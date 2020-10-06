The Idaho Press partnered with the League of Women Voters of Idaho to publish these candidate surveys. To search by address for races and issues on your ballot, visit vote411.org.
Idaho State Senate District 21
Name: Regina Bayer
- Party: Rep
- Incumbent
- Mailing Address: Meridian, 83642
- Campaign Phone: (986) 200-8701
- Website: reginabayerforidaho.com
- Facebook page: Regina Bayer For Idaho
Name: Dawn Pierce
- Party: Dem
- Mailing Address: Boise, 83709
Questions:
Q: 1. What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
Regina Bayer: I believe a top priority is tax reform; property tax relief, grocery sales tax relief, and senior citizen tax relief to allow our citizens to remain in their homes.
Dawn Pierce: If elected, I would like to give a voice to Idahoans that feel their voice or opinion at the Statehouse does not matter. I am not a career politician. It is not I would like to bring attention to hunger and poverty. I would like to bring health care to the forefront. Health care is a right and not a privilege. There are no laws mandating what a man can and cannot do with his reproductive rights. Women’s health care rights do matter and the government overreach needs to end.
Q: 2. What experience has prepared you for this office?
Regina Bayer: I have worked closely with the legislature and many legislators for over two decades. I know the procedures and the legislative process. I have experience working with fellow Senators on both sides of the isle to accomplish what needs to be done.
Dawn Pierce: Not being a politician or part of a political family is a bonus. I am a hunger and poverty survivor. I know what it is like to feel like my voice does not matter. I have learned how to navigate the legislative maze in Idaho and DC. I am on the Board of Directors with Bread for the World. I lobby members of congress asking them to protect anti-hunger and anti-poverty programs. I am on the advisory board with The Alliance to End Hunger. I am a former Expert on Poverty with RESULTS.
Q: 3 What changes, if any, would you support related to state funding of public education?
Regina Bayer: The state funds a significant amount of money for education but I feel more of it should go towards teachers and classrooms. Money could be saved by reducing expensive, duplicate administrative costs.
Dawn Pierce: State funding of education should always take precedence. Idaho ranks, more often than not, at the bottom when it comes to education. We are not adequately preparing our young people. How can young Idahoans compete in the job market with an education that ranks 48, 49, or 50?
Q: 4. What do you see as Idaho's prison system's most important needs and how would you address those?
Regina Bayer: I believe the state should take a close comprehensive look at mandatory, minimum sentencing. We are incarcerating too many prisoners for non-violent crimes.
Dawn Pierce: Ending minimum mandatories. Give sentencing authority back to the judges. Non-violent offenders do not belong in prison. Our criminal justice system and prisons in Idaho need a complete overhaul. Sadly, the offenders in our state's care are not benefiting from the same treatment and precautions that all Idahoans have when it comes to COVID-19.
Q: 5. What do you see as Idaho's most important health care system needs and how would you address those?
Regina Bayer: We should continue to facilitate creative options, such as health savings accounts. Somehow it seems like too many people expect government (either state or federal) to provide everything via socialized medicine. I do not believe that’s the proper role of government.
Dawn Pierce: Universal health care is imperative. Health care should be a right and not a privilege. There are no laws mandating what a man can and cannot do with his reproductive rights. Women’s health care rights do matter and the government overreach needs to end. As a nurse, I know, and am very aware, that people do die because they do not have access to health care – either geographically or financially.
Q: 6 What changes to income, sales, and property tax policies would you support?
Regina Bayer: Absolutely lower them all.
Dawn Pierce: I would support a flat tax based on income. We need to repeal the grocery tax. A bill was passed a few years ago by the state legislature. When it was sent to the Governor Otter, he refused to sign, and it was not made law. Because there is a tax on the food we buy, if someone using SNAP uses a coupon to cut their food bill, they must pay tax on the coupon. This is asinine. We need to, once and for all, repeal the grocery tax.
Q: 7 What measures do you support in updating Idaho's voting processes?
Regina Bayer: I hope this current election will be the only time we see mail-in voting. I support traditional polling locations on election day as we’ve always had. I can accept early voting for 1-2 weeks before election day. I do not support registering to vote on election day. I believe that should be cut-off in advance of any election. I support providing mandatory photo ID to vote. I support voter access and the desired high voter turn-out, as long as the process does not compromise ballot integrity.
Dawn Pierce: In my opinion, Idaho needs to move to mail-in ballots. We saw an unprecedented increase in voters in the primary. Many more Idahoans participated in the election than ever. We need to keep the momentum going and get as many Idahoans involved in our elections as we can.
