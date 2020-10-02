The Idaho Press partnered with the League of Women Voters of Idaho to publish these candidate surveys. To search by address for races and issues on your ballot, visit vote411.org.
County Commissioner
Description: County Commissioner candidates come from geographic districts within the county but they are elected countywide. The commissioners are elected to rotating terms. This year District 1 candidates are running for a four-year term. District 2 candidates are running for a two-year term. In 2022 District 2 candidates will run for a four-year term, and District 3 candidates will run for a two-year term.
Canyon County Commissioner, District 1
Biographical Info:
Name: Leslie Van Beek
- Party: Rep
- Address: 9613 Lincoln Road Caldwell, ID 83605
- Campaign Phone: (208) 219-8476
- Facebook page: Commissioner Leslie Van Beek, District 1
- Campaign Website: www.leslievanbeekcommissioner.com
(Uncontested)
Questions:
Q: 1. What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
Leslie Van Beek: Limit property taxes. Structuring the budget so that expenses meet revenues instead of calling for more tax revenue to meet expenses is essential. Continue to lobby for the creation of a 10-year capital construction master plan which lays out and provides funding for capital improvement projects and major expenditures with a greater emphasis on priorities set by taxpayers. Continue with online renewals to alleviate wait times at DMV while evaluating other options.
Q: 2. What experiences have prepared you for this office?
Leslie Van Beek: I have 17 months of on-the-job experience which is invaluable when compared to someone who has never held public office. I have participated in more than 130 land use hearings, rendered decisions on more than 100 board of equalization decisions and have excellent critical thinking skills. I have provided direction to 16 department heads and spent the last two and a half years building key relationships. Serving as commissioner gives me an undeniable advantage.
Q: 3. County has been attempting to build a new county jail for years. What solutions to jail overcrowding would you pursue?
Leslie Van Beek: Although not involved in the initial decision to construct POD 6, I supported the effort and have evaluated the project. POD 6 is safe, efficient, approved by CCSO and less than half the cost-per-bed of the proposed $187M bond. The vendor has design-build capabilities which could be incorporated into a long-term master plan for public safety. This project will continue to fall short until a repayment source is identified and a viable plan gains taxpayer approval.
Q: 4. Canyon county has the largest Latino population in Idaho. How would you ensure Latino Idahoans have a voice and place in county government?
Leslie Van Beek: Encouraging all citizens to vote is the first step toward having a voice and a place in government. There are numerous areas to serve on boards or commissions in the community that help shape the future of the community in a positive way.
Q: 5. Please name a decision the county has made in the past year that you either agree or disagree with, and specify why.
Leslie Van Beek: I voted “No” on the $3.2 million expenditure for new elections equipment based on citizen input that expanded services at DMV and public safety should take priority. This passed when a board majority approved funding for this project. In the absence of a structured capital improvements plan which identifies and prioritizes which projects should be funded and when, the County continues to fall short of meeting long-term needs and goals for projects like public safety.
Q: 6. What's the most important challenge facing the county, and how would you address it?
Leslie Van Beek: Property tax relief is the most important challenge facing the county. Citizens continue to speak out against escalating taxes and are frustrated by the lack of progress for funding critical projects. Citizens and private businesses must live within their means; county government must do the same. In 2019 I presented a budget using only new construction property tax resulting in an 11% decrease in the levy rate. The 2021 budget should reduce expenses to match revenues.
Canyon County Commissioner, District 2
Biographical Info:
Name: Keri K Smith-Sigman
- Party: Rep
- Address: Caldwell, 83607
- Campaign Phone: (208) 960-4811
- Campaign Website: www.keri2c.com
- Campaign Facebook: www.facebook.com/keri2c
(Uncontested)
Questions:
Q: 1. What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
Keri K Smith-Sigman: Consistent fiscally conservative decisions Promotion of County wide economic development with the concept of “Open for Business” Public safety, accountability and transparency Honor and celebrate our agricultural heritage Promote collaboration and coordination between department heads, elected officials, and supporting agencies Support our youth and help prepare a future for them that includes incredible quality of life and sustainable employment opportunities.
Q: 2. What experiences have prepared you for this office?
Keri K Smith-Sigman: I have proven experience to collaborate, communicate and form partnerships to implement change. My experience as an employee for Canyon County, City of Caldwell, Dept. of Water Resources and the non-profit Destination Caldwell (development and operations of Indian Creek Plaza) has prepared me to lead our County. This position requires leaders that can clearly listen to the constituents, communicate on all levels, advocate for positive change and be relentless for the better good.
Q: 3. County has been attempting to build a new county jail for years. What solutions to jail overcrowding would you pursue?
Keri K Smith-Sigman: As Canyon County continues to grow, we have to allocate funding for public infrastructure and services that come with growth. It’s important to understand that criminality is going to occur whether we want it to our not, so we need to be prepared to address fair accountability for people’s actions. I will work with the other elected officials to come up with fiscally conservative solutions to address the overcrowding and ensure public safety.
