Description: The governor serves a four-year term. The governor is the supreme executive power; appoints department heads and members of boards and commissions; issues executive orders which have the force and effect of law; and drafts and recommends a budget to the Idaho Legislature. The governor is president of the State Board of Examiners and chairman of the State Board of Land Commissioners.
Steven R. Bradshaw
Party: Republican
Mailing Address: 4281 Cocolala Loop Rd., Cocolalla ID, 83813
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: -no response-
Ben Cannady
Party: Republican
Campaign Phone: 208-570-7881
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: I am just a fulltime father tired of hearing politicians lie and not lead by the conservative and constitutional values.
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: I would like to give power back to the people. If a new tax is passed then there better be one that is removed at a minimum. I would strengthen the castle doctrine to make sure our citizens are legally able to protect themselves during times of unrest without fear of getting in trouble. I would like to bring more jobs to Idaho by giving companies incentives to bring manufacturing back from china and move them to Idaho. I would also work to get laws passed that make it illegal to shut down any jobs during pandemics no matter what because every person and thus every job is essential Politicians should not be allowed to vote on there raises it should be up to the people.
Q: What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: School choice should be passed and the funding has to be made to be used for any school that the parents deem worthy even religious based schools.
Q: Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: I would like to ask that the people do there research and not fall for fancy adds. These politicians say they are here for the common people but when was the last time any of them had to be on welfare and use food stamps or stand in the food bank line. What we need is someone who knows what it is like to have to work two jobs just to barely get by while working towards building a future for the next generation.
Ryan Cole (write-in)
Party: Constitution
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: -no response-
Chantyrose Davison
Party: Constitution
Mailing Address: 5085 Market Rd, Marsing ID, 83639-8079
Website: chantyrosedavison.com
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: I am an average Idahoan who has done her fair share of low paying crappy jobs. I have talked to thousands of people in our beautiful state. I listen to what people are worried about and what they would like to see. I care about this state. I don't look at this position as a mid-life career choice. I look at this position as a huge way to tell the people of this state that I really do care about them and the future that our kids will be able to look forward to.
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: I would like to get good bills passed. I would like to turn the relationship of the Governor / Lieutenant Governor into a respectful friendship. I want to show Idahoans that the Governor can actually care about the people and do what's right.
Q: What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: Hopefully get actual affordable housing. Put a stop to drugs. Change the abortion bill so that others cannot make a profit like it states in Section Six of the new Abortion Bill. I would hope to pass a school choice bill.
Q: Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: I just want a chance to do the job. I do not look at this as a career move. I'm doing this because I believe that people are worth taking a risk for. This job basically paints you as a target for anything and everything that goes wrong in the state. I'm willing to take a risk for the people of Idaho. I hope they are willing to take a risk for me.
John Dionne Jr
Party: Libertarian
Mailing Address: 1350 W Victory Rd, Boise ID, 83705
Campaign Phone: 208-970-4832
Campaign Website: dionneforidahogovernor2022.com
Campaign Twitter: @dionneforidaho
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: No experiences other than serving in a higher office can truly prepare you to be governor. I did serve in the US Navy for 20 years where I had to work through diversity with a diverse group of people. That thought me to listen to others while working together to solve problems. It also taught me to make hard decisions then stand by that decision throughout the process.
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: To restore all Idahoans individual rights, liberties and freedoms. To do this we have to stop making laws that only benefit a portion of the population. I guess the best way to say this is. Every Idahoan has the inherent and undeniable right to choose what to think, how to live, how to raise their children. If this is inherent in all Idahoans, then no Idahoan has the right to force their beliefs, views or values on another. And that is what happens when laws are made contrary to the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
Q: What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: Over taxation of the citizens. We need to cut taxation at the federal, state and county level, putting the money back in the hands of the people so they can reinvest it in their own communities.
Q: Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: If elected, the legislator will have 90 days to have a bill on my desk repealing the grocery tax, along with proposed spending cuts. If they do not meet this deadline, then I will repeal the grocery tax through executive order and propose my own spending cuts. (2) Within my first year we will work on a fair property tax, this would be based on your homes purchase price not appraised price. (3) Seniors care act which would allow seniors to pay no taxes in Idaho at all, however you must have paid taxes in the state for the previous 20 years no exceptions. (4) Privatizing Idaho's liquor stores.
