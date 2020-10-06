The Idaho Press partnered with the League of Women Voters of Idaho to publish these candidate surveys. To search by address for races and issues on your ballot, visit vote411.org.
Idaho State Senate District 16
Name: Grant Burgoyne
- Party: Dem
- Incumbent
- Mailing Address: Boise, 83706
- Campaign Phone: (208) 859-8828
- Website: burgoyneforsenate.com
Name: LeeJoe Lay
- Party: Rep
- Mailing Address: Boise, 83704
- Campaign Phone: 602-0544
- Website: LeeJoe.org
- Facebook page: LeeJoe Lay regular guy
Questions:
Q: 1. What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
Grant Burgoyne: Restore our economy while controlling COVID 19. Cut property taxes to stop foreclosures/evictions which spreads Coronavirus. Require the majority of health district board members to have public health qualifications. Assure schools provide safe, quality learning to all. Accessible and affordable daycare. Restore balance to emergency declaration laws. Paid family leave for all workers. Good public transportation. Protect public lands, the environment, the right to vote and human rights.
LeeJoe Lay: Equality, without special rights for special individuals or special companies or special groups of any kind. Enforcing the founders ideas that all men are created equal, that rights are inalienable. There is nothing special about me that makes my voice more important than yours. This questionnaire was created by the league of women voters, as if women stereotypical group with interests that are somehow different then the rest of the population. Everyone is essential.
Q: 2. What experience has prepared you for this office?
Grant Burgoyne: Idaho Senate 2014 - present; Idaho House of Representatives 2008 -- 2014; Idaho Criminal Justice Commission 2010 - present; Idaho Supreme Court 's Guardian and Conservator Committee; Boise State University Adjunct Professor 2002 - 2007; University of Idaho College of Law Instructor 2020; Boise School District committees 1990s; Idaho Democratic Party positions 1972 - 2008; and Campaigns of Governor Cecil Andrus and numerous other candidates.
LeeJoe Lay: It is apparent to me that politicians are not prepared for any real responsibility. Herding cattle and being born to privilege obviously doesn't prepare....Lawyers only know how to talk and obfuscate, never act and do. I've run big budgets, large crews, impossible work, horrible locations and huge jobs, but I never put up with crap, so I'm probably not prepared. My work gets done and everybody benefits.
Q: 3 What changes, if any, would you support related to state funding of public education?
Grant Burgoyne: 1. Dedicate the 6th cent on the sales tax to school funding as the legislature promised in 2006, but has since failed to do. 2. Stop sitting on unspent internet sales taxes and distribute them to the schools and other programs as is done with all other sales taxes. 3. Stop cutting the state schools budget -- the estimated $500 Million state budget surplus makes cuts unnecessary. 4. Use pandemic related federal funds to make schools safe and effective places for learning.
LeeJoe Lay: Pay special-ed teachers more!!! They work the hardest, love the most and are burnt out the fastest. I would reduce some of the bureaucratic overhead in the state University system. The state universities and faculty appear to have a little too much time and money to concentrate on there actual purpose of teaching facts without alternative agendas. I would support decentralization of the public sector education unions because I believe that the individuals are more important than thier masters.
Q: 4. What do you see as Idaho's prison system's most important needs and how would you address those?
Grant Burgoyne: The system needs to improve public safety by reducing recidivism. This requires improved rehabilitation programs and intensive parole supervision. To pay for that, we must keep people out of prison who don't belong there by decriminalizing mental illness, substance abuse and homelessness; diverting prisoners needing mental health or substance abuse treatment to secure treatment facilities; bar mandatory minimum drug offense sentences; and raise fines and reduce prison time for lesser offenses.
LeeJoe Lay: Ending private sector prisons. The profit model encourages guards to provoke prisoners into bad behavior resulting in longer stays in private prisons because an early or a paroled release reduces income for prison operators it's a horrible idea. Second: reducing sentencing and sentencing guidelines for minor crimes and investing heavily in mental illness assistance:
Q: 5. What do you see as Idaho 's most important health care system needs and how would you address those?
