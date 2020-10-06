The Idaho Press partnered with the League of Women Voters of Idaho to publish these candidate surveys. To search by address for races and issues on your ballot, visit vote411.org.
Idaho State Senate District 18
Name: Mark A Bost
- Party: Rep
- Mailing Address: Boise, 83706
- Facebook page: facebook.com/MarkBostforIdahoState
- Campaign Website: donorbox.org/mark-bost-for-idaho-senate-district-18
Name: Janie Ward-Engelking
- Party: Dem
- Incumbent
- Mailing Address: Boise, 83706
- Campaign Phone: (208) 861-6434
- Website: ward-engelking.com
- Facebook page: Senator Janie Ward-Engelking
- Twitter: @wardengelking
Questions:
Q: 1. What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
Mark A Bost: My expectations if elected is to have more of a voice for not only District 18 but Idahoans altogether. District 18 has been underrepresented in the Senate and it is long overdue to have a bigger role the formation of policies and laws that continue to have tremendous effect on District 18. Repeal of the grocery tax, more accountability in government spending, increase in starting K-12 teacher pay, family court reform, establishment of a lottery funded scholarship for high school grads.
Janie Ward-Engelking: Education remains a top priority. The current education funding method based on average daily attendance is antiquated, and we need to move to funding based on enrollment. Other issues to address include the teacher shortage our state and nation face and the access to dependable and predictable funding for higher education. In addition to the needs of education in Idaho, I look forward to reducing the property tax burden, addressing criminal justice reform, and increasing healthcare access.
Q: 2. What experience has prepared you for this office?
Mark A Bost: 15 years as a federal government civilian in senior leadership positions. I have briefed congressional committees, staffers, military leaders as well as vice presidents of major defense contractors on multi-billion dollar programs. I have also been directly given the authorization to negotiate multi-billion dollar contracts on behalf of the government. In addition, with 14 years as a Air Force Officer and Pilot the duties as such has required leading and serving people, especially in a crisis
Janie Ward-Engelking: Growing up on an Idaho farm instilled in me the importance of hard work and responsibility. As a native Idahoan and lifelong educator, I care deeply about our state. After 33 years as a classroom teacher, I was compelled to run for office when the Luna Laws were promoted. It was clear the legislature needed an educator's perspective. I have worked across the aisle to pass legislation beneficial to Idahoans of all walks of life, and the recognitions I have received are a testament to my efforts.
Q: 3 What changes, if any, would you support related to state funding of public education?
Mark A Bost: I believe extra scrutiny is needed with how the budget is formulated as well as how it is allocated. The obligation of funding has not been scrutinized enough to ensure proper needs are met. Citizens are not kept in the loop with what their tax money is directly going towards to ensure the prevention of fraud, waste or abuse. The education system should not have to depend on lottery earnings to partially fund expenditures, nor however should the taxpayer be unduly overburdened.
Janie Ward-Engelking: With an increase in hybrid and virtual learning, it is clear that Idaho's education funding system is outdated. We need to shift from average daily attendance to enrollment-based funding. This year, over 100 school districts ran supplemental levies just to keep the doors open. By not adequately funding schools at the state level, we are increasing the burden on property owners and creating a school system of inequality. Being last in the nation in per-pupil expenditures is no longer acceptable.
Q: 4. What do you see as Idaho's prison system's most important needs and how would you address those?
Mark A Bost: Overcrowding due to lack of available space and therefore having to outsource capacity with other states. As Idaho continues to grow the need for capacity will need to be increased, proper planning will help to ensure funding resides with the state rather than having to outsource to other states.
Janie Ward-Engelking: There are several aspects of Idaho's prison system that need to be addressed. These include increasing treatment programs for people with substance abuse and mental health issues, eliminating mandatory minimum sentencing, and extending the probation and parole programs. Idaho prisons are expensive and should not be the default for those facing drug-related charges. By adding counselors to parole programs and focusing on rehabilitation, we can provide a second chance for former inmates.
Q: 5. What do you see as Idaho's most important health care system needs and how would you address those?
