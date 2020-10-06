The Idaho Press partnered with the League of Women Voters of Idaho to publish these candidate surveys. To search by address for races and issues on your ballot, visit vote411.org.
Idaho State Senate District 13
Name: Jeff C Agenbroad
- Party: Rep
- Incumbent
Name: Melissa Sue Robinson
- Party: Dem
Questions:
Q: 1. What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
Jeff C Agenbroad: If re-elected, I will continue to work hard for the people of Nampa through listening and engagement in our community. As a member of the JFAC Committee, I will continue to promote fiscally conservative spending in Idaho ensuring good stewardship of our tax dollars. As Vice Chairman of the Senate Commerce and Human Resource Committee, I support a robust economic business environment with minimal regulation. I will continue to support our education and infrastructure needs.
Q: 2. What experience has prepared you for this office?
Jeff C Agenbroad: My career in banking and experience as a small business owner have provided me with the foundation to understand and promote a results driven, conservative fiscal policy. My community involvement in Nampa has allowed me a boots on the ground understanding of the needs of our great city. My understanding of state government gained by serving as Vice Chairman of the Commerce and HR committee as well as a member of JFAC gives me the experience to effectively work on behalf of our citizens.
Q: 3 What changes, if any, would you support related to state funding of public education?
Jeff C Agenbroad: I am proud of the good work being done in our schools and the incredible teachers we have here in Idaho. Idahoans are very resourceful utilizing the tools and resources available to them to get the maximum benefit. Our public education system is no exception. Over the last six years Idaho has provided increases in funding of more than $100 million annually. I support funding of the Governor’s recommendations of measured increases for teacher’s salaries and the childhood literacy program.
Q: 4. What do you see as Idaho's prison system's most important needs and how would you address those?
Jeff C Agenbroad: Today more than 50% of Idaho inmates return to prison, resulting in overcrowding. A major cause of recidivism is the lack of transitional resources available to these men and women who are trying to acclimate back into our communities. I supported legislation to provide a community based solution to provide probationers and parolees with the support they need to become productive citizens. I look forward to seeing the financial success and benefits of this investment.
Q: 5. What do you see as Idaho 's most important health care system needs and how would you address those?
Jeff C Agenbroad: The cost of healthcare is rising at an unsustainable pace, forcing many citizens to delay or go without healthcare. This is not just an Idaho problem, but also a national problem. We have some of the best healthcare providers in the world who work in a very inefficient system created by the government. Legal reform at both the state and federal levels needs to take place to reduce the regulatory burdens and reduce the cost of our healthcare.
Q: 6 What changes to income, sales, and property tax policies would you support?
Jeff C Agenbroad: One of the most significant issues facing our citizens is the unsustainable increases in property taxes. We are fortunate to have a balanced tax structure between income, sales, and property taxes. As we look to address the property tax problem, we must ask ourselves if it is an imbalance in the tax structure or is it spending? This is a complicated issue that will require a close look and the right solution will become clear when we truly have an understanding of the of the problem.
Q: 7 What measures do you support in updating Idaho's voting processes?
Jeff C Agenbroad: It is important that all eligible voters have an opportunity to exercise their right to vote. I support exploring new processes utilizing technology that would make it more convenient for a citizen to vote. Any change to our process must also be very secure against voter fraud to protect the integrity of each vote.
Q: 8. What are the biggest transportation priorities for Idaho in the next 20 years and how should the state prepare now to fund those projects?
Jeff C Agenbroad: We do not adequately fund the maintenance or expansion of our transportation infrastructure in Idaho. Each day that goes by without properly funding the need only pushes us further behind, that is why I stand behind finding a solution to this problem and properly funding our transportation infrastructure through federal, state, and municipal resources. I look forward to reviewing Governor Little's upcoming study and proposal for a comprehensive transportation funding solution.
Q: 9. Do you support local option sales tax authority for all cities and counties?
Jeff C Agenbroad: I support local control. There is no one who has a better understanding of local needs than those who are directly affected. Citizens should have the ability to prioritize their needs and decide how to fund those needs. The key to this working successfully is that all citizens need to have a voice. Local option taxes are a tool that has been both used and abused historically. Success will only result with defined goals developed by the citizens, and accountability by our local government.