Grant Burgoyne: 1. COVID-19: Make testing and contact tracing adequate, make case statistics consistent and transparent, use federal pandemic funds to make every school safe, expand telehealth services, publicize complete information about care center cases and assure residents and their families have access to each other. 2. Build adequate mental health and substance abuse systems. 3. Drive down youth smoking, alcohol and drug use. 3. Strengthen state's ability to respond to pandemics and other emergencies.
LeeJoe Lay: The most important thing in healthcare is that it be allowed to follow the free market model. Health insurance companies and the entire industry have become bloated and non-market centered due to the abundance of money that flows freely through the health insurance companies. That money allows for extremely overpriced goods and services because individual customers do not get to select based on opportunity cost. Health insurance has destroyed the interaction between customer and seller.
Q: 6 What changes to income, sales, and property tax policies would you support?
Grant Burgoyne: 1. Cut residential property taxes by at least 50%. This will reverse the legislature's shift of taxes from businesses to homes and restore the balance between the two. 2. Stop the legislature from yet again giving huge income tax cuts to the wealthy at the expense of everyone else. 3. Stop sitting on unspent internet sales taxes (likely to be spent on another big income tax cut for the wealthy) and distribute it to the schools and other programs as is done with all other sales tax revenues.
LeeJoe Lay: Repeal the property tax: it's regressive, penalizes the poor and is only in place because Bank lobbyists want their share of the credit card transaction fee of the extra 6% on groceries. I would end local jurisdictions abilities to raise property taxes by more than inflation. Boise city council has automatically raised taxes 3% every year even though inflation has been at 1 to 2%. Now they have a slush fund of your money with no intention to give it back.
Q: 7 What measures do you support in updating Idaho's voting processes?
Grant Burgoyne: Make voter registration and voting as easy as possible. Voters should be able to choose to vote in person or by mail. The offices which administer elections (Secretary of State and County Clerk) should be nonpartisan, and overseen by an election commission having members from each political party and independents. Make Idaho's four presidential electoral votes proportional to the votes each candidates gets (no winner take all). Repeal legislation interfering with initiatives.
LeeJoe Lay: I support the status quo.
Q: 8. What are the biggest transportation priorities for Idaho in the next 20 years and how should the state prepare now to fund those projects?
Grant Burgoyne: State government must partner with local government to pay for and build good public transportation in Southwest Idaho. We can't build our way out of gridlock, and even if we could the cost would be prohibitive. Public transportation, even with subsidies, will save money, minimize impacts on the community and free up money to make roads, sidewalks and bike ways safer and more efficient.
LeeJoe Lay: Funding priorities include making a stable tax base for roads, including instituting a mileage tax because electric vehicles and super efficient cars don't pay much in gas tax. this includes regionalizing the state transportation board too keep funds in the areas in which they were raised so that they can't be stolen by other areas of Idaho thereby benefiting members of my district more.
Q: 9. Do you support local option sales tax authority for all cities and counties?
Grant Burgoyne: Yes. This is one of the very most important things we can do.
LeeJoe Lay: Nope, taxed enough already. Boise already abuses it's property tax completely and perpetually.
Idaho State House District 16 A
Name: John McCrostie
- Party: Dem
- Incumbent
- Mailing Address: Boise, 83714
- Website: McCrostie4Idaho.com
- Facebook page: McCrostie4Idaho
- Twitter: @McCrostie4Idaho
(Uncontested)
Questions:
Q: 1. What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
John McCrostie: The Covid -19 environment created many needs for Idaho. My top 3 areas to address are better education, greater equality, and rebuilding Idaho economy. Our schools must be safe for students to attend & learn and for educators to work & teach. Every Idahoan, regardless of race, color, sexual orientation or gender identity, should have equal opportunity in the workplace, in finding a home, and in obtaining everyday services. We need to keep our economy healthy while keeping our workplace healthy.
Q: 2. What experience has prepared you for this office?
John McCrostie: I have served in the Idaho House for the last 6 years, including the last year as the House Assistant Minority Leader. I have also served my district as a precinct committeeman since 2012. Further, I entered the political fray fighting against the anti-education Luna Laws.
Q: 3. What changes, if any, would you support related to state funding of public education?