Mark A Bost: The shortage of available primary care physicians is a growing problem in Idaho, it will only continue to become a greater problem as the population increase continues. Idaho needs to address this growing disparity in order to ensure that individuals can be seen in a reasonable amount of time. The creation of funded medical residency programs is a must as well as the study of whether the creation of a medical school in association with a state university.
Janie Ward-Engelking: Idaho is fifth in the nation for suicides per capita. This is unacceptable. We must invest in behavioral health and provide appropriate training and resources. Although crisis centers are doing a good job, they are few and far between. Idaho is also looking at a serious medical personnel shortage, with 65% of our doctors within ten years of retirement. We need to expand funding for medical students and increase residency capacity. Idaho needs to expand access to affordable health care for all.
Q: 6 What changes to income, sales, and property tax policies would you support?
Mark A Bost: Idaho must attract new businesses in order to assure citizens an ability to obtain a working/living wage. As more individuals move to Idaho the scarcity of jobs is a valid concern, especially in skilled positions. The continued increase in property taxes is unsustainable for Idahoans who already are homeowners and is preventing others from becoming first-time homebuyers. A freeze in property tax is significantly needed especially in the current environment of Covid.
Janie Ward-Engelking: We need to take advantage of the potential of our online sales tax. Now more than ever, Idahoans are shopping online, and the sales tax from these purchases should be going to the general fund. I believe that we should review sales tax exemptions every 10 years to ensure these are still needed. In addition, the pressure of increasing property taxes is not sustainable and is placing an unfair burden on homeowners. We need fair tax policies that are equitable for everyone.
Q: 7 What measures do you support in updating Idaho's voting processes?
Mark A Bost: Currently the voting measures are sufficient. I would however, recommend additional polling locations like that of adding Post Office locations as an easy identifiable location that everyone knows in order to vote. The continual movement of voting locations causes a lot of issues and confusion for voters.
Janie Ward-Engelking: Voting is an enshrined right and fundamental responsibility in a democracy. I support any secure measure that makes voting convenient and accessible to all eligible voters.
Q: 8. What are the biggest transportation priorities for Idaho in the next 20 years and how should the state prepare now to fund those projects?
Mark A Bost: Idaho's transportation needs have been neglected and are stagnant while projections for population increase are increasing significantly each year. The Boise Airport needs significant expansion in order to meet the demand of air travel by the increase in business and vacation travelers. Federal funds are always available to increase the capacity for Boise Airport and this needs to be leveraged sooner rather than later. An expansion will also aid in the attraction of new companies.
Janie Ward-Engelking: It is imperative we address transportation infrastructure and funding. Maintenance for our roads and bridges is under-funded, and we are not keeping up with the new growth we are seeing in Idaho. The majority of our bridges, overpasses, and roads have a C- rating or lower. This impacts public safety and the movement of Idaho products and should be a concern to all Idahoans. We need a comprehensive plan (which should include looking at all funding sources) to fund transportation.
Q: 9. Do you support local option sales tax authority for all cities and counties?
Mark A Bost: No, I do not support LOST tax options, as more times than not they are misused and provide for another way for local governments to collect more money from citizens. Local governments need to learn to work within the budget provided, it is simply not feasible to continually go back to the taxpayers for more money.
Janie Ward-Engelking: Absolutely! I trust the voters of our cities and counties to decide what they want and need in their communities.
Idaho State House District 18 A
Name: Gary M Childe
- Party: Rep
- Mailing Address: Boise, 83706
- Campaign Phone: (208) 585-1344
- Website: gchilde4idaho.com
- Facebook page: @Gary Childe for Idaho Legislature
Name: Ilana Rubel
- Party: Dem
- Incumbent
- Mailing Address: Boise, 83706
- Campaign Phone: (208) 866-4776
- Website: rubelforidaho.com
- Facebook: @rubelforidaho
- Twitter: @ilanarubel
Questions:
Q: 1. What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
Gary M Childe: There are those like myself that have concerns of many issues that effect our state as a whole. Grocery tax, increase of property tax are just a couple of items that my district has spoken to me about. I hope to have a real impact on the issues we all face daily with our state government. I want to be part of the process and solution as a state legislature. To help my community and district. To represent those who have elected me to be a State Representative.
