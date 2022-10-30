Mountain Home resident Geoff Schroeder is running unopposed in the general election, and is one of few Idaho Republicans who says he doesn’t think the government should be in the position of making medical decisions for people.
Description: Idaho Senate members serve a two-year term and are responsible for translating the public will into public policy for the state, levying taxes, appropriating public funds, and overseeing the administration of state agencies. These responsibilities are carried out through the legislative process — laws passed by elected representatives of the people, legislators.
Q:What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: I will be an advocate for Idaho's education system, a public good that has benefited our economy immeasurably. I will advocate for more local solutions to local problems and hope to help the process by evaluating legislation with a view toward how it will affect those who are expected to apply it, abide by it, enforce it, or interpret it. I intend to be accessible and to communicate regularly with my constituents and seek their input and feedback on proposed legislation. I want to separate the partisan issues from the practical and focus on practical solutions to real problems and set aside divisive partisan approaches in favor of practical real world solutions.
Q:What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: I was elected to two terms on the Mountain Home City Council, and currently serve as attorney for 16 cities and a countywide library district located in 12 counties in Idaho. I am also a prosecutor or deputy prosecutor for five cities. I grew up on a ranch outside Kamiah, enlisted in the Army national guard and retired after serving 21 years, including a deployment to Iraq with the Idaho national guard. I have experience supervising and managing people, and I work daily with the application and interpretation of state laws and local ordinances, working with city mayors, councilpersons, clerks, city staff, judges, defense attorneys, and citizens looking for guidance. I am very familiar with the legislative process.
Q:What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: Idaho's education system is under attack from out of state interests who openly seek to dismantle one of our most valuable resources, one mandated by Idaho's Constitution. Cloaking this attack under the veil of "school choice," its proponents seek to divert your tax dollars, without the Constitutional guarantee of a general, uniform and thorough education system. Our local schools need more, not less, assistance from the state when it comes to facilities, many of which are in dire need of repair. Diverting funds from our constitutional education system under the false pretense of "choice" will only make the problem worse and our economy will suffer as a result.
Q:Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: I appreciate the opportunity to seek office and of the four candidates for District 8 Senate, I believe I am the most qualified and will be able to most effectively represent the interests of our district and the citizens of Idaho.