for a position, and that I was not running against a person,” Holton said. “So I kept away from any negativity and I said who I was, why I believed I was qualified, and what I would want to achieve if I was allowed to be in office.”
Brooks said he is “very appreciative of the support and trust that the residents of Canyon County have bestowed upon me,” in a text message. “I look forward to getting to work for them. Thank you to all those who worked so hard to make this victory possible!”
Smith and White did not immediately return a request for comment on Wednesday afternoon.
The ousting of two incumbents comes amid ongoing discussion of how county officials have handled conflict with Commissioner Leslie Van Beek, the county’s commissioner for District 1, who was not up for reelection.
In late January, eight out of nine of Canyon County’s elected officials signed a letter expressing “no confidence” in Van Beek due to pending lawsuits against the county that name Van Beek and alluded to other alleged personnel incidents involving Van Beek.
In the intervening months, community members have voiced concern about the letter, and have questioned the competence of the elected officials who signed the letter. Van Beek wrote a letter of her own in response that called for a public meeting to discuss more of the details of the alleged personnel incidents referred to in the elected officials’ letter. In turn, community members pressed the board of commissioners and other elected officials to schedule a dedicated meeting to that end, as previously reported.
Members of the public submitted records requests to learn more about the alleged behavior and incidents, as previously reported. County Clerk Chris Yamamoto and Commissioner Smith expressed interest in discussing the topic more in depth once those requests had been fulfilled.
But by early April, a dedicated meeting to discuss the public records requests had not been scheduled, and the requests were not completely fulfilled. At that month’s community input meeting, Kim Yanecko, a Nampa resident, made a point of saying she hoped the requests would be fulfilled with ample time for review ahead of the May primary election, and expressed interest in having a public meeting as Van Beek had described in her letter.
Though the requests were eventually fulfilled, a public meeting to specifically discuss Van Beek’s actions was never scheduled.
And Yanecko and other members of the public began to question the integrity and fiscal responsibility of other elected officials, including White.
White and her husband, Steve White, filed for bankruptcy in 2020 in the Eastern District of Washington, according to reporting from the Idaho Statesman. The couple reported $12.7 million in business and personal debt, and $100,000 in unpaid taxes, the Statesman reported.
Chapter 7 bankruptcy allows for the sale of an indebted person’s “non-exempt property,” the proceeds of which go to the person’s creditors, according to the U.S. Courts website.
At a Canyon County primary candidate forum in early May, when asked if he approved of how the aftermath of the letter against Van Beek was handled, Holton emphasized his desire to continue to build good working relationships with county officials, as previously reported.
Brooks said he did not feel that Van Beek was given due process, and that, “if you’re going to come out with a letter like that, then you surely had better come out with the backup and proof for why the letter was released,” as previously reported.
Smith said that she hoped the public would recognize “that there was elected officials putting their neck on the line to say there was a problem,” and expressed feeling frustrated with the sheriff and Yamamoto, the county clerk, for not doing more to address the issue.
White did not attend the forum.
Yamamoto was also up for reelection, and won, receiving 59.63% of the vote (14,579 votes) to Sandy Bowden’s 40.37% (9,871 votes).