Ilana Rubel: We are facing challenging times and a likely revenue crisis. I will continue to fight for top-quality public education (including early childhood education), protection of public lands, access to affordable healthcare, property tax relief and infrastructure improvement. As the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic continue to unfold, we may need to assess additional measures to address unemployment, homelessness and college affordability.
Q: 2. What experience has prepared you for this office?
Gary M Childe: I have lived in Idaho for approx.30 years. Have helped with various national and state campaigns over the last 35 years. I am currently a Precinct Committeeman and District 18 Vice-Chair. I m also on the Ada County Republican Parties resolutions committee. I want to represent those citizens as their Precinct Committeeman and State Representative if elected and do my part for my district to make a better Idaho for all.
Ilana Rubel: I grew up in poverty but worked my way up (through many minimum wage jobs) through college and Harvard Law School. I have seen society from very different angles and work hard to balance every side's needs. Being a lawyer helps me be a better lawmaker. And I have navigated many life experiences that face my constituents: I'm a mom with kids in Boise schools, I've had a serious accident requiring costly medical care. I've also knocked on thousands of doors and listened to people.
Q: 3. What changes, if any, would you support related to state funding of public education?
Gary M Childe: First, everyone should look at the budget issues of the State of Idaho Board of Education. Half of our states budget goes to constitutionally mandated K-12 and higher education. The recent lawsuit being presented by the Supt. of Public Instruction is an example of how funds can be moved to other agencies. A letter worth reading dated 1/8/09 from the Office of Performance Evaluation presents a letter to the Idaho Legislature on the Evaluation of Educational funding in Idaho & its stakeholders.
Ilana Rubel: Teacher pay continues to lag our neighboring states and it is impacting recruitment and retention of teachers. We are 51st in the nation in education funding and the Governor has proposed cutting another $99 million from the education budget. I think this is unacceptable - the state must step up to adequately fund education, and must stop shifting the burden to property tax payers who have to compensate for underfunding through bonds and levies.
Q: 4. What do you see as Idaho's prison system's most important needs and and how would you address those?
Gary M Childe: Idaho has more people in prison because of parole & probation violations than any other state in the nation. Idaho has a growing prison population with 4.3% growth in 2019. I think the Idaho prison system needs to be reformed. I propose building bigger prisons, rework the drug laws and take a look at the min. and max. sentencing of prisoners. Governor Little gave $5.9 million to D.O.C for "connection & intervention" which is for bringing families together. The reviewing of all this is important.
Ilana Rubel: Idaho is the West's top incarcerator, and it is draining our coffers. Shipping prisoners to for-profit prisons out of state is a terrible solution that increases recidivism and shatters families. Sentencing reform is a must, including restoring judicial sentencing power over drug offenses that now require lengthy mandatory prison sentences. Plans are currently under way to help released offenders avoid parole violations; I support expanding these efforts.
Q: 5. What do you see as Idaho's most important healthcare system needs and how would you address those?
Gary M Childe: The rising cost of healthcare, a strain on disposable income by consumers and a strain on state budgets. Other issues are, State Medicaid Expansion, Health information and technology & privacy. We have uninsured and underinsured portions of the population. It's hard to address a solution with the COVID19 issue in our country, everything appears up in the air. Hospitals are closing many of their urgent care facilities, doctors and nurses are being displaced with concerns of their jobs.
Ilana Rubel: It is essential to keep as many Idahoans insured as possible, whether through Medicaid or the insurance exchange. Care for the uninsured drives rural hospitals out of business, costs counties a fortune and ultimately burdens property tax payers. For these reasons I will continue to oppose any barriers to coverage. We also need to incentivize providers to work in the many medically underserved areas of our state.
Q: 6. What changes to income, sales and property tax policies would you support?
