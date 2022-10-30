Support Local Journalism


Description: Congress is divided into two institutions: the House of Representatives and the Senate. The two houses of Congress have equal but unique roles in the federal government. Members of the senate serve staggered six-year terms. While they share legislative responsibilities to make laws, to serve as a representative assembly, and to oversee the administration of public policy, each house also has special constitutional duties and powers. The Senate has the sole power to confirm those of the president’s appointments that require consent, and to provide advice and consent to ratify treaties. There are, however, two exceptions to this rule: the House must also approve appointments to the vice presidency and any treaty that involves foreign trade. The Senate also tries impeachment cases for federal officials referred to it by the House. Candidates who filed as Independent (IND) will show up on the General Election Ballot November 8.

Scott OH Cleveland

