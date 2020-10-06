The Idaho Press partnered with the League of Women Voters of Idaho to publish these candidate surveys. To search by address for races and issues on your ballot, visit vote411.org.
Idaho State Senate District 20
Name: Chuck Winder
- Party: Rep
- Incumbent
- Mailing Address: Boise, 83713
(Uncontested. Did not submit a survey response.)
Idaho State House District 20 A
Name: Joe A Palmer
- Party: Rep
- Incumbent
- Mailing Address: Meridian, 83646
Name: Pat Soulliere
- Party: Dem
- Mailing Address: Meridian, 83646
- Campaign Phone: (208) 346-2266
- Website: soulliere4idaho.com
- Facebook page: facebook.com/Soulliere4Idaho
- Twitter: @Soulliere4Idaho
Name: Daniel S Weston
- Party: Con
- Mailing Address: Meridian, 83642
Questions:
Q: 1. What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
Joe A Palmer: Did not submit a survey response.
Pat Soulliere: Managing growth at a state level to help the citizens of Idaho is one of my primary goals. As we have seen a surge in growth, our support systems have not kept up. People I talk to across my district express this as the top priority they want to see with their representatives. Growth does not pay for itself but if managed in a smart way, it can be a net benefit to everyone. We need to address these issues now before they get any worse.
Daniel S Weston: Did not submit a survey response.
Q: 2. What experience has prepared you for this office?
Pat Soulliere: I am an executive at a major international technology company. I have more than 15 years of experience in high-level management positions and have spent the last 11 years in executive leadership roles. But more than that, I am a resident of Meridian, Idaho, with a desire to see it represented by someone who really cares. I have seen the power of community in action through my work, and it inspired me to serve the community in which I live and work in a deep, meaningful way.
Q: 3. What changes, if any, would you support related to state funding of public education?
Pat Soulliere: Idaho is ranked 51st in the nation when it comes to spending per student, according to the U.S. Census. We can do more for our students to ensure they receive an excellent primary education and the necessary post-secondary education to obtain high-quality jobs and remain in Idaho. I am committed to achieving this goal and investing in our children, our teachers, and our future.
Q: 4. What do you see as Idaho's prison system's most important needs and and how would you address those?
Pat Soulliere: As a state, we can do a better job setting up rehabilitation programs for non-violent offenders. Programs designed to turn offenders into productive members of society are what we should be looking at. I think a big part of this comes down to proper investment in mental health. Many offenders need mental health help, not a cage. If we can help these members of society to be in a stable and safe place, they will be less of a burden upon the system.
Q: 5. What do you see as Idaho's most important healthcare system needs and how would you address those?
Pat Soulliere: The COVID-19 pandemic showed exactly why we need broader health care coverage and options for Americans, including every citizen in Idaho. Millions of Americans were laid off during the pandemic and lost their health insurance as a result. We need better access to affordable health care for every Idahoan, which includes the expansion of Medicaid and health care plans with affordable premiums and deductibles.
Q: 6. What changes to income, sales and property tax policies would you support?
Pat Soulliere: I am extremely disappointed that the Idaho Legislature promised property tax relief in 2020 and failed to deliver it. I am committed to real, lasting property tax relief. I support increasing the homeowner exemption from $100,000 to $200,000, where it used to be.
Q: 7. What measures do you support in updating Idaho's voting processes?
Pat Soulliere: My goal is, and always will be, to make voting as accessible and easy as possible for all people of Idaho. The COVID pandemic has shown us we have work and investment to do around mail in voting, and we should look to keep working to improve that in future years. I would not support any changes to the citizen initiative process and believe we need the ability, as a state, to have the citizens put ballot measures to a vote. When the people speak, we as elected officials must respect that.
Q: 8. What are the biggest transportation priorities in Idaho for the next 20 years, and how should the state prepare now to fund those projects?
Pat Soulliere: It is vital to create better roads for traffic flows and to invest in public transportation infrastructure. As the Meridian area continues to grow, this will become ever more important. The problems have been ignored for too long. My vision is to begin with building a more robust bus system and creating riders of choice in the valley, not just riders of need, reducing the number of cars on the road and allowing people to spread out across the valley more easily.
Q: 9. Do you support local option sales tax authority for all cities and counties?
Pat Soulliere: Yes. The amount of micromanaging the state legislature has done in local cities and counties is a broad overreach. The people of Idaho believe in local control, and we need to give the local cities and counties the tools they need to help manage and pay for the growth they experience.
Idaho State House District 20 B
Name: Samantha "Sammy" Hager
- Party: Dem
- Mailing Address: Meridian, 83642
Name: James Holtzclaw
- Party: Rep
- Incumbent
- Mailing Address: Meridian
Candidates did not submit a survey response.