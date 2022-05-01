Sandy Bowden
Party: Republican
Mailing Address: 2704 Smart Street, Nampa ID, 83686
Facebook page: Sandy Bowden for Canyon County Clerk
Q: What are the most important challenges facing your county and how do you propose to address them?
A: We need a balanced budget that is revenue driven rather than expense driven. Salaries make up 65% of the budget. An evaluation is needed and government salary benchmarks used to determine areas where salaries are high or low.
We need a secure and economical election process. An evaluation of the voter roles is needed to make sure they are clean and accurate. Most people believe the voting machines are vulnerable. If the machines are not secure or economical, then we need to return to paper ballots. We also need to complete forensic audits and door to door canvasing if voters do not feel the vote is accurate.
We need a review of employee satisfaction and turnover. We need to use performance evaluations, surveys and team building to increase employee morale and longevity.
Q: What specific qualifications do you have to effectively address these challenges?
A: I worked for Northwest Nazarene University for 33 years. For the past 12 years I was the Accounting Analyst. In this position I helped with the budgets. I have had to complete many surveys, employee evaluations and participated in team building activities. I have first hand knowledge of how these methods helped with morale and longevity. During the past five years my office had a lot of turnover which often required me to complete tasks which I had not done before. I am good at evaluating how things were completed in the past and determine if a better process can be implemented.
Q: How will you continue to be engaged with your constituents?
A: I will respond to emails, phone calls and be available to meet with anyone who wants to talk with me.
Chris Yamamoto
Party: Republican
Mailing Address: 5503 S. 10th Avenue, Caldwell ID, 83607
Facebook page: Chris Yamamoto
Facebook: Chris Yamamoto
Q: What are the most important challenges facing your county and how do you propose to address them?
A: Hiring and retaining employees is a challenge. Our competition is higher wages and work at home opportunities. Property tax is challenging with rising values. I am active legislatively and instrumental in the bill Rep. Skaug sponsored. My budget two years running, no 3%, no foregone, no new construction.
Q: What specific qualifications do you have to effectively address these challenges?
A: As Clerk of the BOCC, Clerk of the Court, Auditor, Budget Officer, Elections, Recording/Passports, Indigent Welfare and Court Interpreters, I have effectively managed the complexities of each office for over ten years
Q: How will you continue to be engaged with your constituents?
A: I have an open door policy and answer most inquiries the same day. Many questions are not within my purview and I help them find the appropriate people. We live feed video/audio of election activities.