Q: 8. What are the biggest transportation priorities for Idaho in the next 20 years and how should the state prepare now to fund those projects?
Regina Bayer: We need to have a plan to fund transportation on a more consistent basis. We need to start by repairing our infrastructure such as bridges and overpasses. Much of the transportation grid-lock is caused by all the new growth. Growth should pay for itself. Many states have a far greater state general fund support for infrastructure budgets.
Dawn Pierce: Our roads are not equipped to handle the increase now, I cannot imagine what is going to happen in the next 20 or so years. We need to up our public transportation access, and increase routes with more service on the weekends.
Q: 9. Do you support local option sales tax authority for all cities and counties?
Regina Bayer: My concern is in regards to unwittingly pitting Idaho businesses against each other, especially if they are in close proximity to one another but in adjacent taxing district boundaries. Our border communities already have to deal with neighboring states that don’t have any sales tax.
Dawn Pierce: I do not support local option sales tax authority for all cities and counties. If the wealthy were paying their fair share this would not be a question or issue.
Idaho State House District 21 A
Name: Steven C Harris
- Party: Rep
- Incumbent
- Mailing Address: Meridian, 83642
Name: Donald Williamson
- Party: Dem
- Mailing Address: Meridian, 83642
- Campaign Phone: (208) 789-4081
- Website: donald4d21.com
- Facebook: facebook.com/donald4d21
- Twitter: @idahodonald
Questions:
Q: 1. What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
Steven C Harris: Did not submit a survey response.
Donald Williamson: To be a candidate that represents all of the citizens of district 21 and works on legislation that helps Idahoans. Too much time is spent on legislation that focuses on divisive social issues, rather than legislation tackling real issues Idahoans care about. Issues like property tax relief, adequately funding our education system, keeping public lands accessible to everyone and our crumbling infrastructure and its inability to handle our current rate of growth
Q: 2. What experience has prepared you for this office?
Donald Williamson: I have been a blue-collar worker most of my life, since I was 13 and picking strawberries in the summer. I have over 20 years in retail sales, sales management and training experience and am a small business owner with my wife. I have previously served on the board of directors for a non-profit community theater and locally have volunteered time with City of Light Women & Children's shelter and the Interfaith Sanctuary.
Q: 3. What changes, if any, would you support related to state funding of public education?
Donald Williamson: First and foremost, the legislature needs to step up and meet their constitutional mandate of adequately funding our education system! How that should be done, and where the funds should come from, can be up for debate. I believe a good place to start would be looking where the Reclaim Idaho organization was looking, in regard to their recent education funding initiative, that the governor & secretary of state fought so hard to keep off of the ballot.
Q: 4. What do you see as Idaho's prison system's most important needs and and how would you address those?
Donald Williamson: I would like to see education and support programs for inmates with children and the family members that care for the children while the parent serves their sentence. Many people caring for the children of inmates, are either elderly or have never been parents. It is in the best interests of the child, to establish education & support resources for them while they care for the child. Also offering education services to the inmate, to help equip them with the skills needed upon their release.
Q: 5. What do you see as Idaho's most important healthcare system needs and how would you address those?
Donald Williamson: Idaho desperately needs to address its lack of mental health care. Working in the ER, I've seen countless patients be constantly recycled through the current system, never getting the help they need, until they are brought back to the ER and start the process all over again. We need to expand the facilities and staff we have, allowing for better care of the patient load and allow for follow up programs, helping patients with treatment after their release, lowering the number of readmissions.
Q: 6. What changes to income, sales and property tax policies would you support?
Donald Williamson: I have no specific tax policy changes I am in total support of, other than the changes required to give Idahoans immediate and long-lasting property tax relief. It is unacceptable that our legislature has kicked this can down the road so many times that we have some elderly citizens and veterans with disabilities, because the circuit breaker was not extended, paying four times what they did in 2006. No one should face the possibility of losing their home because of run-away property taxes.
Q: 7. What measures do you support in updating Idaho's voting processes?
Donald Williamson: It was actually the passage of HB1159 a couple of years ago, that made me want to run for office. I don't believe any elected official should be in support of legislation that reduces the people's ability to have their voices heard. As for our voting process, I'm in favor of setting up voting centers that allow any voter, from any precinct, to cast their vote in person at any vote center within their county. This reduces stress for commuters and other voters, trying to get back to one site only.
