Debbie Critchfield
Party: Republican
Mailing Address: 1854 South Hwy 27, Oakley ID, 83346
Campaign Phone: 208-215-4604
Campaign Website: debbie4idaho.com
Campaign Facebook: facebook.com/DebbieForIdahoStudents
Campaign Twitter: @4idahostudents
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: I am the former President of the Idaho State Board of Education, serving a total of seven years. During the pandemic, I chaired Reopening Idaho Schools and was a member of Governor Little’s K-12 council. I was the co-chair for Governor Little’s Education Task Force and committee chair for Governor Otter’s Higher Education Task Force. I served as a Cassia School District trustee for ten years, with five years as board chair. I am also active in the community. I was a former Library Trustee and Republican precinct chair. I have been the Public Information Officer for Cassia School District for the last 9 years. My husband, Dave, and I are a fourth-generation Idaho farm family from Oakley, where we raised our four children in public schools.
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: The core of my education vision is prioritizing skills and job-readiness. Schools must prepare Idaho kids for their careers. That’s why I’m calling for a required financial literacy course. Added to this, we must strengthen our focus on early reading skills. My immediate goal will be to redesign how our state department of education operates. The department must move from a Boise-centered agency, focused on compliance, to a department focused on supporting local students, educators, and parents. I will advocate for our rural districts so they can provide high-quality opportunities that other larger districts can. We need to be creative in assisting them in retaining high-quality educators, addressing aging facilities, and accessing resource
Q: What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: As the next state superintendent, I will work to re-establish trust for what we deliver with students, parents, taxpayers, legislators, and business leaders across Idaho. Education is a state constitutional obligation and the largest state budget investment. Idaho education must build active and independent citizens. Its success is the foundation of our state’s success. Our citizens must be confident in its value. That comes through relevancy of how we prepare and train our students and support the professional educator. We must feel the return on our investments. Using honesty, integrity and transparency, I will lead and partner on how we create an educational experience we believe in and exceed our expectations.
Q: Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: Our state deserves strong educational leadership. Our students and parents deserve a strong advocate. Our educators and school leaders deserve a strong partner. Our businesses need a skilled workforce. We all deserve a leader that will establish the vision, goals, and culture to bring us the results that matter for our kids and our state. We have never needed to pivot our educational system to fit the needs of our children and the opportunities around us more than now. I will work with key leaders to ensure parents, educators, and students have the support they need. I will be the leader that works to restore the value of an Idaho education, which can empower parents, support our teachers, and prepare our students with 21st century skills.
Branden J Durst
Party: Republican
Mailing Address: 9169 W. State St. #3223, Garden City ID, 83714
Campaign Phone: 208-505-8893
Website: durstforidaho.com
Facebook page: facebook.com/durstforidaho.com
Twitter: @durstforidaho
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: Branden Durst is a Christian, husband and father of five. He was previously elected to the Idaho House of Representatives and the Idaho state Senate and served on the Education Committees in both chambers. Branden was one of the main architects of the innovative and highly successful Advanced Opportunities program.
Professionally, Branden serves as child custody mediator and is also a licensed pastor and attends Cloverdale Church of God in south Ada County.
Academically he holds an MPA with emphasis in policy analysis and BA in political science from Boise State University (BSU) and Pacific Lutheran University, respectively. Branden will earn an education specialist degree (EdS) in executive educational leadership in May 2022.
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: My primary objective is to put parents back in the driver’s seat of the children’s education.
I accomplish that through three policy goals.
a) Expanding school choice by having money follow students to their parents school of choice. You can see my plan at durstforidaho.com/epea.
b) Stopping critical race theory and other social justice indoctrination theories as well as the sexualization of our children.
c) Ending Common Core.
Q: What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: I see parents feeling unwelcome and left out of their children’s education as the single biggest challenge. We must prioritize parents. When parents are engaged, student outcomes improve.
To aid in that, I hope to see the passage of the Parental Freedom in Education Act, which would codify parental rights in their children’s education.
I also believe we must finally pass meaningful school choice reform, which I identified in the previous question.
Q: Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: This race is quite simple. There are two competing visions for the future of Idaho education. One vision, represented by both of my opponents, is a vision of education establishment insiders who believe that experts know better than parents and that we ought to double down on a system that has failed many parents and students.
In contrast, my vision is that of an education outsider who believes that we must restore parents to the driver’s seat of their children’s education. Parents must be trusted. Government should get out of the way and parents should lead as God intended them to do. Parents should be the decision makers.
If my vision resonates with you, I hope to earn your vote on May 17th.