John McCrostie: Maintain or increase teacher pay/career ladder funding. Teachers have worked extraordinarily hard to provide instruction to their students since the pandemic hit. As essential workers, they deserve at least the pay that was promised if not more.
Q: 4. What do you see as Idaho's prison system's most important needs and and how would you address those?
John McCrostie: Part of what our prison’s need is to reduce recidivism. We can do this through stronger rehabilitation programs and intensive parole supervision. We can also keep people out of the prison system who do not belong there to begin with through the decriminalization of substance abuse, mental illness, and homelessness.
Q: 5. What do you see as Idaho's most important healthcare system needs and how would you address those?
John McCrostie: Currently, the most important healthcare system needs are addressing the Covid-19 pandemic. This includes access to PPE, testing, contact tracing, and that hospitals continue to maintain enough ventilators and bed space. This is a budget issue though some funding can come from the federal CARES Act.
Q: 6. What changes to income, sales and property tax policies would you support?
John McCrostie: While a pandemic is the wrong time for major overhauls, my district has sought property tax relief since last year. The Legislature should repeal the change to the homeowner’s exemption, restore its prior value, and index it to inflation. We can also update the circuit breaker exemption, unchanged since 2006. Also, revenues collected through online shopping are not available for use by Idaho’s general fund. We need to open up that lockbox and use more of those funds for general fund purposes.
Q: 7. What measures do you support in updating Idaho's voting processes?
John McCrostie: Ada County and the state of Idaho has run safe and secure elections since long before I started voting in Mountain Home. We have seen under the current pandemic situation that a strong majority of the population supports and utilizes absentee voting. If our November election continues to show more support for voting this way, we should consider providing more opportunities for absentee voting.
Q: 8. What are the biggest transportation priorities in Idaho for the next 20 years, and how should the state prepare now to fund those projects?
John McCrostie: In the Treasure Valley, we have numerous transportation needs, whether those are state or federal highways or local public transit. We should utilize any available federal funding, budget for state needs, and provide local option sales tax authority if local highway districts cannot provide enough funding for essential infrastructure.
Q: 9. Do you support local option sales tax authority for all cities and counties?
John McCrostie: I support having a local option sales tax for all cities and counties. This provides local control if a city or county looks at itself and sees a local need, such as transportation infrastructure, and can address that need through a local sales tax that is limited in time until the infrastructure is established and continued maintenance can pay for itself without the added tax.
Idaho State House District 16 B
Name: Jacquelyn (Jackie) Davidson
- Party: Rep
- Mailing Address: Boise, 83704
- Campaign Phone: (208) 841-5257
- Facebook page: JackieDavidson4Idaho
- Twitter: @Jackie4Idaho
Name: Colin Nash
- Party: Dem
- Mailing Address: Boise, 83704
- Campaign Phone: (208) 546-9004
- Website: colinforidaho.com
- Facebook page: Colin Nash for Idaho
Questions:
Q: 1. What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
Jacquelyn (Jackie) Davidson: I hope to ensure less government, lower taxes, and secured family values. Above that, I would like to raise awareness in the medical industry. I believe insurance rates are too high and are a burden to employers and individuals. Also I would like to raise awareness that insurance doesn't cover natural health remedies. From experience, I have found natural doctors to be more healing, yet insurance won't cover it. I believe that is something to talk about.
Colin Nash: I'm running because the things that keep me up at night are not priorities in the existing Idaho Legislature. I worry about whether we'll be able to afford my son's health care to manage his chronic illness, if Boise will remain a place our family can afford to call our home, and if my children's school has the resources to give them an excellent education. These are issues that nearly every working-class Idaho family is facing, and they need real representation and advocacy in our Legislature.
Q: 2. What experience has prepared you for this office?
Jacquelyn (Jackie) Davidson: I have lived in Idaho (Boise) for 40 years. I have seen the city and taxes grow. I have been a small business owner in Boise since 1986. I have had a lot of leadership experience in the valley. I love this town and don't want it to be destroyed by increased taxes (especially property taxes), and extreme regulation. While I am not a seasoned politician, I can provide a fresh outlook on issues that I believe will enhance our state. I am conservative and cherish the freedoms Idaho brings.