Idaho State House District 13 A
Name: Brent J Crane
- Party: Rep
- Incumbent
Name: Jason Kutchma
- Party: Dem
Questions:
Q: 1. What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
Jason Kutchma: Education is key to pursuing happiness and good health in the 21st Century. Quality education leads to a quality workforce and enhanced social structures. Investment in education now avoids the later high costs associated with mental health, substance abuse, and poverty. I hope to emphasize fiscally responsible innovation in K-12 schools.
Q: 2. What experience has prepared you for this office?
Jason Kutchma: My college degree is in education. My profession, a musician. I taught physics to seniors at a private school in Pennsylvania. I then taught middle school science at a public school in North Carolina. In between tours with my band, substituted long-term at a North Carolina magnet school for the arts. Each of these experiences gave me valuable perspectives in education.
Q: 3. What changes, if any, would you support related to state funding of public education?
Jason Kutchma: In Idaho, 7500 science, technology, engineering, & math jobs went unfulfilled last year. These vacant high pay positions would generate tens of millions in tax revenue. Yet there is a lack of qualified candidates in Idaho. Businesses are forced to recruit from outside the state. New residents put a greater burden on infrastructure and education systems. I support impact fees on those new residents as well as increasing the corporate income tax rate. We must fill those STEM jobs from within.
Q: 4. What do you see as Idaho's prison system's most important needs and and how would you address those?
Jason Kutchma: In the long term, supporting a quality and well-funded public education system pays dividends down the road. I believe our investment in childhood education now means a lower prison population later. Within the prison system, I support job training and apprenticeships. To help lower recidivism, I support probation and parole programs focusing on community mentorship as well as drug treatment programs.
Q: 5. What do you see as Idaho's most important healthcare system needs and how would you address those?
Jason Kutchma: I spoke with dozens of health professionals. All serve different roles in the system but each breathed the same long sigh when asked about addressing our healthcare needs. Quality affordable healthcare is a right yet I don't know if there's a one-size-fits-all that will work for Idaho. Focusing on preventative healthcare is fiscally responsible as individuals as well as within the system itself. I hope to work with providers to reduce preventable ER visits and get the savings passed to consumers
Q: 6. What changes to income, sales and property tax policies would you support?
Jason Kutchma: I do not support over reliance on property tax. I support tax policies that reflect use such as an increase in the corporate income tax rate to pay for a quality education which fosters a competitive workforce. New neighborhoods, houses, children, & cars need new schools, fire engines, & roads. I believe the burden of these costs should be shared among corporate business leaders, developers, and new & long-term residents of Idaho. I support a state gas tax increase to help pay for infrastructure
Q: 7. What measures do you support in updating Idaho's voting processes?
Jason Kutchma: Over the past two years, I worked as an election clerk for several elections. It's exciting to have voters use same day registration, vote for the first time, and then hear people applaud. This year was the first time Canyon County used electronic screens. There were some hiccups on Election Day but for those that prefer in-person voting, this new system will save Canyon County a lot of time and money in the future. For those that prefer mail-in ballots, I support its expansion.
Q: 8. What are the biggest transportation priorities in Idaho for the next 20 years, and how should the state prepare now to fund those projects?
Jason Kutchma: Traffic is already an issue and becomes seemingly worse daily. Proper planning now will alleviate frustration in the future. Effective public transportation should be emphasized now and should include consideration for bicycle and pedestrian paths. High Occupancy Vehicle lanes on I-84 can provide commuter relief. Planning and implementation costs money and I support tax policies that reflect use. I support a temporary increase in the gas tax as well as a policy for gas efficient vehicles.
Q: 9. Do you support local option sales tax authority for all cities and counties?
Jason Kutchma: I am a proponent of local control. Voters in every city and county have the power to encourage or dissuade use based on their needs.
