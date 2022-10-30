Description: Congress is divided into two institutions: the House of Representatives and the Senate. Members of the House serve a two-year term. The two houses of Congress have equal but unique roles in the federal government. While they share legislative responsibilities to make laws, to serve as a representative assembly, and to oversee the administration of public policy, each house also has special constitutional duties and powers. The House possesses the sole authority to impeach federal officials and, in the case of indecisive Electoral College results, to elect a president.
Darian Drake
Party: Libertarian
Email: email@darian.us
Campaign phone: 208-398-3339
Campaign website: darian.us
Campaign Twitter: @DarianDrake
Q: What experience has prepared you to represent Idaho in the U.S. House of Representatives?
A: What prepares anyone to be the designated authority over another? Sure, I've run businesses and managed employees, but none of that matters as much as my reluctance to rule anyone. I don't want to rule you, I want to leave you alone. YOU are the best person to decide what is best for you and your family. YOU are the one who knows the best ways to educate yourself and children. YOU are the one who should determine what organizations get your money. YOU are the one who can best choose what you do with your own body. Me? I will just serve as YOUR proxy and work as hard as I can to put that power and those decisions back into your own hands.
Q: What would you like to accomplish as a member of Congress?
A: I would like to set an example to other members of Congress — you don't have to be a career politician, beholden to outside special interests, to be successful. Both the Republicans and Democrats have their box that they want their candidates to fit in to, but we are all individuals and these boxes don't fit most of us — we are forcing ourselves inside their boxes to be accepted by the mainstream parties by falling in line with their binary thought about politics. It is no longer Left vs. Right or Republicans vs. Democrats, it is "We the People" vs. the ever growing nanny State. We must remember that the individual is the smallest minority, so anything I can do to help the individual retain their rights in the face of a growing collectivist movement is a win.
Q: What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: It isn't just Idaho, but these entire United States as well as the world — currently our top issue is the ongoing proxy war with Russia. The best way to defend our nation is to stop involving ourselves in the affairs of others. The US Government has spent itself into $30 trillion of debt, acting as the world's police force. The only benefits to anyone in America to come from this strategy have been windfalls for the Military-Industrial Complex which President Eisenhower warned us about. America must return to the foreign policy which previously brought us prosperity: ready and able to defend ourselves, but uninterested in controlling the world through military might.
Q: Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: Why should people vote to infringe on the will of the minority at all? If people are going to vote, then they should vote for those who would least infringe on the rights and will of others.The great economist and political commentator, Thomas Sowell, once said, "The last person to trust with power is someone who is dying to have it. The best person to wield power is someone who is reluctant to do so, but who will do it for a while as a civic duty." I don't WANT to be a politician, I am WILLING to fulfill a civic duty and represent the people of my district, as well as those around the country who are fed up with the Left vs. Right paradigm, which in reality is just two sides of the same tarnished fiat coin.
Russ Fulcher
Party: Republican
Email: russfulcher@gmail.com
Campaign phone: 208-576-4624
Campaign website: russfulcherforcongress
Campaign Facebook: facebook.com/fulcherforidaho
Campaign Twitter: @russfulcher
Q: What experience has prepared you to represent Idaho in the U.S. House of Representatives?
A: We are all products of our life experiences, and mine is quite diverse and extensive. I was raised as a dairy farm kid, received post graduate education in business and engineering, worked for 24 years in the international tech business, 10 years as a state senator, and (simultaneously) 15 years as a real estate agent/broker.
I am also the current incumbent in US Congress and have served two terms. On a personal level - I have three wonderful adult children and am an Idaho native with a family history in the state over 100 years.
I have a public political record that I am very proud of; and I believe I have knowledge and experience that are of value to the people of Idaho.
Q: What would you like to accomplish as a member of Congress?
A: Current Energy, tax, and spending policies are crippling America via inflation and a forced dependence on our enemies for energy, food, and other necessities.
I want to do all I can to lower the American cost of living by restoring domestic energy independence, manufacturing, and moving our supply chains away from a dependence on China.
I want to do all I can to help restore safety in America, which includes adhering to the rule of law to stop crime and enforcing immigration laws on our borders.
I want to do all I can to restore our constitutional freedoms and the rights of parents to raise and educate their families.
I want to do all I can to cut back the unwise spending on endless entitlements and the so-called "green" expenditures that aren't so green.
And I want to do all I can to return our military to being a military, not an exercise in social diversity.
Q: What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: Idaho faces the same struggles as the rest of the nation when it comes to inflation, the open border, and crazy government spending. Of course, that needs to change, and I am committed to working on those things.
But additionally, too much governance happens at the federal level when it should be done at the state and local levels. There are many reasons for this, but a big one has to do with the fact that in Idaho nearly 2/3 of the land mass is under federal control. That means Idahoans have an inordinate dependence on federal subsidies and regulations. Addressing these issues will remain a priority for me in Congress.
Idahoans need to have more access and influence on the resources within our borders. In other words, on our own destiny.
Q: Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: I believe in the America that was founded on the Divinely inspired principles as outlined in the Constitution, and I want to help return the nation to that standard.
The purpose of government is to secure the rights and freedoms of individual citizens, using rule of law that protects life, the individual control of property, self-defense, religious freedom, and the free exercise of conscience.
I have the life experience, knowledge, and the drive to wisely pursue those objectives.
Kaylee Peterson
Party: Democratic
Email: kayleeforcongress@gmail.com
Campaign phone: 208-997-7919
Q: What experience has prepared you to represent Idaho in the U.S. House of Representatives?
A: I am a leader who believes in the importance of public service. As President of the College of Western Idaho debate team, I have learned to think deeply about issues and to speak with clarity and conviction. These attributes will make me a strong advocate and a reasoned, bipartisan voice in Congress. I am a sixth-generation Idahoan with deep roots in the First District: my great-great-great grandparents homesteaded in the Eagle foothills. In addition to serving as CWI debate team president, I am the Director of the Associated Students of CWI, and serve on the College Council Executive Board and the Idaho Students Association’s Legislative Council. I am married and have two children.
Q: What would you like to accomplish as a member of Congress?
A: My priorities are ending inflation, lowering health care costs, improving education, treating our veterans with dignity, and seeing that America is safe and her place in the world is strong. Our politics is broken, and our beloved Idaho is beset by divisiveness, extremism and even violence. I will be a voice for reason, bipartisanship and principled compromise, and for moving forward once again. Unfortunately, my opponent puts loyalty to his party and his fringe ideology ahead of his constituents, and brings only divisiveness and partisanship to Congress. My first and only job will be to serve you.
Q: What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: Idaho faces many challenges right now, most driven by politicians who take extreme positions and fail to listen to their constituents. When we see hospitals shut down by violent protests, public officials quitting because of the threats they face, and others being too frightened even to participate in our democracy it’s clear that we are on a dangerous road. I will work for all of you, to help heal the divide, bring thoughtful debate to the table, and put an end to the threats and intimidation.
Q: Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: America is at a crossroads. The coming election may be the most important in a generation because it will set the tone of our politics for years to come. Down one path lies peace, prosperity, civil discourse and a strong democracy. The other road leads to hate, fear, and potentially irreparable harm to America as we know it. When the incumbent votes against the American Rescue Plan, which provided resources to fight COVID and spur a strong economic recovery, and the Infrastructure Bill, which was supported by both of our Senators, it is clear that he is serving only narrow interests. I will serve the interests of all of my constituents. I ask for your vote in November. Thank you.