Stephen Heidt
Party: Democrat
Mailing Address: P.O Box 714, Kuna ID, 83634
Campaign Phone: 208-580-4431
Campaign Website: heidtforgovernor.com
Campaign Facebook: facebook.com/heidtforgov
Campaign Twitter: twitter.com/heidtforgov
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: My career as a public servant and lifelong educator.
I spent 8 years in the U.S. Army National Guard.
I received a Bachelor's degree in Political Science and International Relations & Diplomacy in 1986 from BYU Provo. In 1990, I earned a 2nd BA in history and a teaching certification from Eastern Washington University. I am certified by the Idaho State Police Officers Standards and Training (POST) Academy for correctional officers and spent the last 14 years teaching for the Idaho Department of Corrections at the largest men's prison in the state of Idaho helping those incarcerated to either complete their high school diploma or obtain a GED, as well as teaching English as a second language (ESL).
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: An open, transparent & accountable government.
Campaign finance reform & securing our elections.
A livable wage with fair & equal treatment in the workplace.
Repeal the right-to-work mandates & guarantee workers' rights to organize.
Fair & affordable housing.
Eliminate the grocery tax & institute a graduated corporate tax.
Legalize medical cannabis & allow farmers to cultivate hemp.
Switching to renewable clean energy for clean air & land.
Job creation through industry expansion.
Establish effective public transportation & telecommunications.
Infrastructure restoration
Expand Medicare, Medicaid, mental health care and drug addiction & rehabilitation services.
Background checks for all firearm purchases.
Q: What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: The housing crisis and a polarized political environment.
Housing: I will prioritize solutions for fair & affordable housing and seek to end homelessness in Idaho.
Politics: Idaho's politicians have become increasingly polarized and focused on partisan politics to the detriment of everyday Idahoans. I will bring back civil discourse and effective government.
Q: Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: I am committed to respecting private medical, religious & political decisions.
I will work to ensure that Idaho's tribal sovereign nations are treated with deep regard and honor.
I commit to treating all people equally, regardless of sex, gender, sexual orientation, religion, national origin, immigration status, color, race, ethnicity, age, etc.
My family has a long history of public service. My father was a decorated veteran of the Korean War & my uncle is buried in the U.S. WWII Military Cemetery near Florence, Italy. My maternal family history goes back to the American Revolution.
My wife & I are proud parents to 5 children & 2 grandchildren, who have made Idaho their home.
I promise to lead with honesty, integrity, and accountability.
Edward R. Humphreys
Party: Republican
Mailing Address: PO Box 1667, Eagle ID, 83616
Campaign Phone: 208-870-6652
Campaign Website: edforidaho.com
Campaign Facebook: facebook.com/EdForIdaho
Campaign Twitter: linktr.ee/EdHumphreys
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: I currently serve as Region IV Chairman on the Idaho Republican Party Executive Committee. I was urged to run for governor by the same people I worked with on several successful citizen-led efforts. As a first-generation American whose family fled communism in Eastern Europe, I grew up on the "other side of the tracks." I've lived in poverty, worked blue collar jobs in the oilfield and construction. Through God, hard work, and education, I lived the American Dream and elevated my quality of life. As a finance expert, I have studied thousands of pages of state fiscal reports and understand how we are funding our own path to become more like Portland and Seattle. We have to change course and promote free market principles again.
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: To Restore Government for the People:
On Day 1, I would start reviewing the budgets of every agency. It's my commitment to leverage the line-item veto against waste, fraud, and abuse of taxpayer dollars. I will cut the budget of any state agency that funds unconstitutional, anti-American, or wasteful programs.
I will ban all agencies of the Idaho State Government from hiring contract lobbyists or retaining lobbyists as staff.
I will fight federal overreach into our freedoms and begin the process to divorce ourselves from federal grant money that comes with strings attached.
I will require government agencies and administrative rules to be within the confines of the US and Idaho Constitution.