Terry L Gilbert
Party: Democrat
Mailing Address: P.O. Box 140198, Garden City ID, 83714
Campaign Phone: 208-695-9262
Website: Gilbert4IdahoSchools.com
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: I am a lifelong educator and public schools advocate. I have taught on all levels, mentored elementary students, worked with developmentally delayed youngsters, and been elected President of the Idaho Education Association by my peers. As President, and in other leadership positions with the IEA and as District Governor for the Rotary Club, I gained valuable expertise in policy-making. I am a staunch advocate of adequate funding for education, keeping public dollars in public schools, and investing in early childhood education, vocational education, and research and development at our colleges and universities. I will also resist the Idaho Freedom Foundation’s nefarious scheme to funnel taxpayer dollars into for profit schools.
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: Public schools are the heart and soul of our communities and the driver of our economy. Idaho is at or near the bottom among the 50 states in a variety of metrics, including per pupil spending, graduation rates and funding for early childhood education. It is past time to raise the bar. I will work with legislators, parents and the business community to meet Idaho’s Constitutional mandate for a uniform and thorough system of free, public schools, to invest in vocational education and early childhood education, and to fund our colleges and universities so as to make higher education affordable. I will also resist the ill-advised scheme to put public money into private, for profit schools.
Q: What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: The biggest challenge facing Idaho public schools is the ongoing attack being waged by the Idaho Freedom Foundation and its acolytes in the Legislature who, under the guise of parents choice, would take taxpayers’ dollars from public schools and funnel them into for profit schools. Were they to succeed, there would be an immeasurable cost to our students and our communities, especially Idaho’s rural communities. The result would be the destruction of the free, public schools our Constitution mandates. Other challenges are the need to address school maintenance and construction, improving our graduation rate, and attracting and retaining the very best teachers for our children.
Q: Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: Although I am running as a Democrat, I do not think the position of State Superintendent of Public Instruction should be partisan. Education is not a Democratic or Republican issue; it is important to all. I was the first one in my family to go to college, so I have a deep commitment to our public schools. They are the glue that holds us together as citizens in a democracy. Both my wife and I are lifelong educators; we met in college and taught together in Marsing. We have been married for 53 years and have two adult children. I believe this election will determine the direction of our state and the fate of public education. I ask for your vote in November. Thank you.
Sherri Ybarra
Party: Republican
Mailing Address: 1447 NE Idarock Street, Mountain Home ID, 83647
Campaign Phone: 530-903-1253
Campaign Website: ybarraforidaho.com
Campaign Facebook: facebook.com/ybarraforID
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: I am Idaho’s 25th Superintendent of Public Instruction. I was elected in 2014 and re-elected in 2018. Before my election as one of the state’s constitutional officers, I served nearly two decades in Idaho schools as a classroom teacher, assistant principal, principal, curriculum director, and federal programs director. I also serve as an ex-officio voting member and executive secretary of the Idaho State Board of Education, as Chairman of Idaho Services for the Deaf and the Blind and as a member of the State Board of Land Commissioners. I earned a B.A. in Elementary Education from West Liberty State College in West Virginia, and two degrees from the University of Idaho. I live in Mountain Home with my husband and son.
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: I hope to continue the great momentum around education in Idaho with my three top priorities that include:
Reading: Ensuring that all students have the support they need to be proficient readers by the third grade.
Parents: Helping parents engage and partner with schools to support their children.
Educators: Recruiting and retaining the best educators, and ensuring they have the pay and respect they deserve.
Q: What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: We face an even greater challenge of teacher and staff shortages than we did prior to the pandemic. Idaho students deserve great teachers and leaders, and we must continue to make the profession a choice for the best and brightest by increasing pay and respect for educators. Ensuring that our students are reading at grade level by the third grade is a challenge we must, and are, meeting. And, we must make sure our at-risk students have the support they need to succeed. These are strategies which are working superbly in Idaho as evidenced by the annual Quality Counts report, from the national publication Education Week, which shows Idaho has gone from 31st to 17th in the nation for student achievement in just five years.
Q: Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: I am the only certified and experienced K-12 educator in this race, with nearly three decades of experience as a classroom teacher and administrator at the school, district, and state levels. I have done this job as Superintendent of Public Instruction for the past seven years, with measurable success. Idaho has improved up from 31st to 17th in the nation for student achievement in the past five years. We are 5th in the nation for high school graduates who are college and career ready, we are number 1 in the nation for college credits earned by students still in high school. Our 5-year graduation rate is at an all-time high. My track record speaks for itself, so I humbly ask the voters of Idaho to stay with me while I take us to Top Ten.