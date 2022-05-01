Cheri Durst
Party: Republican
Mailing Address: 3745 E. Victory Rd, Meridian ID, 83642
Q: What are the most important challenges facing your county and how do you propose to address them?
A: - no response -
Dotti Owens
Party: Democrat
Mailing Address: 3382 N. Summerfield Way, Meridian ID, 83646
Campaign Phone: 208-501-6154
Website: reelectdottiforcoroner.com
Facebook: facebook.com/DottiforAdaCorner
Twitter: twitter.com/coronerdotti
Q: What are the most important challenges facing your county and how do you propose to address them?
A: One of the most important challenges is the growth that Ada County is experiencing. With our dramatic increase in population, naturally, the number of community members expiring also increases, pushing our case load to new heights. I feel that strengthening our infrastructure for our county is of utmost importance. Population increase has challenged us on all levels of the coroner's office. Autopsy, investigations, and administration struggles daily to keep up with our day-to-day volume. Cost increase of basic supplies, old and outdated equipment and a 50-year-old facility is challenging us to our core. Ada County must grow our infrastructure; EMS, Law Enforcement, Fire, Coroner and Courts, so that we may remain a great place to Live, Work and Play.
Q: What specific qualifications do you have to effectively address these challenges?
A: Ada County must look and move forward. In my last eight years as Coroner (almost 8), I have witnessed the struggles of all the departments and offices within the county. The Coroner's Office has been no exception. Because of our growth rates and the complexity of our caseloads, I have had to utilize additional resources such as grants and different forms of government funding to respond to our increase in costs for equipment and supplies and fill staffing gaps. Understanding that we are a taxed-base funded office, I make sure that my office maintains federal accreditations, operating at the highest of standards, so that we can utilize funding outside Ada County if available.
Q: How will you continue to be engaged with your constituents?
A: While continuing my career as the Ada County Coroner, there are many family and community projects that have become the focus for me. Of those projects, suicide prevention has been at the forefront. While many suicide prevention organizations are assisting those in need, the majority are focused on our youth. However, most of our suicide victims in Ada County are middle age and male (80%). This past year I rolled out the suicide prevention campaign "Man Therapy" centered around mental health and men. This program has brought mental health to the table and discussions are finally taking place for this demographic!! I am excited to continue to work on this campaign and make a difference!
Additionally, my position as Coroner has been an eye-opener as to the seriousness and caliber for opioid, and illicit fentanyl use within our community. With representatives from the Idaho Drug Courts and other agencies, we have recently begun to hold "open-talk" community sessions to spread awareness on severity of opioid/illicit fentanyl consumption in our community. By providing hard facts and real time data, we are able to target "hot-spot" areas and make sure that we are offering referral services for families and individuals seeking assistance.
Rich Riffle
Party: Republican
Mailing Address: 6700 N. Linder Rd. #156-140, Meridian ID, 83646
Campaign Facebook: Rich Riffle for Ada County Coroner
Q: What are the most important challenges facing your county and how do you propose to address them?
A: Ada county is a desirable place to work and live and is rapidly expanding. It is vital that the coroner's office stay ahead of the curve in its mission to provide quality services. I will implement a training program to provide Coroner personnel with additional, applicable, and on-going training to meet the needs of the rapid expansion in the area. We must be ready to meet those demands.
I will work closely with our law enforcement and other county partners and strive to ensure investigations through this office are thorough, accurate, and completed in a timely manner. One way to accomplish this goal is to create a cross-training program. By doing so, communications between agencies will improve as well as the understanding of how, and why, each agency performs their duties.
Q: What specific qualifications do you have to effectively address these challenges?
A: Over 25 years of decorated law enforcement service. 15 of those years as a certified Deputy Medical Examiner (specialized scene investigations). My qualifications include serving on multiple inter-agency committees and teams, labor representative, lead trainer in several law enforcement disciplines, curriculum development and training needs assessments, community liaison, and division public information officer. I also attended the State Police Forensic Academy where I learned advanced techniques in evidence identification and processing. After retirement, I spent time as a Chief of Police. I also served on a city budget committee as well as a City Council member.
Q: How will you continue to be engaged with your constituents?
A: Communication with my constituents is vital to the role of Coroner. I will be engaged through the Coroner's website and social media and will use available opportunities when appropriate, to inform the public of vital information.