Q: What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: Abolish Idaho Income Tax. At the end of 2021, Idaho state income tax was higher than 39 other states, sales tax was higher than 33 other states, and fuel tax was higher than 31 other states. Utilizing state budget surpluses and cash and investments (PERSI pension funds NOT included), I will permanently phase out income tax with no disruption to essential services. I propose a true tax decrease, NOT a shell game where taxes are raised elsewhere. On average, taxpayers would have $3,000 more per year in their pockets.
School Choice. My education plan will allow the money to follow the students so parents can choose from a robust network of public schools, charter schools, private schools, or homeschool.
Q: Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: My plan centers around the funding of state government because following the money is a surefire way to get to the bottom of things. The Governor of this state oversees the Division of Financial Management which crafts the budget recommendations for every single agency. If you want to improve government services, then change how you fund the government itself. I wholeheartedly believe our communities benefit when individuals are empowered to reach for their potential. It's that sacred opportunity I want to preserve for my young children who must navigate a divisive, contentious, and increasingly crazy world. My family is putting everything on the line because we believe it's NOW or never to make a serious course correction.
Ashley Jackson
Party: Republican
Mailing Address: 1222 W. 4800 S, Preston ID, 83263
Campaign Phone: 208-847-5406
Website: AshleyForIdaho.com
Facebook page: facebook.com/ashleyforidaho
Twitter: AshleyForIdaho
Campaign Website: AshleyForIdaho.com
Campaign Twitter: AshleyForIdaho
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: I was born and raised in rural Idaho and cherish its people and its freedom! I understand the rural and city concerns! I am a natural born leader I played college volleyball and enjoy leading a team. I've experienced success consulting large and small businesses and helping them make changes in their finances. I am a fierce second amendment supporter, I grew up reloading bullets. I am committed to keeping our land and hunting conservation a top priority along with water rights. I studied neuro linguistics and psychology for 10+ years and can help anyone with their trauma. I am honored to work for the Idaho people and have the tenacity and resiliency to see our great state thrive in energy and industry independence. We can lead the way!
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: The Idaho people deserve a leader who's willing to work for them. My goal is to preserve the freedom and quality of life that we all love. I will increase revenue and cut taxes by legalizing Cannabis. This will also bring back healthcare freedom. No masks or mandates on my watch. I will work on zoning laws to ease housing crisis. I will work with parents to take care of their children, giving them options. I will lead our state to rally for our heroes and see our Veterans get the best care in the nation. I will fight to keep Federal government regulations out of Idaho. Your freedom is my #1 priority.
Q: What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: Housing & Infrastructure - we must rezone and implement future thinking in our actions. I will work with local land owners and residents to create higher density housing with mix use options in places that make sense.
Mental Health & Street Drugs - mental health is an issue that we are all struggling with. The last two years have shown us that being locked inside can create some pretty horrific things. Electing me as Governor ensures we address the shame, guilt, and fear head on and dispel the notion that you cannot ask for help. Mental Health evaluations will be available in each town. I will also cut the cannabis fighting fund and use that to take the Fentanyl dealers off the street.
Q: Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: The established politicians in this state have let you down. So many are owned by big donors and special interests. Sit with this. I am one of you. I am 36, I will listen to your concerns. Electing me ensures that transparency, responsibility, and accountability are at the front of the show and I am pleading with you to consider your future especially when it comes to your finances, your medical care and your children. Electing NEW REPUBLICAN leadership is necessary to move Idaho in the right direction.
Brad Little
Party: Republican
Mailing Address: P. O. Box 2664, Boise ID, 83701
Website: bradlittleforidaho.com
Facebook page: Brad Little for Governor
Facebook: Brad Little for Governor
Twitter: BLforIdaho
Campaign Website: bradlittleforidaho.com
Campaign Facebook: Brad Little for Governor
Campaign Twitter: BLforIdaho
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: As a third generation Idahoan, life long rancher and small business owner, I'm proud to serve as the Governor of the state I love. I'm working to defend our shared values and make Idaho as strong as possible. We've accomplished a lot, but there's more we can do. Together, we will continue to help Idaho lead the nation in job growth and economic opportunity. I'll never stop fighting for Idaho.
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: As a lifelong conservative, I am proud my first term is marked by historic tax relief, unparalleled red tape reduction, extraordinary economic growth, and unprecedented investments in education to ensure a strong workforce for years to come.
