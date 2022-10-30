Description: Congress is divided into two institutions: the House of Representatives and the Senate. Members of the House serve a two-year term. The two houses of Congress have equal but unique roles in the federal government. While they share legislative responsibilities to make laws, to serve as a representative assembly, and to oversee the administration of public policy, each house also has special constitutional duties and powers. The House possesses the sole authority to impeach federal officials and, in the case of indecisive Electoral College results, to elect a president.
Wendy Norman
Party: Democratic
Email: mattwend11@gmail.com
Campaign phone: 208-390-4777
Campaign website: WendyforIdaho.com
Q: What experience has prepared you to represent Idaho in the U.S. House of Representatives?
A: I’ve always been interested in government, but I’ve never seen myself running for office. The extremism of the past few years, though, has troubled me deeply, and I don’t just want to complain about it; I feel compelled to do something. I consider myself an ordinary Idahoan: a wife, a mother, a teacher and a volunteer in my church and school. My father’s family came to the U.S. early; my grandparents emigrated from Europe after World War II and settled in Utah. I was raised in Ucon, Idaho, went to Ricks College and Utah State, got a Master’s Degree from ISU, and am now finishing a second Master’s. I am running to truly represent the people of the Second Congressional District.
Q: What would you like to accomplish as a member of Congress?
A: Our economy is my number one priority: Unlike my opponent, Mr. Simpson, I would have supported the American Rescue Act, which provided funds to fight COVID and spur a strong economic recovery, and the Infrastructure Bill, which Sens. Crapo and Risch supported. My priorities will be economic recovery, affordable health care, strong schools, a level playing field for everyone, and a thriving democracy. I will work to be a good steward of our natural resources, restore civil discourse to our government, and protect America’s safety and its place in the world.
Q: What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: One of our biggest challenges is addressing the extreme partisanship that has come to define so many politicians. I will always put our state and our country first, and never be a mere rubber stamp for my party. Mike Simpson used to be an independent thinker, but now he puts his political survival ahead of his constituents and his country. I am running to restore reasonableness, collaboration and bipartisanship to our broken Congress. With honest leadership and goodwill, I believe we can hold to our Idaho principles and still find common ground.
Q: Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: I will be on your side all the time, not just when it suits my own political interests. I will align myself with reasonable people of both parties, and I will advance solutions, not slogans. My door will always be open to you, and I will listen to all sides of every issue. Over the coming months I plan to meet as many of you as I can. I hope you will let me know what concerns you, and I will do my best to earn your vote in November. Thank you.
Mike Simpson
Party: Republican
Email: sarah.nelson8@icloud.com
Campaign phone: 208-367-1927
Campaign website: SimpsonforCongress.com
Campaign Facebook: facebook.com/Mike-Simpson-For-US-Congress-114477275237474
Campaign Twitter: twitter.com/mikesimpson4id
Q: What experience has prepared you to represent Idaho in the U.S. House of Representatives?
A: I’m running for reelection so I can continue to work for Idahoans. I’m a strong advocate for the INL and helped transform it to the lead nuclear lab in the country. I’ve always been a fierce and effective champion for Idaho’s producers, farmers, and ranchers. On the Interior and Environment Appropriations Subcommittee, I delisted wolves, kept sage grouse from being listed as an endangered species, reigned in the EPA, and stopped Democrat attempts to pass a death tax that would make it impossible for families to pass their farms to the next generation. I’ve fought Biden and Pelosi’s out-of-control spending agenda and blocked them from taking away our hard-earned money through endless tax hikes. I co-sponsored the Balanced Budget Amendment to stop the liberal Democrats insane spending and get our national debt under control. I have a proven record of being a common-sense conservative, and I’m proud of my consistent “A” rating with the NRA and 100% rating with National Right to Life.
Q: What would you like to accomplish as a member of Congress?
A: I’ll continue advocating for things that matter most to Idaho. I’ll ensure Idaho Ag priorities are being addressed in the upcoming Farm Bill, and I’ll continue working to address the labor shortage that is devastating our ag communities. Idaho’s producers, farmers and ranchers can count on me to continue being their strongest advocate in Congress. I’m very concerned about our reliance on China for critical minerals necessary for the economic well-being for our country. We have the resources and capability to mine safely and efficiently and not be beholden to China. I’ll work hard to establish a domestic source of these minerals. I’ll use my seniority to stop the Biden Administration from enacting rules that are killing our ability to be energy independent. I’ll continue fighting against Biden and Pelosi’s liberal agenda that is driving inflation and would raise our taxes through massive spending. I’ll also continue fighting for and protecting our 2nd Amendment Rights and the unborn.
Q: What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: Less than two years ago our country was energy independent, and we can get there again. As I meet with Idahoans, I consistently hear about inflation and gas prices. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has shown why we cannot keep relying of foreign sources of oil. As soon as the Biden Administration took office they began their war on fossil fuels. We need to reinstate the construction of the Keystone XL pipeline and end the Biden oil and gas drilling moratorium on federal lands. We need to reopen drilling in Alaska and the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, where we have the strictest environmental standards in the world. I will use my position on the House Interior Appropriations Subcommittee to reverse these reckless rules to our economy.
Q: Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: I’m deeply honored to represent the people of Idaho in Congress. I have a proven record of being a fierce and effective champion for Idaho and fighting for the policies that help our great state thrive. I'm dedicated to making sure our Idaho values and western way of life are fully represented in Washington, and I take to heart every day my responsibility as your representative. My work on the House Appropriation Committee allows me to fight to ensure that we receive our fair share of funding for programs that are critical to Idaho. I’ll continue fighting for well vetted, impactful Idaho projects over letting those funds go to California for Nancy Pelosi’s progressive wish list or to New York for AOC’s Green New Deal every day of the week.