Q: 8. What are the biggest transportation priorities in Idaho for the next 20 years, and how should the state prepare now to fund those projects?
Donald Williamson: We need to be more proactive when addressing Idaho's transportation needs, rather than kicking the can down the road and reacting to the complications our rapid growth causes, once it became a significant problem. I would like to see our legislature address a mass transit solution, that could help reduce our congestion during the morning and evening commutes.
Q: 9. Do you support local option sales tax authority for all cities and counties?
Donald Williamson: I believe the local governments at the city & county level, should have the ability to govern whether or not to implement a local option tax. This is one area where I believe the state legislature overreaches and acts like a "big brother", telling local governments what they should and should not do.
Idaho State House District 21 B
Name: Lisa Adams
- Party: Libertarian
- Mailing Address: Boise, 83714
Name: Greg Ferch
- Party: Rep
- Mailing Address: Boise, 83719
- Campaign Phone: (208) 377-1002
- Website: Ferch4Idaho.com
- Facebook: facebook.com/ferchforidaho
Questions:
Q: 1. What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
Lisa Adams: Did submit a survey response.
Greg Ferch: Improved healthcare access, Economic Development, Tax Reform/ simplification
Q: 2. What experience has prepared you for this office?
Greg Ferch: 11 years of service as an Army medic and Desert Storm Veteran. 10 years of higher education. Bachelors in Human Biology and Doctor of Chiropractic. 26 years of active chiropractic practice, employer and business owner. 24-year property manager. Former Charleston Place Homeowners’ Association President. Ada County Republican Party Chairman.
Q: 3. What changes, if any, would you support related to state funding of public education?
Greg Ferch: Parents should have a choice in the use of their tax dollars. With my parents having been and two sisters who are teachers, I believe we need to pay teachers well but curtail public education waste and bureaucracy. vocational opportunities should be considered. simply spending more money per student doesn’t guarantee positive results. In my career, I have seen well over a thousand resumes. I suggest we need to focus on core subjects and skills that add to the employability of the students.
Q: 4. What do you see as Idaho's prison system's most important needs and and how would you address those?
Greg Ferch: I believe in rehab and education that provides marketable skills for integration. I believe that mandatory minimum policies should be reevaluated and discretion returned to Judges. Sentencing should also consider restitution to the harmed party when possible. People who return to society, should be welcomed into our community, encouraged to improve their education level or learn a trade. We should limit barriers for these individuals to work and become self-sufficient as soon as possible.
Q: 5. What do you see as Idaho's most important healthcare system needs and how would you address those?
Greg Ferch: As a physician, I believe we need to reduce healthcare costs. The best way to reduce costs is to reduce the need for healthcare. The best way to reduce the need for healthcare is for individuals to make healthier lifestyle decisions. The opioid crisis has been devastating to our community. We need to dismantle philosophic and financial barriers to forms of healthcare that are not contributory to the crisis.
Q: 6. What changes to income, sales and property tax policies would you support?
Greg Ferch: I am in favor of low, simple, and fair taxation. Taxation that does not violate equal protection concepts. No tax policy that picks winners or offers advantages to some at the expense of others. Obviously, the devil is in the details. That said, a simple sales tax at a level just enough to pay for the bare necessities to run the State Government, ween dependence from the Federal Government and maintain a modest rainy-day fund.
Q: 7. What measures do you support in updating Idaho's voting processes?
Greg Ferch: The security, integrity, and cost of the voting process are paramount. The voting process should be limited in large part to in-person voting with identification and proof of residence. Paper ballots of some form should always be used to create a reviewable paper trail.
Q: 8. What are the biggest transportation priorities in Idaho for the next 20 years, and how should the state prepare now to fund those projects?
Greg Ferch: Traffic and congestion will continue to cause stress for those who live in the Treasure Valley. I think we need to continue to improve our infrastructure to move people around the Treasure Valley efficiently. This includes widening roads where appropriate, listening to planners, and working within the budget to meet our needs. We should actively promote traffic movement strategies, such as right on red, to minimize vehicular idle time and therefore minimize road congestion and pollution.
Q: 9. Do you support local option sales tax authority for all cities and counties?
Greg Ferch: No. I am substantially resistant to new or additional taxation. I know this is a hot button issue around Ada County and Boise. The tax burdens we face are already heavy enough without adding to it. I believe there is the possibility that an uncertain business climate would be created with the potential for so many jurisdictions to create new or additional taxes. If there is a need, cities and counties can petition the state legislature for additional funding.