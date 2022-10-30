Description: Idaho Senate members serve a two-year term and are responsible for translating the public will into public policy for the state, levying taxes, appropriating public funds, and overseeing the administration of state agencies. These responsibilities are carried out through the legislative process — laws passed by elected representatives of the people, legislators.
A: As a state Senator I strive to create an environment where individuals and business can thrive. That means reducing taxes, eliminating unnecessary government regulations, investing in education and infrastructure and protecting individual rights. I also typically work on legislation strengthening our second amendment rights, supporting and funding law enforcement and protecting the right to life.
Q:What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: I have been a leader and volunteer in our community for almost 30 years. I am in my fifth term as a State Senator and am Chairman of the Judiciary and Rules Committee. I have served as Republican Majority Caucus Chairman and on the Commerce, Local Government and Tax and Health and Welfare committees. From 1999-2004 I served as a Canyon County Commissioner. I have been elected to County Republican leadership. I am a retired U.S. Army Reserves officer. I own a small business. I have been married to my wife Jan for 36 years. We have five children and five grandchildren most of whom live in Idaho.
Q:What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: We need to continue to provide tax relief and strengthen the foundations of our economy. Personal property taxes must be rebalanced and reduced. With all the growth we need to continue to fund the repair, maintenance, and new construction of transportation infrastructure. Increasing investment in Education with accountability. Expansion of broadband is key to the success of all our communities. Keeping our communities safe and fully funding and supporting law enforcement is a high priority.
Q:Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: Serving your community is how we express gratitude for what our community has given us. I want to protect and maintain the values and lifestyle that we have built over the last 30 years and that have made Idaho a great place to live, raise our families and earn a living. Serving as a State Senator is a privilege given to me by the people of my District and I have worked to be an effective leader in the Senate as I represent those that have given me this opportunity to serve.