I am committed to continuing to lead Idaho with my goal for Idaho in mind to make Idaho the place where we all can have the opportunity to thrive, where our children and grandchildren choose to stay, and for the ones who have left to choose to return.
Q: What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: Idaho is experiencing incredible growth. This is a result of Idaho's conservative values and business friendly environment. With growth comes challenges for our workforce and infrastructure. I have made strategic investments in workforce development to ensure Idaho can keep up with the demands for both today and tomorrow's economy. We have also made historic investments in schools, transportation, water, and other areas to make sure we are maintaining and improving Idaho's important infrastructure so Idahoans can continue to prosper.
Q: Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: As Governor, my priority has been to make Idaho the best place to live, do business, and raise a family. During my first term, together, we achieved billions in historic tax relief, record investments in transportation, and continued our strong support for education in Idaho — and we are just getting started!
Lisa Marie
Party: Republican
Mailing Address: 352A E Idaho Street, Eagle ID, 83616
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: - no response -
Janice McGeachin
Party: Republican
Mailing Address: P.O. Box 50048, Idaho Falls ID, 83405
Campaign Phone: 208-202-2948
Website: janiceforidaho.com
Facebook page: Janice McGeachin for Governor
Facebook: Janice McGeachin for Governor
Twitter: @JaniceMcGeachin
Campaign Website: janiceforidaho.com
Campaign Facebook: Janice McGeachin for Governor
Campaign Twitter: @JaniceMcGeachin
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: I am the current Lt. Governor of Idaho, and I am running for Governor to restore the principles that have Made Idaho Great — individual liberty, state sovereignty, and traditional conservative values. My campaign has been endorsed by President Trump because I stand for America First policies including individual liberty, election integrity, a strong and secure border, school choice, energy independence, reducing taxes and regulations, and supporting American businesses.
I am a former State Representative and a successful business owner from Idaho Falls who, along with my husband Jim McGeachin, own and operate multiple businesses in the automotive industry, with locations in Idaho Falls and Boise.
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: There are many issues that require attention such as protecting health freedom and expanding school choice, but an often overlooked priority is election integrity. I intend to see Idaho's elections become the most secure in the country, so that Idahoans can have absolute confidence in the security of our election process.
In 2020, we saw election laws changed and broken all over the country, and because of this, we saw a breakdown of election security and an increase in corruption. Even here in Idaho, Mr. Little chose to follow the Democrats' lead by changing the election date and not allowing in-person voting. I have called for a comprehensive 50-state audit of the 2020 election and support ongoing audits here in Idaho.
Q: What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: My campaign for governor, which is endorsed by President Trump, has focused on three foundational principles: protecting individual liberty, defending our state sovereignty, and upholding traditional conservative values. I have also introduced a comprehensive Vision for a Free and Prosperous Idaho detailing my plans as governor which can be found at: MakeIdahoFreeAgain.com
We must defend our state sovereignty by reducing Idaho's financial dependence on federal dollars and preventing the enforcement of unconstitutional federal laws such as those infringing on our right to keep and bear arms.
We must defend life by recognizing that life begins at conception and supporting legislative efforts to curtail and restrict abortion.
Q: Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: We must uphold our traditional conservative values by defending our children against abusive medical procedures and protecting them from obscene materials and unlawful sex education in public schools. We must also do more to defend parental rights.
I want to grow our economy by reducing taxes and regulations, removing mandates, and fighting against corporate cronyism and corruption.
As Governor, I intend to see Idaho take the lead as our nation's most conservative state. Idaho will become the state that best supports traditional family values, small businesses, and family farms as we push back against federal overreach and leftist ideology. It's time for a true conservative renaissance to Make Idaho Free Again.