Q: 4. Canyon county has the largest Latino population in Idaho. How would you ensure Latino Idahoans have a voice and place in county government?
Keri K Smith-Sigman: Approximately a quarter of Canyon County’s population is Latino. They are business owners, farmers, parents, tax payers, and a vital part of our economy and culture. Ensuring that Latino Idahoans have a voice means partnering with local organizations such as the Hispanic Cultural Center of Idaho or Hispanic radio stations and focusing on voter outreach to Latino populations. Ensuring accessibility ensures a voice, and every voice deserves to be heard.
Q: 5. Please name a decision the county has made in the past year that you either agree or disagree with, and specify why.
Keri K Smith-Sigman: Two decisions that increased transparency and accessibility: Working with the Prosecuting Attorney, the Board passed a resolution to rescind Res. 06-173, that required all forms to only be produced in English. This helped save the county in possible litigation costs, increased efficiency and accessibility for our Latino population. Also very proud of the transparency in jail population reporting in partnership with the Sheriff and IT Dept. found at: apps.canyonco.org/JailStatistics
Q: 6. What's the most important challenge facing the county, and how would you address it?
Keri K Smith-Sigman: Handling rapid growth. We need leaders that understand, know and desire to protect our heritage, but can plan for growth that doesn't overwhelm our current property tax payers with the burden of increased public infrastructure and services to handle the growth. We live in the greatest valley in the nation and it's no wonder people want to live here. I look forward to working with neighboring jurisdictions on a regional plan and looking for ways to implement reasonable impact fees.
Canyon County Sheriff
Biographical Info:
Name: Kieran Donahue
- Party: Rep
- Address: Nampa, 83653
- Campaign Phone: (208) 573-9942
- Facebook page: Donahue for Sheriff
- Campaign Facebook: Donahue for Sheriff
(Uncontested)
Questions:
Q: 1. What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
Kieran Donahue: I am committed to supporting the rule of law, protecting our Constitutional Rights and keeping public safety as a core principle. I will continue to aggressively address the resurgence of gang violence and the threat of illegal drug smuggling and human trafficking by International Criminal Organizations in our communities and State. I will continue to fight for fair market salary comparison for our employees and work with other EO's to alleviate long wait lines at the Driver's License and DMV.
Q: 2. What experiences have prepared you for this office?
Kieran Donahue: I am in my 17th year of law enforcement experience. I hold an Executive Certificate from the State of Idaho (P.O.S.T.), the highest-level certificate achievable. I have served in many capacities of the Sheriff's Office including Jail Deputy, Detective, FBI Task Force Officer, Captain, Chief Deputy and Sheriff. I oversee and manage a staff of 300 personnel and have oversight of the Sheriff's Office annual budget of nearly $31 million. I have a strong inter-agency relationship with LE agencies.
Q: 3. What would you do to reduce overcrowding in the jail?
Kieran Donahue: The implementation of teleconference and video-based probation, pre-sentence investigations and parole hearings have helped more efficiently move people through the judicial system, but there are some instances where this is not possible based on due process. I have worked closely with the Director of Idaho Department of Corrections to remove State sentenced inmates and those waiting for parole hearings and will continue to do so. This will create much needed housing space for county inmates.
Q: 4. How do you intend to lessen employee turnover?
Kieran Donahue: Sheriff's Offices are sometimes used as "steppingstones" to get to higher wages. Over the last 4 years my Office has worked with the BOCC and other EO's to develop a market salary comparison and equalization for our employees, making salaries more competitive with other LE agencies. Thus, helping with both recruitment and retention. Law enforcement is a dangerous job and not for everyone. People leave for a variety of reasons: retirement, medical disabilities, better pay, job satisfaction, etc.
Q: 5. How will you engage with other law enforcement agencies and the greater county community?
Kieran Donahue: My 17 year LE career; my nearly 6 years on the Boise FBI METRO Violent Crime and Gang Task Force; and my 8th year serving as the elected Sheriff, has allowed me to work extensively with all LE agencies in the Valley. I have a tremendous working relationship with all LE executives and policy makers. As a current Board of Directors and committee(s) member for NSA; Past President of the ISA; Past Chairman of OR-ID HIDTA and as a ISA and IAC legislative committee member, I am engaged at every level.
Q: 6. What is the county's biggest challenge going ahead, from a criminal justice standpoint?
Kieran Donahue: The increasing threat of Mexican Cartel Drug Trafficking Organizations. The Treasure Valley is one of only 33 High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas (HIDTA's) in the U.S., designated by the D.O.J. The associated violence that accompanies the distribution of illegal drugs (Methamphetamine, Fentanyl, Heroin, Opioids) and human trafficking are a nexus in nearly all crimes committed. This criminality is a large part of the overburdening of our judicial system and the destruction of our family units.