Colin Nash: I understand that Idahoans' needs are diverse and broad, and cannot wait to be addressed by someone who will have to learn the ropes on the job. Having worked at the Statehouse in a supporting role for three legislative sessions, I am prepared to hit the ground running because I know the stakes and I've built the relationships necessary to help me effectively advocate for my constituents.
Q: 3. What changes, if any, would you support related to state funding of public education?
Jacquelyn (Jackie) Davidson: Quality education is my priority for education. This means quality teachers. I believe that teacher pay should be increased and administration should be decreased. I am for funding for vouchers for those who want their children to have a more specialized education.
Colin Nash: We have barely recovered from education cuts from the last recession, and state leaders have been recently setting the stage for a 5% cut next year. I oppose this, and would like to see Idaho buck the distinction of being 49th in per pupil education spending. We need to update the archaic funding formula and provide school districts with more flexibility on how they can spend dollars, but should do so with new money, to avoid creating winners and losers.
Q: 4. What do you see as Idaho's prison system's most important needs and and how would you address those?
Jacquelyn (Jackie) Davidson: I would like to see more rehabilitation programs so that those in prison can be released with skills to provide for themselves and family. Training for the guards is also important. If there are inmates that were incarcerated with lengthy times for non-serious offenses, let's work to get them released.
Colin Nash: Almost 2 in 3 Idaho inmates are serving a prison sentence for probation or parole violations, the highest rate in the country. This is causing us to have to send thousands of prisoners out of state, hurting their ability to reconnect with their communities upon reentry. We should prioritize prison time for those who are at risk of violence, employ shorter community supervision terms, and make it mandatory for the state to give credit for time served on probation or parole.
Q: 5. What do you see as Idaho's most important healthcare system needs and how would you address those?
Jacquelyn (Jackie) Davidson: Lower insurance rates and more effective health care. I believe the healthcare system in Idaho should be analysed for ways to reduce the cost of healthcare. Why is it so high? I would like to study insurance rates, as well as, why insurance doesn't include natural care providers. I realize that is not something that will change over night, but a good discussion on the problem can be addressed.
Colin Nash: Affordability remains a challenge for many Idahoans seeking access to health care. The best thing the legislature could do is to stop getting in their way. We should immediately repeal the two federal waivers the state has sought to limit benefits for Medicaid recipients, and continually look for ways to reduce health care costs. Utah has recently capped out of pocket costs for insulin at $30 a month, and Idaho should follow suit.
Q: 6. What changes to income, sales and property tax policies would you support?
Jacquelyn (Jackie) Davidson: I would support reduced income tax, no increase in sales tax and a cap on property tax. On property tax I would support increasing the homeowner's exemption and circuit breaker to help. I am a numbers person and feel that the budget can be balanced without large increases in taxes.
Colin Nash: We need property tax reform yesterday. Efforts by the legislature have quickly shifted the property tax burden from commercial properties to residential homeowners. Some families are seeing their property taxes double in a single year. This is unacceptable and should be met with swift bipartisan action.
Q: 7. What measures do you support in updating Idaho's voting processes?
Jacquelyn (Jackie) Davidson: I am for continued voter ID. I believe in going in person with a paper ballot backup. I actually believe that Idaho's voting processes are presently efficient and well done.
Colin Nash: Two important reforms I support are automatic voter registration and a permanent vote by mail option. We should be seeking ways to increase voter participation and maintain our election security. These measures have been successful in other Western states and should be implemented here.
Q: 8. What are the biggest transportation priorities in Idaho for the next 20 years, and how should the state prepare now to fund those projects?
Jacquelyn (Jackie) Davidson: I believe the highways and bridges need to be updated, This is where the state government should spend the money. I believe the money should be spent on infrastructure and money should be budgeted over 20 years. This required studies and projections.
Colin Nash: We lack an actionable vision for long-term transportation planning in the Treasure Valley. We need to give local leaders the resources to address the challenges presented by growth, which includes both revenue options and statutory clarity to fund public transportation projects.
Q: 9. Do you support local option sales tax authority for all cities and counties?
Jacquelyn (Jackie) Davidson: No.
Colin Nash: Yes. I am not afraid of giving people the authority to tax themselves.