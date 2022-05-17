NAMPA — Judy Boyle holds the narrowest of leads in the District 9 Seat B Republican primary, edging Scott Syme by six votes, according to complete, yet unofficial election results.
Boyle (4,636 votes) and Syme (4,630) would not face a candidate from another party in the November election, and would therefore win the House seat.
Because the margin is less than 0.1%, Syme can request a recount at the state's expense.
Syme declined to offer comment Tuesday evening.
Boyle could not be reached immediately for comment.
Syme and Boyle are both incumbents, but faced off in the primary because of redistricting.
Syme had vowed to avoid being influenced by a “score or grade from any lobbyist,” as previously reported by the Idaho Press. He has described himself as “pro-life” and “pro-gun,” as previously reported. During Boyle’s time in the House, she focused on gun rights legislation, and introduced a bill in the most recent legislative session to drug test substitute teachers; the bill was not ultimately successful, as previously reported.
DISTRICT 9 SENATE: LEE BEATS RICE, OTHER REPUBLICAN CHALLENGERS
Abby Lee, a current state senator, garnered 34.9% of the vote to defeat fellow incumbent Jim Rice and others in Tuesday night's Republican primary.
Rice finished third with 24.4% of the vote; Jordan Marques was second with 29.6%.
Since no candidates from other parties are running in the race, Lee will win the Senate seat.
Lee did not immediately return requests for comment.
In a text sent Wednesday morning, Rice said, "It has been an honor to serve the citizens of Caldwell and the State of Idaho in the State Senate."
Rice had shared that he hoped to “make real reform that helps people to not have their homes subject to so much property tax,” as previously reported.
Erin Banks Rusby is a reporter with the Idaho Press. She covers Canyon County, including agriculture, education, and government.