Gary M Childe: Since 2000 Idaho's population as grown by 500,000 people. I think there should be a reduced or fixed tax for those who are retired and on a fixed income. When homeowners have bought and paid for their home that they are staying in and not selling or moving from, they are seeing the value of their home going up in value and being taxed out of their home. A freeze needs to be placed on rising property taxes. New policies need to put in place.
Ilana Rubel: I believe that Idaho should treat internet sales tax revenues the same way it treats other sales tax revenues, and allow it to be used to address both local and state needs. I support increasing the circuit breaker to provide seniors property tax relief, restoring the indexed homeowners' exemption, examining whether our many sales tax exemptions should continue, and allowing impact fees to be used for new school construction to eliminate some of the need for bonds to pay for new schools.
Q: 7. What measures do you support in updating Idaho's voting processes?
Gary M Childe: I think we could have better voter ID regulations and laws. I do not think the current laws are tight enough and have room for voter fraud. Title 34-elections, Ch. 11, Conduct of Election - 34-1114 Affidavit in Lieu of Personal ID could use some updating. The number of days one needs to be registered before an election is 30. I think this should be increased to 90 days. Same day registration should not be allowed. Citizenship should be a requirement for voter registration.
Ilana Rubel: I fully support the Secretary of State's implementation of online absentee ballot requests, and hope that this continues indefinitely past the COVID crisis. I believe that voting should be readily accessible, and the state should enable people to choose whether to vote early, by mail, or in person on Election Day provided safety precautions are in effect. I also support Automatic Voter Registration (motor voter).
Q: 8. What are the biggest transportation priorities in Idaho for the next 20 years, and how should the state prepare now to fund those projects?
Gary M Childe: At our current growth rate across the state, especially in the Treasure Valley, we may see growth move to the east and south. Residential construction will continue to move to the east and even more so to the south. We are going to need a Freeway and possibly a rapid transit/train system which moves into these geographical areas as well into the other major large Idaho counties with their growth. The whole state could benefit from this. Funding could come from DMV revenue, gas taxes, etc.
Ilana Rubel: An alarming number of our bridges are past their recommended lifespan - this is a safety issue that should be addressed first. In terms of growth and traffic management, I would like to see us think beyond just adding costly new highway lanes, which studies show does not relieve traffic and can worsen air quality. We must reverse Idaho's current ban on carpool lanes and allow local option authority for communities that wish to implement public transportation.
Q: 9. Do you support local option sales tax authority for all cities and counties?
Gary M Childe: I think that local citizens need to have input with this and decide if they should support a local and or county option tax. As we have seen with the City of Boise and Ada County where our tax dollars have been allocated for a project(s) without citizen review and or approval. No city and or county should have the right to decide on their own to move forward and pay for capital projects, etc. that exceed a set cost that has been approved and voted on by its citizens.
Ilana Rubel: Yes! See above. Communities should have the flexibility to pursue the priorities they value.
Idaho State House District 18 B
Name: Brooke Green
- Party: Dem
- Incumbent
- Mailing Address: Boise, 83706
- Campaign Phone: (208) 340-1647
- Website: bgreen4Idaho.com
- Facebook page: Bgreen4Idaho
- Twitter: @boisebrooke
Name: Pete Thomas
- Party: Rep
- Mailing Address: Boise, 83706
Questions:
Q: 1. What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
Brooke Green: I am committed to addressing our mounting behavioral health crisis. After losing my best friend to suicide this past year, I stand firm that our system needs an overhaul to help our communities. I continue to support improvements to Idaho's infrastructure. This will include examining local option tax authority and continued reexamination of infrastructure funding methods. Lastly, we must consider programs for pre-k to ensure all children have access to early education opportunities.
Pete Thomas: Preserve family values and freedom in Idaho.
Q: 2. What experience has prepared you for this office?
Brooke Green: As a Transportation Planner, I manage and facilitate the scoping efforts and assigned concept studies to address the maintenance or expansion of critical infrastructure projects in Ada County. In my first term, I worked to pass bipartisan legislation addressing the vaping crisis amongst Idaho’s youth. I have also worked in rural public transportation and facilitated planning efforts in South West Idaho seeking solutions to healthcare access, jobs, and critical services.
