Tom Dayley
Party: Republican
Mailing Address: 4892 S Willandra Way, Boise ID, 83709
Q: What are the most important challenges facing your county and how do you propose to address them?
A: Taxes, particularly property tax Property Tax must not force Individuals out of their homes As a member of the Idaho House Revenue and Taxation Committee, Interim Tax Working Group, NCSL and the Board of Equalization will continue to work to control taxes and limit expenditures Work with the legislature to find ways to increase the use of state tax dollars at the county level such as recent dollars to counties for public defense 2. Public Safety Provide full not cut the funding for these essential services Search for innovative ways to more adequately fund component parts such as judicial system, sheriff, public defender, judges, probation Use information gained a Chair of the House Judiciary and Rules Committee to improve the various aspects of public safety 3. Planning and Zoning More fully engage the public in this process Initiate regular planning and zoning review Consult citizens for ways to adjust/ eliminate law/rules Engage people in current review processes.
Q: What specific qualifications do you have to effectively address these challenges?
A: My experience, training and education set me apart from my opponents First Dayley family came to Idaho in 1870's Raised with 11 sibling; learned to value hard work Worked for and with Idaho Senators McClure, Symms, Kempthorne, Craig Appointed by Presidents Trump, Reagan Bush to executive positions Northwest regional work with NWPCC Executive Director of Idaho Farm Bureau Idaho House of Representatives: Chair Judiciary and Rules, Vice-chair Agriculture, Member Revenue and Taxation Committees USAF, Air Force Commendation Medal Volunteer positions in civic and church organizations; Boy Scouts, United Way, Politics, associations in Idaho, D.C., Mexico and UK BA - BYU MA -USC My federal, regional, state work and seven years in the Idaho Legislature reinforced the value of working with people of different points of view to help Idaho families. I am confident these skills will enable me to work with the other commissioners to provide solutions to the issues facing Ada County.
Q: How will you continue to be engaged with your constituents?
A: Experience in public service has taught me to value the opinions of individual citizens. It is important to be engaged with those involved in the many aspects of working, raising children and meeting the challenges of everyday life. I will meet with them, talk to them, make sure they have access to me to give me the benefit of their individual expertise My years in the legislative and executive branches of federal and state government, volunteer service in various organizations have emphasized the importance of listening. I know I do not have all the answers to the many questions facing each citizen Our founder gave us a form of government that requires an informed and participating electorate It is my constant goal to provide information and allow maximum participation of each individual living in Ada County I will continue ask for individuals to be my eyes and ears in their local communities; by providing additional information to help me support the current commissioners.
Patricia Nilsson
Party: Democrat
Mailing Address: 3225 S. Snowflake Way, Boise ID, 83706
Campaign Phone: 208-219-7033
Q: What are the most important challenges facing your county and how do you propose to address them?
A: The top two challenges are the need for affordable housing and the impact of the high level of growth on Ada County facilities and services.
There isn't one silver bullet that will solve the affordability issue but a multi-pronged set of actions that the county should take and encourage other local governments to do, namely: build more housing where infrastructure capacity is available or planned, support the work of the Boise City/Ada County Housing Authority to build more affordable housing projects, streamline the approval process for accessory dwelling units (ADUs), work with other Ada County cities to seek authority from the Legislature to require a percentage of housing units in large new developments be affordable to those households making 80-120% of median household income, and dedicate proceeds of County surplus property sales to fund development of additional housing projects by the Boise City/Ada County Housing Authority.
The project cost estimates in the 2018 Ada County Master Facilities Plan need to be updated so that the true cost of expanded services and infrastructure is transparent. I would continue the existing County efforts to adopt impact fees so that new growth shoulders the cost of facility expansions and not existing taxpayers. I would seek regional partners who share similar facility needs. The most pressing needs are a new jail and to work with Boise City to secure the Murgoitio park site as permanent open space.
Q: What specific qualifications do you have to effectively address these challenges?
A: I have more than 35 years of experience in community planning which includes open space preservation, transportation planning, and zoning. I understand the need to provide additional housing while taking care to mitigate the negative impacts from growth. I have experience in bringing together disparate groups to develop strategies to address complex land use issues. I have been a member of the American Institute of Certified Planners since 1992 and am on the board of the Idaho Chapter of the American Planning Association. I have experience in setting up impact fee programs in Idaho.
Q: How will you continue to be engaged with your constituents?
