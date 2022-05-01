Matthew Clifford
Party: Republican
Mailing Address: 9243 W. Woodlark St, Boise ID, 83709
Campaign Phone: 208-861-7724
Campaign Website: mattcliffordforsheriff.com
Campaign Facebook: facebook.com/MattCliffordforAdaCountySheriff
Q: What are the most important challenges facing your county and how do you propose to address them?
A: One big challenge that I will face in the immediate future is the size of the Ada County Jail. As our population grows, so does the number of citizens that will need to reside inside the jail as they await their trials or serve court ordered detention. The big long term fix for the issue is to build an addition onto the current jail. I will need to run for a bond to raise the $50 million dollars needed for the expansion. I'll then need to work with the County Commissioners to find the funding to staff the expansion of the jail. Another challenge is growth in our county. As the Sheriff it can be a little more daunting to deal with the growth, as I have many more areas of responsibility than a police chief. As the county grows I must monitor not only our patrol services, but also jail, misdemeanor probation, pretrial services, and much more. I will have to continue to recruit, hire and retain qualified personnel that can integrate into our community and provide public safety.
Q: What specific qualifications do you have to effectively address these challenges?
A: I have worked for the Ada County Sheriff's Office for almost 22 years and I am the current Ada County Sheriff. I have managed a multi-million dollar budget for years and I know what the agency needs to provide proper public service to the citizens of Ada County. I am a life-long Idahoan and understand our community and their needs.
I have been working with the County to prepare to put a bond on the November ballot in order to fund the expansion of the jail, and I have already reevaluated hiring wages in order to recruit more people for our hiring pool. I have also made changes in the way ACSO command staff supervise employees in order to instill trust both laterally and vertically from the line staff all the way up to the Sheriff.
Q: How will you continue to be engaged with your constituents?
A: One simple way I engage constituents is through the Ada County Sheriff's website. Citizens have the ability to send complaints, praises, questions or comments through the website and they are handled as quickly as possible. I also attend city council and Ada County Commissioner meetings often. My attendance and participation allows the public to hear from the Sheriff on a myriad of issues, projects and opinions. I also make myself available to speak to a large variety of public and private groups in order to make personal contact with the community. I have been speaking at and attending Rotary Clubs, Chamber of Commerce, various political clubs and much more. Speaking to groups allows an efficient exchange of information between the Sheriff's Office and the public. One of the biggest ways I stay connected to constituents is through the employees of the Ada County Sheriff's Office. The employees are representatives of the Sheriff and a conduit to the community.
Victor McCraw
Party: Democrat
Mailing Address: 582 E. Boise Ave. #154, Boise ID, 83706
Q: What are the most important challenges facing your county and how do you propose to address them?
A: Ada County's population growth presents an immediate opportunity to engage in effective evidence-based law enforcement strategies and collaborate with community partners to improve public safety, and to safeguard the lives, property, and freedoms of every citizen. As Ada County Sheriff, my primary responsibilities will be to lead, support, and develop ADA County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) Deputies as they carry out their duties and serve the community. As the ACSO website states, "The Ada County Sheriff's Office is committed to giving every citizen the best possible service. Our main goal is to ensure Ada County is a safe place to live, work, and play." As Ada County Sheriff, I will lead based on my sincere belief that the true effectiveness of any organization lies in the deliberate and mindful alignment of what it does, with what it values and believes. This is the challenge. This is the opportunity. This is the time.
Q: What specific qualifications do you have to effectively address these challenges?
A: As Ada County Sheriff, I will draw upon over three decades of law enforcement experience spent solving dynamic challenges, often in critical circumstances. My expertise is hard-earned, the result of both successes and lessons learned. I have a unique insight into Idaho law enforcement from serving as Division Administrator (Director) of Idaho Peace Officer Standards and Training. I directed the training and certification of approximately 600 new peace officers annually, while maintaining standards for the ongoing certification of 6,000 in-service personnel in over 200 Idaho state, county, city, and tribal agencies. I hold a Bachelor of Science degree in Public Safety Administration from Grand Canyon University, and a Master of Science degree in Organizational Performance and Workplace Learning from Boise State University. I graduated of the FBI National Academy Session #249, and I have earned graduate certificates in Criminal Justice Education and Workplace Instructional Design.
Q: How will you continue to be engaged with your constituents?
A: I plan to develop transparency and responsiveness in partnership with community members. My volunteer experience investigating criminal justice complaints in the Treasure Valley have given me a perspective of law enforcement from the point of view of persons and segments of our community who are frequently overlooked. I bring lessons from years of volunteer executive board service, including President of the Arizona Chapter of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE), and 2nd Vice President of the Maricopa Chapter of the National Latino Peace Officers Association (NLPOA), where I facilitated relationships between law enforcement and diverse communities. Don't forget the internal constituents: the dedicated Deputies, and professional staff of the Sheriff's Office. Compensation, equipment, and staffing are important considerations; but benefits, mental and physical wellness, organizational culture, equity, and inclusion are also important.
Doug Traubel
Party: Republican
Mailing Address: 1715 S. Colorado Ave., Boise ID, 83706
Campaign Phone: 208-999-0779
Website: Dougforadacounty.com
Facebook page: Dougforadacounty
Q: What are the most important challenges facing your county and how do you propose to address them?
A: -no response-