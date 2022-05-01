Rebecca Arnold
Party: Republican
Mailing Address: 11751 W Thomas Dr, Boise ID, 83709
Campaign Phone: 208-841-2530
Website: arnoldforidaho.com
Facebook page: facebook.com/rebecca4idaho
Facebook: facebook.com/rebecca4idaho
Campaign Website: arnoldforidaho.com
Campaign Facebook: facebook.com/rebecca4idaho
Q: What are the most important challenges facing your county and how do you propose to address them?
A: Our citizens face unprecedented growth with out-of-control property taxes and shortage of affordable housing. As the Assessor's office does not have authority to pass ordinances to control growth or property taxes, I would address the issues by: Assuring that property value assessments are accurate, fair, and consistent, and that property owners have convenient access to all data available to the Assessor's office to evaluate the accuracy of their assessed value. Analyzing the Assessor's budget to identify cost savings and improvements to the use of tax dollars while maintaining a high level of service. Working with other elected officials and the legislature to evaluate and pass legislative changes to lessen the property tax burden.
Q: What specific qualifications do you have to effectively address these challenges?
A: 34 years as an Attorney, ACHD Commissioner (16 yrs), & former CPA working in accounting; law; budget planning & oversight; commercial and residential real estate and real estate law, including land acquisition and sales; price negotiations and valuations; residential subdivision development, pricing, and sales; construction and installation of site improvements for residential and commercial developments; shopping center development and construction; resource and personnel management; strategic legislative changes; and strategic planning with clients. A proven track record of collaboration, listening to the public, carefully reviewing the law and the facts, and making well-reasoned decisions, while prudently managing taxpayer funds.
Q: How will you continue to be engaged with your constituents?
A: I believe that elected officials serve our citizens and should be available for questions, assistance or comments. I will provide a cell number (208-841-2530) and email (rebarnold@aol.com) to be easily accessible to the public. I would also publish a newsletter on the agency website and social media and provide information briefings to groups upon request.
Laurie Barrera
Party: Democrat
Mailing Address: 5877 N. Streamside Pl., Garden City ID, 83714
Q: What are the most important challenges facing your county and how do you propose to address them?
A: -no response-
Bradley Bolicek
Party: Republican
Mailing Address: 173 E. Fall Dr., Boise ID, 83706
Campaign Phone: 208-713-3808
Website: bolicekforadacountyassessor.com
Facebook page: facebook.com/Bolicekforadacountyassessor
Facebook: facebook.com/Bolicekforadacountyassessor
Campaign Website: bolicekforadacountyassessor.com
Campaign Facebook: facebook.com/Bolicekforadacountyassessor
Q: What are the most important challenges facing your county and how do you propose to address them?
A: I have a passion to bring change to the structure of property taxes. Beyond the day-to-day operations and budget responsibilities, I am laser focused on restructuring property tax to benefit current homeowners and prospective first-time home buyers. Property taxes have become a burden on ALL Idahoans, especially so in Ada County with its extraordinary growth.
The Elected Assessor should be active with the legislature; this has not been the case. I will work with legislators to craft bill(s) to restructure Idaho Property Tax Laws. A plan which will bring relief to ALL Idahoans especially those on fixed income.
The first way to reduce taxes is REDUCE SPENDING. I will look at all 4 areas of the Elected Assessor's responsibility and find ways to improve efficiency, SAVING TAX DOLLARS. For example: Does the Motor Vehicle office need all 5 locations or can reducing overhead through sharing locations with other County services lower costs and still provide the same level of service?
Q: What specific qualifications do you have to effectively address these challenges?
A: I am the only candidate possessing private-sector leadership, budget, financial and business operation experience. I am the one candidate with the proven ability to build relationships and work in harmony with my peers and team.
