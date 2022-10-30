Description: Idaho Senate members serve a two-year term and are responsible for translating the public will into public policy for the state, levying taxes, appropriating public funds, and overseeing the administration of state agencies. These responsibilities are carried out through the legislative process — laws passed by elected representatives of the people, legislators.
A: I hope to continue my advocacy for local control, reducing taxes, protecting second amendment rights, and helping Idaho stay a great place to work and raise a family. I resist bully tactics and am known as a pragmatic policy maker. I'm grateful to the citizens in my district for their continued support and trust. I believe government needs to continue to be small and constrained to its necessary and appropriate roles. I'm also very concerned about the increasing costs facing Idaho's families and business due to Biden's poor monetary policies and will continue to find ways to reduce taxes.
Q:What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: I have served District 9 since 2014 and the confidence the voters place in me is an honor. I was also elected by my colleagues in the Idaho Senate to serve in leadership as Assistant Majority Leader. I have been able to pass and support significant pieces of public policy from foster care to oil & gas policies. Most recently, I was able to craft and pass Idaho's first Endangered Person Emergency Alert Act is response to a heartbreaking gap we found after five-year-old Michael Vaughn went missing in Fruitland. Responding to constituent concerns and needs is a privilege and a responsibility I hold deeply. As a member of senate leadership, I am on the frontline of all major policy in Idaho, a responsibility I take seriously at all times.
Q:What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: Economy & Property Taxes - District 9 is poised with natural resources, a transportation infrastructure and hard-working people to be a leader in economic development for the state. Agriculture is critical to our economy. Reducing burdens on counties and cities by having the state pay for indigent care and defense, as well as funding education, will reduce local property taxes.
Quality Education - I support local control of education and have been an advocate and active participant of local public school improvement efforts.
Supporting Law enforcement - I Back the Blue and serve on Governor's Little's Operation Esto Perpetua Taskforce to keep fentanyl and other drugs out of Idaho.
Q:Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: As Assistant Majority Leader in the Senate, I have been on the frontline with Governor Little and legislative leadership in crafting and supporting significant policy in Idaho, including the largest tax cut in Idaho history, as well as major infrastructure improvements. I am an ardent protector of local control and of ensuring the state pays for what it should, instead of passing statewide costs to local counties and cities. I helped craft the legislation to shift the costs for indigent care away from local counties last session, and supported legislation for state funding of public defense, resulting in millions of dollars in savings to counties and local taxpayers.