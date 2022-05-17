NAMPA — Judy Boyle was leading the race for District 9’s Seat B, while Jordan Marques was leading the race for the district’s Senate seat, election results as of 12:30 a.m. Wednesday show. Both races included incumbents that were positioned against one another due to redistricting.
DISTRICT 9, SEAT B: BOYLE LEADS OVER SYME
Preliminary results show that Boyle captured 2,434 votes, or just over 50% of the vote compared fellow incumbent Scott Syme's 2,357 votes, or 49.2%. Since they were unopposed in the race, Boyle would win the seat.
Syme declined to offer comment Tuesday evening.
Boyle could not be reached immediately for comment.
Syme had vowed to avoid being influenced by a “score or grade from any lobbyist,” as previously reported by the Idaho Press. He has described himself as “pro-life” and “pro gun,” as previously reported. During Boyle’s time in the House, she focused on gun rights legislation, and introduced a bill in the most recent legislative session to drug test substitute teachers; the bill was not ultimately successful, as previously reported.
DISTRICT 9 SENATE: LEE LEADS AGAINST MARQUES, OTHER REPUBLICAN CHALLENGERS
Abby Lee, a current state senator, had garnered 1,557 votes, or about 32.64% as of 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. Fellow incumbent Sen. Jim Rice had 1,315 votes cast in his favor, or 27.57%.
Kayla Dunn garnered just under 11% of the vote.
Since no candidates from other parties are running in the race, Lee will win the seat if she continues to lead voting tallies.
Lee did not immediately return requests for comment.
Rice has shared that he hopes to “make real reform that helps people to not have their homes subject to so much property tax,” as previously reported.
Erin Banks Rusby is a reporter with the Idaho Press. She covers Canyon County, including agriculture, education, and government.