A: I like to engage people where they are, and would plan to attend neighborhood meetings, business events, school events, meetings of service and non-profit organizations and any community gathering to listen to issues of concern. I would hold listening sessions throughout my term to give constituents the opportunity for informal conversations with me. I would also use social media as a medium to provide timely information of interest to county residents and businesses. I am a great believer of creating stakeholder committees to develop recommended courses of action on issues of specific concern, such as funding for a new jail and creating a plan for Murgoitio Park. The best decisions are made after listening to community input.
Dawn Retzlaff
Party: Republican
Mailing Address: 5467 S. Farmhouse Pl., Boise ID, 83716
Q: What are the most important challenges facing your county and how do you propose to address them?
A: My goals for the Commissioners role are simple. They are to reduce your tax burden and decrease the government in our day-to-day lives, all while providing the necessary services to our county. For me, this means ensuring that we have less government intervention with more accountability on how we spend our funds. I plan to work collaboratively with the various county agencies in order to find items in the county budget's that can be reduced. I believe that by encouraging public input and working with Community Advisory Boards, we can find effective ways to solve any problem our county government may face. I will also work to promote and maintain public-private partnerships to support our county government, thereby reducing the strain on our citizens and the delivery of facilities and infrastructure we need.
Q: What specific qualifications do you have to effectively address these challenges?
A: I have a background in law enforcement as a Homicide Detective, with over 30 years of experience in one of the largest Sheriff's departments in the country. In my role, I have managed over 400 people, multiple budgets, and have been able to work collaboratively with multiple federal, state, and city agencies to ensure the safety and security of my community. During my time in law enforcement, I worked hand in hand with risk managers and in emergency planning. I also have vast experience in both criminal and civil law. Both of these are necessary skills for this job.
Q: How will you continue to be engaged with your constituents?
A: Engagement with my community members will be accomplished by not only using social media to keep them informed, but by also using traditional mail, email, newsletters, and even a "Coffee with your Commissioner Day" once a month for those who are interested. I plan on attending community events and getting to know my constituents and their families. I will spend time listening to their concerns when it comes to plans for community projects and value their input on future policy matters. It is important for residents to know that together we can make a positive change for our county.
Sharon M. Ullman
Party: Republican
Mailing Address: 5991 E. Black Gold Street, Boise ID, 83716
Campaign Phone: 208-861-5848
Website: SharonU.com
Facebook page: facebook.com/Sharon.Ullman
Q: What are the most important challenges facing your county and how do you propose to address them?
A: Reducing property taxes. For more on how I saved taxpayers $13 million my first term and $81 million my second term, plus specific, detailed, information on how I would do so again, please see SharonU.com
Upholding the U.S. and Idaho Constitutions. Protecting individual rights, freedoms, and liberties, including the Second Amendment.
~ Gun shows should be welcomed back to Expo Idaho.
~ There should be no mask or vaccine mandates by Ada County. These mandates run contrary to our core beliefs.
Saving Murgoitio Park: Homeowners in the 83709-zip code paid nearly $11 million in parks impact fees. By law, those fees must be spent "within or for the benefit of the service area." The county must challenge Boise's use of them downtown.
Q: What specific qualifications do you have to effectively address these challenges?
A: Upon arriving in Boise in 1990, I put my BA to good use and began advocating on behalf of taxpayers on a wide range of local issues such as sewer installation rates, proposed water rate increases, and trash collection.
Before being elected commissioner, I regularly attended county meetings, testifying on ways to save taxpayers' money at budget hearings and advocating for fair treatment of our emergency services personnel: the county's paramedics, sheriff's deputies, and dispatchers.
I have three decades of local government knowledge and hands-on experience, here in Ada County. My track record, saving taxpayers $94 million, shows I have the expertise to analyze the budget to find savings, while fulfilling the county's legal obligations.
Q: How will you continue to be engaged with your constituents?
A: Keeping taxpayers informed is essential. My first term as a commissioner, I regularly wrote articles that were published in the Valley Times and Kuna Melba News. My second term, I wrote similar articles and posted them to my blog. These articles are still available online. For more, please see SharonU.com.
I would like to see commissioners get out of downtown Boise and engage with the public by holding meetings around the county. Folks in Garden City, Meridian, Eagle, Kuna, Star and unincorporated Ada County would benefit from having the opportunity to talk directly with commissioners close to home.
I love talk radio, and regularly appeared as a guest, updating listeners on Ada County issues and answering callers' questions.