Pete Thomas: I have experience in real estate, education, and have been a volunteer in the prison ministry.
Q: 3. What changes, if any, would you support related to state funding of public education?
Brooke Green: Idaho has a Constitutional mandate to maintain a general, uniform public education system but that burden has been shifted to property owners through supplemental levies. Last year, property owners incurred $214 million of additional taxes through levies. We must reevaluate the funding model and the infrastructure that is reasonable for providing for our students. To do this, we can remove restrictions on the Internet Sales Tax, improve the revenue sharing formula, and fund our schools.
Pete Thomas: I would consider more funding for charter schools and homeschoolers.
Q: 4. What do you see as Idaho's prison system's most important needs and and how would you address those?
Brooke Green: Issues with Idaho’s prison system are numerous and expensive. First, we cannot build ourselves out of overcrowding. Our prisons house an alarming number of returning offenders and we need to evaluate our funding model. This means increasing support for offenders upon their release, providing treatment and support, revisiting mandatory minimum sentencing, and examining the root causes of addiction and wisely investing our dollars into proven treatments.
Pete Thomas: I served in the prison ministry up until the China virus hit. However, if elected I would need to do further research to learn the prison systems most important needs.
Q: 5. What do you see as Idaho's most important healthcare system needs and how would you address those?
Brooke Green: Mental health resources are not readily available in Idaho: all 44 counties are currently designated as mental health shortage areas. Idaho is among the states with the highest suicide rates, 50% higher than the national average. I was recently appointed to Governor Little's newly launched Behavioral Health Council and I am committed to work alongside my colleagues to champion the recommendation from the council and to create meaningful legislation that provides resources for our communities.
Pete Thomas: More choice and more competition will bring down prices. Open up competition in the private sector. That's usually how innovation happens. That is where you find excellence. Cut down on government red tape and regulations, which make health care more expensive.
Q: 6. What changes to income, sales and property tax policies would you support?
Brooke Green: For too long, the legislative majority has been approving policy that shifts the tax burden onto homeowners and hardworking Idahoans. We need to introduce meaningful property tax legislation that reinstates the Homeowner's exemption and increases the circuit breaker program. We can also fund the revenue sharing formula with the internet sales tax revenue. These are relatively easy fixes that could be ready to go this coming session: all we need is political will from the majority.
Pete Thomas: I would resist property tax increases. Instead, I would like to see more government efficiency and less waste.
Q: 7. What measures do you support in updating Idaho's voting processes?
Brooke Green: We should enhance voter registration opportunities and allow residents to register to vote at the DMV when registering or renewing their vehicle registrations. Idaho should also allow the ability to vote at any polling location rather than the designated precincts. Lastly, we should be blanket mailing ballots to all registered voters who have participated in the previous county, city, or presidential election.
Pete Thomas: None at this time.
Q: 8. What are the biggest transportation priorities in Idaho for the next 20 years, and how should the state prepare now to fund those projects?
Brooke Green: Infrastructure maintenance should be Idaho’s top priority. Idaho needs $236 million per year in revenue just to maintain and restore local and state infrastructure facilities. Any deferment of this maintenance will only compound this obligation. We need to focus transportation alternatives, including public transportation, and transit-oriented development. Idaho needs to establish User Fees, expand local option tax, and review the impact fees.
Pete Thomas: If elected, I would research the options. Currently, the state takes in a lot of money. I would like to see if increasing competition, improving efficiency, and cutting costs could limit any tax increases.
Q: 9. Do you support local option sales tax authority for all cities and counties?
Brooke Green: Idaho cities and counties should have the ability to institute a local option sales tax. However, I do not believe that the sale tax should be earmarked for a particular use. I firmly believe that those elected officials closest to the people know best, and decisions regarding use should be determined by their local government for necessary public infrastructure enhancements.
Pete Thomas: Not at this time. The opportunities for waste and irresponsible spending are abundant, and the burden is all passed on to the people.