David Reilly (write-in)
Party: Democrat
Mailing Address: 2600 E. Seltice Way #146, Post Falls ID, 83854
Campaign Phone: 208-425-6880
Website: davidjreilly.com
Facebook page: facebook.com/realdavereilly
Facebook: facebook.com/David.Joseph.Reilly/
Twitter: @realDaveReilly
Campaign Website: davidjreilly.com
Campaign Facebook: facebook.com/realdavereilly
Campaign Twitter: @realDaveReilly
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: -no response-
Shelby Rognstad (write-in)
Party: Democrat
Mailing Address: 217 Cedar St. #410, Sandpoint ID, 83864
Website: electshelby.com
Facebook page: Shelby Rognstad
Twitter: @electshelby
Campaign Website: electshelby.com
Campaign Facebook: Shelby Rognstad
Campaign Twitter: @electshelby
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: I have been in public service for 15 years, 6 years as mayor of Sandpoint. I've also been a small business owner/operator for 17 years. I serve on the board of the Association of Idaho Cities. I also serve on the board of the Bonner County Economic Development Corporation. My wife Katie and I have also served on numerous non-profit boards over the years supporting education, environment, sustainability and the arts. Leading a city through the pandemic and explosive growth over the last 6 years I've learned to navigate and lead through emergencies of public health and difficult economic, social and and political realities. I'm blessed to be married to a brilliant woman and be the proud father of two beautiful children.
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: I will restore balance of power back to the state capital. I will focus the state's resources on the issues that unite, empower and strengthen Idaho families. I will invest in education excellence, making it a top priority to support long term prosperity for ID families and businesses. I will improve access to affordable health care and housing so working families can afford to live here. I will protect public lands for current and future generations so we can continue to hunt, fish, hike and camp as we always have. I will respond to growth with investments in infrastructure to ensure long term success. I will stand up to those who seek to divide our state. I will strengthen democratic participation and human rights.
Q: What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: Extremists are taking over our state. It is affecting our communities and our politics. Our democracy is being weakened, we are losing our liberties and quality of life. Opportunities for working class families are slipping away as we fail to make necessary investments in education and infrastructure that will strengthen the middle class. Idaho needs a leader that has the courage to stand up to this extremism and hold a vision for Idaho that provides opportunity for everyone, not just the wealthy. Idaho needs investments in education and housing so working people can afford to live here and get good paying jobs. This benefits Idaho businesses too who rely on an educated, trained workforce to support their success.
Q: Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: This election is the best opportunity that democrats have had to win the governorship in decades because the republican party is in the midst of a civil war as extremists are taking over their party. That extremism is even affecting the so called moderate Republicans because they are afraid of the extremist wing of the Republican party. Idaho needs to restore balance to the state capital. I am a leader with experience, who has been vetted under pressure, understands Idaho and has the courage to stand up to extremism. As a fourth generation Idahoan and public servant for 15 years, I am the candidate that can win and restore balance back to the state capital.
Paul Sand
Party: Libertarian
Mailing Address: P.O. Box 100, White Bird ID, 83554
Website: PaulSand.org
Facebook page: none
Facebook: none
Twitter: @Ampersand48
Campaign Website: PaulSand.org
Campaign Facebook: none
Campaign Twitter: @Ampersand48
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: I have six decades of experience starting and running a dozen businesses, including a 501(c)3 non-profit and several stock corporations, involved in developing information technology used by local, state, and federal government agencies, and numerous large educational, industrial and biotech entities, while also designing and personally building several energy-ultra-efficient homes for my family. I served ten years on the White Bird City Council from 2007 to 2017 during a period of significant issues facing the city and surrounding community.
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: My goal is to stop the continuous erosion of personal freedom and women's rights in Idaho. Both establishment parties want to regulate away our problems rather than solve them. I am running for a future of peace, freedom, equality, transparency, and economic and social opportunity for everyone.
Q: What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: Making the interests of workers and families higher than the interests of business and government. Businesses make much more profit by increasing the working hours of their existing lowest paid workers, usually younger women, than by hiring additional expensive workers in a tight labor market. The sooner they can get children out of their homes and into an all-day establishment institution, the better for them. This is a bi-partisan strategy to further exploit workers and families.
Q: Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: I am running against the influence of money in politics. Workers are struggling to survive while the rich just buy politicians to improve their lives. I will not take your money and I will not take their money. I will not annoy you with advertising, phone banks, robocalls, yard signs, and everything else that money can buy. I will represent the silent majority to the best of my ability. I am at the end of my life, and I am still waiting for any of the change we fought for in the 60s. This may be our last chance.
Cody Usabel
Party: Republican
Mailing Address: 2548 East Copper Point Dr., Meridian ID, 83642
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: -no response-