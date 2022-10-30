Description: Idaho Senate members serve a two-year term and are responsible for translating the public will into public policy for the state, levying taxes, appropriating public funds, and overseeing the administration of state agencies. These responsibilities are carried out through the legislative process — laws passed by elected representatives of the people, legislators.
Brendan J. Gomez
Party: Constitution
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: -no response-
Lori Den Hartog
Party: Republican
Email: ldenhartog@senate.idaho.gov
Campaign phone: 208-779-2022
Campaign website: lorifor22.com
Campaign Facebook: facebook.com/lorifor22
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: My top priorities are increasing education choice options and funding for students and families, increasing infrastructure funding, reforming the public school funding formula to be based on student needs and attributes, and providing property tax relief to homeowners.
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: I have served in the Idaho Senate for 8 years, and I have a history and track record of building relationships and working with people to solve real everyday problems to the benefit of Idahoans.
Q: What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: I think the most significant challenges Idaho faces right now are different in different corners of the state. Here in the Treasure Valley the challenge is keeping up with the demands of growth without growing government beyond the needs of its citizens. My focus will be on ensuring that the state budget does not grow exponentially and using the state surplus funds for one-time transportation and infrastructure expenditures.
Q: Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: I am a wife and a mother who cares about preserving and enhancing our way of life here in Idaho for all families. This means a life where our children receive a world-class education wherever they may go to school and where families and businesses are free from burdensome regulation and government interference. I believe in working towards practical solutions to everyday problems.
Pat Soulliere
Party: Democratic
Email: patsoulliere@gmail.com
Campaign phone: 208-346-2266
Campaign website: patsoulliere.com
Campaign Facebook: facebook.com/Soulliere4Idaho
Campaign Twitter: twitter.com/Soulliere4Idaho
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: If elected it’s about bringing the issues that matter most to regular working-class people to the forefront. We need to address inflation locally where possible and pushing hard to repeal the grocery tax would be a great first step. It’s an out-of-date tax that needs to be repealed.
I would also fight for the other issues that matter most, and that means the Idaho Legislature needs to pass long-term sustainable property tax relief right away. It’s been almost a decade now that our Senators including my opponent have been promising this, it’s time we get it done instead of just talking.
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: I have worked for years in a fast-paced corporate environment for a Fortune 150. In my role I manage a global program that requires me to always look for the best way to approach every project. As a publicly traded company, we must continue to provide increasing value to our shareholders, not just tread water.
When it comes to the Legislature, I will bring the same approach. Members of the legislature spend a lot of time worrying about doing things they want, but it’s about bringing value to the people that elected you. I will be someone who works to always make sure you are getting the most out of every dollar you spend on our Legislature.
Q: What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: Right now, we have a tough road ahead of us in Idaho. Things have been amazing for years now, but things are slowing down. Growth is halting, home prices are down, and inflation is putting pressure on every one of us to do more with less. We can manage the coming months and years, but we can’t have a Legislature that is focused on everything else instead of actual problems.
I believe that the upcoming sessions will be some of the most perilous in Idaho’s history. Extremists look poised to take the majority, and anything resembling real work is about to become a thing of the past. They will pressure and push on all legislators, and I have a long track record of calling out and resisting any such pressure.
Q: Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: I’ve always built my campaign on one thing, listening to voters. I have been talking to votes every year at their doors where I can look them in the eye and hear what they have to say. I believe most people want the same thing, a government that works for them. Our Idaho government is heading in the wrong direction, and I think it’s time we send a message to the capital that people in District 22 are ready to be heard!