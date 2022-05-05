NAMPA — During a candidate forum in Nampa Tuesday night, candidates for District 2 and District 3 Canyon County commissioner shared their views on many topics concerning the county, including a January letter signed by county officials calling for the resignation of Commissioner Leslie Van Beek.
Candidates for legislative offices also shared their views at the event, as previously reported.
The District 2 candidates are incumbent Keri Smith, Greenleaf Mayor Brad Holton, and Connie Constantine. Constantine was not in attendance Tuesday night. District 3 candidates are incumbent Pam White, Zach Brooks, and Victor Holliday. White was not in attendance.
Brooks is a former Papa Murphy's franchise owner turned real-estate investor; Holliday works as a technical services lead for Canyon County, according to his LinkedIn page.
Van Beek, who represents District 1 and is not up for reelection, read a letter at a May 2 community input meeting that pushed back against the claims made against her by elected county officials and urged citizens to vote in the primary.
“Their collective lack of foresight to assess the damage to their own personal reputations and political careers is staggering,” Van Beek wrote of the officials’ decision to write the letter asking for her resignation.
“The now highly publicized attempts to intimidate, bully, threaten, defame, and slander another elected official, should anger and drive citizens to the polls in droves on May 17,” Van Beek said in the letter.
In late January, eight of the county’s nine elected officials drafted a letter expressing “no confidence” in Van Beek and asked for her resignation, as previously reported. Van Beek shared that letter and a letter of her own with local media, including the Idaho Press.
In the intervening months, community members have attended the county’s monthly community meetings and have attempted to use public information requests to retrieve more specific information about Van Beek’s alleged wrongdoings.
Commissioners Smith and White signed the letter, as did Clerk Chris Yamamoto. County Assessor Brian Stender and Treasurer Tracie Lloyd also signed the letter and are also up for reelection, but they are running unopposed and were not part of Tuesday’s event. Jennifer Crawford, the county coroner, is up for reelection and is being challenged by Mike Pullin, but the pair were not advertised as part of the event.
At Tuesday’s event, when commissioner candidates were asked if they agreed with how the situation was handled, Smith said she would not have done anything differently.
“I will stand by that we cannot share the personnel problems with Commissioner Van Beek,” Smith said, and that elected officials raised the issue despite knowing it could be “political nightmare” and that there was a pending election, she said.
“I would encourage you to think that there was elected officials that put their neck on the line to say that there was a problem … And I wish that our prosecuting attorney and our sheriff would do more (like) they said that they would do, and they’re putting us in an awkward position, but, I wish I could share more.”
Holton said it would be “foolish and stupid” to comment at length on the situation given that Van Beek is still in office and he would have to work with her and White, if White is reelected.
“I just don’t know, and I’m not going to burn bridges,” Holton said. “I want to go forward and build working relationships with these people.”
Holliday, who is currently an employee of the county, agreed, saying that though it was “tough” hearing about what was going on among the elected officials, he wants to maintain his working relationships.
“I want to continue that relationship because I enjoy working with every one of these commissioners,” Holliday said. “And I want to continue that relationship because I think they do a great job all around and that’s where I’m going to leave it at that tonight.”
Brooks said he disagreed with how the situation was handled, saying it denied Van Beek due process.
“You release that letter, and what it does is it tells that person, ‘you’re guilty; now go prove your innocence,’” Brooks said. He later added, “if you’re going to come out with a letter like that, then you surely had better come out with the backup and the proof for why that letter was released.”
In Van Beek’s recent letter, she characterizes what has occurred as “hair-salon drama,” saying the elected officials who signed the letter against her have not offered more specifics.
“The actions of The 8 should raise serious concerns in the minds of taxpayers concerning ethics in government, open meeting law violations, and where the real abuse of power and mistreatment of employees lies,” Van Beek said.
When asked at Tuesday's forum to describe the most pressing challenge facing the county, all of the candidates highlighted property taxes and growth. Smith brought up the county’s high teen suicide rate.
“I had no idea I was passionate about this, but in one week, Nampa School District had over eight attempted suicides,” Smith said. “We need a teen crisis center and assessment center. We need to help our youth.”
The candidates were also asked if they believe in and support the mission of the Idaho Freedom Foundation.
Smith said, “what I believe is they believe in educating the public on free markets and principles of liberty, and I believe in that.”
Other candidates expressed less than full support of the organization.
As part of his participation with the Idaho Association of Cities, Holton said he had seen some of the legislation authored by Idaho politicians who align with the organization, and was not impressed.
“It was at a junior-high level, and it was very … just really blown out of the water at that level,” he said. “So to make a big splash and then not follow through with something concrete that the Legislature can actually do and pass … who cares if it sells papers and it makes you look good? We need a Legislature that can build something and have some connectedness and not finger pointing.”
Brooks said he was not familiar with the mission of the organization overall. He thinks the organization’s metric for grading legislation is useful, but expressed doubt about “the personalities and who they go after and who they don’t,” appearing to refer to the organization’s rating of politicians.
“Six years ago, I put a lot of stock into it,” Brooks said. “Now, I don’t as much. I think it’s a good tool in the tool bag, but as far as it being the hammer or the sledgehammer answer-all ... I don’t believe so.”
Holliday said individuals will “pick and choose on that mission statement, what you are and what you want to do.”
“They have a very good idea, but we’re going to pick and choose how we look at that mission statement and what those individuals stand for.”
Candidates emphasized their strengths and experience in closing statements.
Holliday said his 14 years of experience at the county would help him hit the ground running.
“I know them already, I’m ready to go to work,” he said. “I’ll be transparent. I’ll be accountable. And I will be available for you to talk to when I can.”
Brooks said his business experience is unrivaled in his race.
“I’m the only one that brings not only private sector employment, but also running a successful, profitable business, and that leadership and that experience to this race,” he said.
Smith said she would continue to work on hard things, including “the Commissioner Van Beek issue,” and discussed her experience with helping revitalize downtown Caldwell. She said her father had tried to dissuade her, saying, “’Don’t waste your time.’”
“He meant it with love, but you tell me ‘no’ and I’m gonna figure out a way for you because it means something to you and it means something to me,” Smith said. “And I’ll just keep fighting for you, because I love you. I really do.”
Holton emphasized his experience as mayor of Greenleaf, a position he has held for over two decades.
“I have a lot of ground that I’ve traveled, and I would like to bring that to bear on the county commissioner’s position,” Holton said. He said he intends to collaborate with the other elected officials.
“We’re not going to agree all the time, but we are going to work for the best solution for the county,” he said. “Whether it’s what I like or not, it’s going to be best for the county.”