I have 40 years of budget experience, both in corporate settings and as a small business owner. I have a Bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice and Master of Business Administration. I was Finance and Budget Manager over 3 Corporate Divisions at Walt Disney Co.; Planning and Budget Manager over the Paramount Pictures Studio; Developed, owned and operated Bolo's Pub and Eatery for 11 years in Meridian, Idaho; Founded and operated Boise Swim Club in Ada County; I am an active licensed realtor at Silvercreek Realty, as Bolo Terra Firma Properties.
During the 28 years I have lived in Ada County, I have volunteered for over 15 different non-profit organizations serving Ada County.
Q: How will you continue to be engaged with your constituents?
A: I welcome public feedback. I will have meet and greets with my constituents, provide information and education using the Assessor website and invite feedback from all Ada County Citizens. I will make certain the Assessor's Office has complete transparency.
I have a track record of providing excellent customer service, as well as working with my team, peers and customers to build relationships.
Ron DeRoest
Party: Republican
Mailing Address: 291 N. Yellow Pine Pl, Eagle ID, 83616
Campaign Phone: 208-503-3647
Website: RonForAssessor.com
Facebook page: facebook.com/ronforassessor
Facebook: facebook.com/ronforassessor
Twitter: twitter.com/ronforassessor
Campaign Website: RonForAssessor.com
Campaign Facebook: facebook.com/ronforassessor
Campaign Twitter: twitter.com/ronforassessor
Q: What are the most important challenges facing your county and how do you propose to address them?
A: The biggest challenge we face in Ada County is the continual shift in taxes from commercial to residential. This is best solved by increasing the Homeowners Exemption. I intend to be a voice for the public and a liaison to the Legislature. I will work with the local city officials to improve our communication. This will ensure zoning and building permit data is shared timely so that properties are assessed accurately.
Q: What specific qualifications do you have to effectively address these challenges?
A: The role of Assessor is a highly technical job that requires experience and specific on-going education. I am a certified appraiser. I have worked in the Real Estate sector for over 20 years including 6 years as a deputy assessor in the Ada County Assessors office. During my time at the assessor's office I have taken over 200 credit hours of continuing education in Tax Policy, Assessment Administration and Mass Appraisal methods.
Q: How will you continue to be engaged with your constituents?
A: I will run an open and transparent office. My door will always be open, and I promise to listen to the concerns of the public. I will improve the tools and data available on the assessor's website. I will organize periodic town hall sessions and invite all citizens to voice their concerns.
Dave Litster
Party: Republican
Mailing Address: 1259 E. Shenandoah Dr., Boise ID, 83712
Website: DaveforAda.com
Facebook page: facebook.com/daveforada
Campaign Website: DaveforAda.com
Campaign Facebook: facebook.com/daveforada
Q: What are the most important challenges facing your county and how do you propose to address them?
A: Property tax relief! I will work to make sure that every property owner receives all reductions they are entitled to. I will also work to educate property owners on what goes into their property tax bill so they can see the various components of their total tax bill. Armed with the facts and data, they can see how much each of the nearly 40 taxing entities is charging. Are you getting fair value for what you are paying? Hold them accountable for what they charge. Knowledge is power! I will also work with the other County Assessors and our local legislators to evaluate additional statutory tax reductions. I will be the "Taxpayer's Watchdog"!
Q: What specific qualifications do you have to effectively address these challenges?
A: I grew up in Boise and have deep roots in Ada County. I moved away to get my Economics degree from BYU and my MBA from Harvard Business School. My wife of 40 years, Janet (who was raised in Emmett) lived all over the country but moved back here to raise our six children. I have worked in real estate development, managed small business start ups and have worked at Micron Technology in their Business Development Group. I believe that my broad business background gives me the ability to help keep Ada County a livable and affordable place to live and thrive.
Q: How will you continue to be engaged with your constituents?
A: I will provide user-friendly tools on the Assessor's website for taxpayers to find the information they need to know that their assessment is fair, accurate and transparent. I will also visit community groups to be accessible to answer questions and solicit feedback. I will make sure that all taxpayer interactions are professional and cost-effective. We will "benchmark" our performance at the DMV so taxpayers time is treated respectfully.