Idaho State House District 13 B
Name: Ben Adams
- Party: Rep
Name: Jess S Smith
- Party: Lib
Questions:
Q: 1. What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
Ben Adams: Protecting the constitutional rights and freedoms of the citizens of Nampa and Idaho, including the second amendment and the right to life of prenatal children. Take whatever steps are necessary to get as many Idahoans back to work as soon as possible so we can enjoy a full economic recovery. Ensure every child receives a quality education. Promote the principles of limited government, lower taxes, and less government spending. Reduce property taxes. Ensure veterans receive benefits earned.
Q: 2. What experience has prepared you for this office?
Ben Adams: As the only veteran in the GOP primary, I've personally witnessed totalitarian governments and how important it is to protect our constitutional rights. I was formally cited by the Marine Corps for "maturity and judgement." Having faced highly stressful situations requiring strong moral courage, I will not be intimidated by special interest lobbyists. My experience as a small business manager and high school coach taught me the importance of a business friendly job market and quality education.
Q: 3. What changes, if any, would you support related to state funding of public education?
Ben Adams: My approach to Education is that it should prepare our students for life after school. I advocate to reintroduce trades and civics into Idaho schools, while pushing the allocation of funds down to individual school districts where the parents, teachers, and counselors who work with our children can see more clearly where the funds should be directed. I don’t believe that underfunding is the problem within our schools, but rather the red tape that keeps funds from being used most effectively.
Q: 4. What do you see as Idaho's prison system's most important needs and and how would you address those?
Ben Adams: One of my first and foremost responsibilities will be to keep Nampa families and businesses safe from criminal activity. Our focus should be on crimes that threaten violence and/or economic loss. Idaho taxpayers should not be forced to pay for prisoners' abortions or sex change operations. Secure our borders so that taxpayers aren't forced to pay for housing criminal illegal aliens. Require prisoners to attend classes necessary to achieve their high school equivalency certificate or GED.
Q: 5. What do you see as Idaho's most important healthcare system needs and how would you address those?
Ben Adams: The highest priority is protecting Idahoans' healthcare freedom, allowing families to choose their own doctors and methods of treatment. I will promote and incentivize the use of HEALTH SAVINGS ACCOUNTS to restore price-consciousness and competition in Idahos' healthcare market and ensure employees have portable insurance coverage between jobs. This will help apply downward market pressure on the cost of healthcare for all Idahoans. I do not support the implementation of Obamacare in Idaho.
Q: 6. What changes to income, sales and property tax policies would you support?
Ben Adams: I support reducing Idaho's income tax and property taxes. Ensuring that a balance is struck between maintaining a balanced budget and repealing taxes, we should first look to repeal all grocery taxes connected to the healthy food pyramid, while maintaining the 6% tax on luxury foods, which are more likely to be bought by tourists. Candy, soda, and other non-essential foods should be the bridge as we move towards a full repeal of the grocery tax.
Q: 7. What measures do you support in updating Idaho's voting processes?
Ben Adams: We must ensure that every U.S. citizen has the right to vote, and that their vote is not diluted by fraudulent votes. To accomplish this, we should require documentation proving US citizenship at registration, elimination of voters registered in other states, implementation of mandatory photo ID requirements for voting, and using the Social Security database to remove voters who have died. The integrity of our elections is most secure when paper ballots are used.
Q: 8. What are the biggest transportation priorities in Idaho for the next 20 years, and how should the state prepare now to fund those projects?
Ben Adams: As the state representative for Nampa, I will seek to secure state funding to build a new traffic exchange on Garrity Blvd. at the freeway to relieve the traffic congestion resulting from the new Amazon warehouse.
Q: 9. Do you support local option sales tax authority for all cities and counties?
Ben Adams: No. I support lowering taxes, not raising them. Idahoans should keep more of their paychecks to spend as they see fit, not be forced to give more to the government, local, state, or federal. As of today, I’m the only District 13 candidate joining Gov. Brad Little, U.S. Senators Jim Risch and Mike Crapo, state Rep. Tammy Nichols of Canyon County, and legislative candidate and former Nampa city councilman Bruce Skaug in signing the Americans for Tax Reform pledge not to raise taxes, period.