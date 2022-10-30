Geoff Schroeder

Mountain Home resident Geoff Schroeder is running unopposed in the general election, and is one of few Idaho Republicans who says he doesn’t think the government should be in the position of making medical decisions for people. 

 Courtesy of Geoff Schroeder

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Description: Idaho Senate members serve a two-year term and are responsible for translating the public will into public policy for the state, levying taxes, appropriating public funds, and overseeing the administration of state agencies. These responsibilities are carried out through the legislative process — laws passed by elected representatives of the people, legislators.

Geoff Schroeder

Recommended for you

Load comments