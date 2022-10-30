Description: Congress is divided into two institutions: the House of Representatives and the Senate. The two houses of Congress have equal but unique roles in the federal government. Members of the senate serve staggered six-year terms. While they share legislative responsibilities to make laws, to serve as a representative assembly, and to oversee the administration of public policy, each house also has special constitutional duties and powers. The Senate has the sole power to confirm those of the president’s appointments that require consent, and to provide advice and consent to ratify treaties. There are, however, two exceptions to this rule: the House must also approve appointments to the vice presidency and any treaty that involves foreign trade. The Senate also tries impeachment cases for federal officials referred to it by the House. Candidates who filed as Independent (IND) will show up on the General Election Ballot November 8.
Scott OH Cleveland
Party: Independent
Email: info@clevelandforsenate.com
Campaign phone: 986-837-3457
Campaign website: ClevelandforSenate.com
Campaign Facebook: Cleveland For United States Senate
Q: What experience has prepared you to represent Idaho in the U.S. Senate?
A: I have been married for 33 years and I own a small business. In addition, I have worked in the financial services industry and a fortune 100 firm for the last 30 years. I have considerable life experience.
Q: What would you like to accomplish as a member of the U.S. Senate?
A: My mission is to stop the decline of America on behalf of the people of Idaho.
Q: What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: Federal government overreach and the loss of our constitutional rights and freedoms.
Q: Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: Career politicians no longer serve the interest of everyday average Americans. Congress and most of todays elected leaders are beholden to lobbyist and special interest groups. The solution is to vote the majority of them out of office.
Mike Crapo
Party: Republican
Email: info@crapoforsenate.com
Campaign phone: 208-368-7988
Campaign website: crapoforsenate.com
Campaign Facebook: facebook.com/crapoforsenate
Campaign Twitter: twitter.com/crapoforsenate
Q: What experience has prepared you to represent Idaho in the U.S. Senate?
A: I am a lifelong Idahoan, having returned to Idaho Falls after college for work and to raise my family. From 1984 to 1992, I was an Idaho State Senator, elected to represent Bonneville County. During my State Senate tenure, my fellow Republican Senators elected me to serve as the Assistant Majority Leader (1986-1988) and then as Senate President Pro Tempore (1989-1992). Beginning in 1993, I served as the U.S. Representative from Idaho's 2nd District. In 1998, I was elected as a U.S. Senator from Idaho, where I currently serve. My voting record has consistently been conservative, supporting efforts to promote freedom and liberty as intended by the Constitution and to reduce the size and scope of the federal government.
Q: What would you like to accomplish as a member of the U.S. Senate?
A: Our country is facing dramatic, blatant attacks on its values and freedoms that our Constitution sets forth. Biden/Schumer/Pelosi are working aggressively to turn America into a socialist society and have until January 2023 to achieve that objective. I have a strong record of accomplishment in terms of both stopping bad policies and implementing good ones. I would want my legacy to be that I effectively and solidly advocated for the conservative principles and values by which Idahoans want our country to be governed. Further, I would want it to be remembered that our policies protected and preserved Idaho’s incredible resources and beauty, while we strengthened the ability of people in a free market to build their own American dream.
Q: What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: Congress should be working to address the harmful effects of inflation and take steps to address our ballooning debt crisis. One year after President Biden took office, consumer price inflation accelerated to the highest rate in nearly 40 years (7.5%). Inflation continues to climb, and Americans are paying more for groceries, gas, and other household necessities. Small businesses cite inflation as the biggest challenge they face. Workers have lost purchasing power as they watch their wages being eroded and eaten up by rampant price increases. Wages are not keeping up with rising costs. This stealth tax was exacerbated by unnecessary deficit spending last year, and more reckless spending will only continue to fuel this inflation fire.
Q: Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: I have been in the fight for our future and our freedoms and want to stay in this fight. This is not the time for me or any red-blooded American to watch from the sidelines. Our Constitution is under attack; current Congressional/presidential leadership have it under constant assault, and we must be vigilant to protect it. The Constitutional system of government that underlies our republic is of utmost importance. That is why I want to continue to represent Idaho principles and values in the U.S. Senate. My conservative record is widely known and includes recognition from FreedomWorks, 100%; American Conservative Union, 91% lifetime; National Right-to-Life, 100%; NRA, A+; and NFIB (small business): Guardian of Small Business, 91% rating.
David Roth
Party: Democratic
Email: david@rothforidaho.org
Campaign website: rothforidaho.org
Campaign Facebook: facebook.com/rothforidaho
Campaign Twitter: twitter.com/rothforidaho
Q: What experience has prepared you to represent Idaho in the U.S. Senate?
A: I have spent my career developing and implementing solutions. I feel that in general our leaders have become less focused on actually solving problems. In addition to my professional experience I have also served on numerous non-profit boards and coalitions. I feel that these experiences have taught me to be open to other thoughts and ideas. I have been very successful at working with others to achieve objectives.
Q: What would you like to accomplish as a member of the U.S. Senate?
A: I would like to see us put some attention behind some of the real problems facing Americans today. Such as the rising cost of housing, the opioid epidemic, the costs and accessibility of healthcare - especially mental health care, our immigration challenges - especially their impact on our general labor force and agriculture, and a move toward energy independence through innovative technologies.
Q: What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: Idaho faces significant labor shortages especially in our agricultural and service industries. Many of these jobs have traditionally been filled with immigrant labor. Without meaningful immigration reform we run the risk of amplifying these labor shortages. Labor shortages in our agricultural industries will ultimately lead to higher food costs, just increasing the strain on the already tight budgets of many Americans.
In addition the rate of overdose deaths from opioids in our state continues to increase at a rapid pace. We need coordinated resources which focus on proven prevention programs in order to counter the rise in use.
Q: Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: The voters of Idaho deserve representation that will be open to their concerns, responsive to their needs, and willing to work every day to solve the real problems faced by Idahoans.
Idaho Sierra Law
Party: Libertarian
Email: idaho.law@yahoo.com
Q: What experience has prepared you to represent Idaho in the U.S. Senate?
A: -no response-
Ray Writz
Party: Constitution
Q: What experience has prepared you to represent Idaho in the U.S. Senate?
A: -no response-