With primary election day officially here, voters need to be aware of some key factors when casting their votes Tuesday.
Local election officials in Ada and Canyon counties stressed the importance of residents knowing their correct polling location.
The Ada County clerk’s office pointed out that, because of statewide redistricting, many Ada County voters have been assigned a new voting precinct and polling locations may have changed.
Canyon County spokesperson Joe Decker emphasized that polling places are precinct-specific and that people will be turned away if they try voting at the wrong spot.
Ada County polling locations and a preview of what voters will see on their ballot can be found online at adacountyelections.com/wheretovote.
Canyon County polling locations can be found online at bit.ly/3sDEtS3 and ballot information can be found on the voter lookup app.
“All voters are encouraged to know what they are voting on prior to heading to the polls,” Decker wrote in an email.
Ada County Chief Deputy Clerk Trent Tripple concurred.
“We encourage voters to be prepared,” he said in a news release.
Chelsea Carattini, spokesperson with the Ada County Clerk’s Office, said the busiest times at polling locations are the lunch hour and after 5 p.m. Anyone in line at their polling location at 8 p.m., when polls close, will still be allowed to vote.
Absentee ballots must be received by the Ada County Elections Office by 8 p.m. on Election Day. Ballots may be returned by mail, in-person or to an Ada County Elections ballot drop box location.
Polls will be open Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Carattini said that Ada County officials are expecting about a 30% turnout for Tuesday’s election. She said that nearly 8,500 ballots were turned in during the early voting period.
Canyon County received 7,785 ballots during the early voting period, according to Decker. He said that because of poor early voter turnover, people can expect longer-than-usual lines on Election Day.
“We tried to promote early voting as much as possible to reduce the Election Day lines, but unfortunately, our turnout wasn’t great, so voters tomorrow should expect some crowds,” he wrote.
Decker said anyone experiencing an issue at a polling location or who feels there is an issue with their ballot should call the Canyon County Elections Office at 208-454-7562.
The contact number with the Ada County Elections Office is 208-287-6860.
Voters can register at their polling place with a photo identification and proof of residence. Voters who moved since the last election or haven’t voted in the last four years will need to register.
Registered voters are required to bring a state-issued ID, a tribal card, a U.S. passport or a current student ID in order to vote. If you forget your photo ID, you will be allowed to sign a Personal Identification Affidavit, if you’re already a registered voter, according to Ada County Elections.
Unaffiliated voters may affiliate with a party on Election Day.
This year’s Republican primary features a number of high-profile races. Some on the state level include:
• Incumbent Gov. Brad Little is looking to stave off Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin and a handful of other candidates.
• Incumbent Attorney General Lawrence Wasden is being challenged by former 1st District Congressman Raul Labrador.
• The race for Lieutenant Governor, where Speaker of the House Scott Bedke faces off against state Rep. Priscilla Giddings.
• The three candidates vying for secretary of state are Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane, state Rep. Dorothy Moon and state Sen. Mary Souza.
• Current Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra is being challenged by former President of the State Board of Education Debbie Critchfield and self-proclaimed “political outsider” Branden Durst.
There are fewer contested races on the Democratic side, but they include:
• Stephen Heidt of Marsing, who is on the ballot for governor, vs. Sandpoint Mayor Shelby Rognstad, who is running as a write-in.
• Ben Pursley of Boise vs. David Roth of Idaho Falls for the U.S. Senate.
There also are key Senate and House seats up for grabs that could shift the balance of power in each legislative body, a hotly contested GOP contest in the 2nd Congressional District, and county positions and judicial posts on the ballot. Visit idahopress.com for the latest news, updates and analysis on all the races in this year’s primary.
You can read our voters guide, featuring candidates’ policies and biographical information, by clicking here.