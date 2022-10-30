Description: Superintendent of public instruction serves a 4-year term. The superintendent’s duties include member of board of education and state land board; chief executive officer of Idaho Department of Education; and providing professional assistance to all public-school districts.
Terry Gilbert
Party: Democratic
Campaign email: info@gilbert4idahoschools.com
Campaign phone: 208-918-1943
Campaign website: Gilbert4IdahoSchools.com
Campaign Facebook: facebook.com/gilbert4idahoschools
Campaign Twitter: twitter.com/Gilbert4Idaho
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: I am a lifelong educator and public schools advocate. I have taught on all levels, mentored elementary students, worked with developmentally delayed youth, and was elected President of the Idaho Education Association by my fellow teachers. As IEA President, in other leadership positions with the IEA, and as District Governor for the Rotary Club, I gained valuable expertise in policy-making. I am an unwavering advocate for adequate funding for education, keeping public dollars in public schools, and investing in early childhood education, vocational education, and research and development at our colleges and universities. I will resist the Idaho Freedom Foundation's nefarious scheme to funnel taxpayer dollars into for profit schools.
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: Public schools are the heart and soul of our communities and the driver of our economy. Idaho is at or near the bottom among the 50 states in a variety of metrics, including per-pupil spending, graduation rates, and funding for early childhood education. It is past time to raise the bar. I will work with legislators, parents, and the business community to meet Idaho’s Constitutional mandate for a “uniform and thorough system of free, public schools,” to invest in vocational education and early childhood education, and to fund our colleges and universities so as to make higher education affordable. I will also resist the destructive scheme to transfer public money into private, for profit schools.
Q: What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: The biggest challenge facing Idaho public schools is the ongoing attack being waged by the Idaho Freedom Foundation and its acolytes in the Legislature who, under the guise of “parents’ choice,” would take taxpayers’ dollars from public schools and funnel them into for-profit schools. If they succeed, there will be an immeasurable cost to our students and our communities — especially Idaho’s rural communities. The result will be the destruction of the “free, public schools” our Constitution mandates. Other challenges are the need to address school maintenance and construction, to improve our graduation rate, and to attract and retain the very best teachers for our children.
Q: Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: Although I am running as a Democrat, I do not think the position of State Superintendent of Public Instruction should be partisan. Education is not a Democratic or Republican issue; it is important to all. I was the first one in my family to go to college, so I have a deep commitment to our public schools. They are the glue that holds us together as citizens in a democracy. Both my wife and I are lifelong educators; we met in college and taught together in Marsing. We have been married for 53 years and have two adult children. I believe this election will determine the direction of our state and the fate of public education. I ask for your vote in November. Thank you.
Debbie Critchfield
Party: Republican
Campaign email: tyler@debbie4idaho.com
Campaign phone: 208-215-4604
Campaign website: debbie4idaho.com
Campaign Facebook: facebook.com/DebbieForIdahoStudents
Campaign Twitter: @4idahostudents
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: I am the former President of the Idaho State Board of Education, serving a total of seven years. During the pandemic, I chaired Reopening Idaho Schools and was a member of Governor Little's K-12 council. I was the co-chair for Governor Little’s Education Task Force and committee chair for Governor Otter’s Higher Education Task Force. I served as a Cassia School District trustee for ten years, with five years as board chair. I am also active in the community. I was a former Library Trustee and Republican precinct chair. I have been the Public Information Officer for Cassia School District for the last 9 years. My husband, Dave, and I are a fourth-generation Idaho farm family from Oakley, where we raised our four children in public schools.
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: The core of my education vision is prioritizing skills and job-readiness. Schools must prepare Idaho kids for their careers. That’s why I’m calling for a required financial literacy course. Added to this, we must strengthen our focus on early reading skills. My immediate goal will be to redesign how our state department of education operates. The department must move from a Boise-centered agency, focused on compliance, to a department focused on supporting local students, educators, and parents. I will advocate for our rural districts so they can provide high-quality opportunities that other larger districts can. We need to be creative in assisting them in retaining high-quality educators, addressing aging facilities, and accessing resource
Q: What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: As the next state superintendent, I will work to re-establish trust for what we deliver with students, parents, taxpayers, legislators, and business leaders across Idaho. Education is a state constitutional obligation and the largest state budget investment. Idaho education must build active and independent citizens. Its success is the foundation of our state’s success. Our citizens must be confident in its value. That comes through relevancy of how we prepare and train our students and support the professional educator. We must feel the return on our investments. Using honesty, integrity and transparency, I will lead and partner on how we create an educational experience we believe in and exceed our expectations.
Q: Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: Our state deserves strong educational leadership. Our students and parents deserve a strong advocate. Our educators and school leaders deserve a strong partner. Our businesses need a skilled workforce. We all deserve a leader that will establish the vision, goals, and culture to bring us the results that matter for our kids and our state. We have never needed to pivot our educational system to fit the needs of our children and the opportunities around us more than now. I will work with key leaders to ensure parents, educators, and students have the support they need. I will be the leader that works to restore the value of an Idaho education, which can empower parents, support our teachers, and prepare our students with 21st century skills.