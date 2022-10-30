Description: Idaho Senate members serve a two-year term and are responsible for translating the public will into public policy for the state, levying taxes, appropriating public funds, and overseeing the administration of state agencies. These responsibilities are carried out through the legislative process — laws passed by elected representatives of the people, legislators.
Dan Bridges
Party: Republican
Email: dan@bridges-family.com
Campaign phone: 208-991-4340
Campaign website: idaho18rocks.com
Campaign Facebook: facebook.com/dan4idaho
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: My primary goal is to be an accessible and productive state senator for the citizens of SE Boise. This means supporting policies for affordable living, excellent schools, and healthy growth as well as listening to the special needs of my constituents and being a strong, capable voice on a wide variety of issues. As I’ve walked the neighborhoods of District 18 over the last few months, I’ve heard the concerns of many on subjects like onerous property taxes for seniors, unaffordable housing and groceries, properly respecting our veterans, and focusing on educational outcomes rather than just spending. I fully intend to bring these concerns to the Statehouse and address them in a purposeful way with meaningful results.
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: As a US Air Force Academy graduate and Desert Storm veteran, I have significant training and experience in service to country and citizen, as well as a fundamental belief in honesty and hard work. These are values and skills needed to ensure success in our legislature and state. As a pilot, I have spent decades in the private sector in a highly competitive industry. Lessons learned can be brought be bear on every aspect of policy. Details are extremely important and getting people to what’s meaningful in their life is what I do best.
Q: What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: The pandemic was terrible. Biden’s poor economic policy has now delivered rampant inflation and a looming recession - yet more unnecessary pain. Effective state economic policy can do a great deal to protect the economic well-being of Idaho families and ensure a bright future for all. With my background and belief in liberty, limited government, and low taxes, District 18 can reach new heights of prosperity and opportunity.
Q: Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: SE Boise is the economic engine of Idaho. My friends and neighbors deserve a state senator dedicated to being a powerful voice in the Statehouse to address their concerns and needs. This will require a listening ear, calm nerves, and a relentless dedication to creative, productive solutions through respectful dialogue. I’m ready for the task.
Janie Ward-Engelking
Party: Democratic
Email: jwardengelking@yahoo.com
Campaign phone: 208-385-9564
Campaign website: Ward-Engelking.com
Campaign Facebook: WardengelkingDistrict18
Campaign Twitter: @wardengelking
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: Skyrocketing property taxes and unprecedented growth continue to be critical issues. We are pricing our seniors and children out of the housing market and need to address this problem in a meaningful way. In a statewide facilities’ study, we found over 70% of our traditional public schools are rated in poor or aging condition. It is time to reevaluate our school funding and do more at the State level. Local districts should not have to rely on property taxes to fund schools. Education continues to be a top priority. We cannot have economic growth without a quality education system. Businesses continue to tell us a highly skilled workforce is essential to their successes, so being last in the nation in per pupil expenditure is problematic.
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: Growing up on an Idaho farm instilled in me the importance of hard work and responsibility. As a native Idahoan, classroom teacher for 33 years and lifelong educator, I know how important education is to our children, families, Idaho’s businesses, and the economic growth of Idaho. Idaho businesses need an educated workforce, and we want our children and grandchildren to be able to stay and work in Idaho. I have worked hard to build relationships with my colleagues in the Statehouse. This year I carried and co-sponsored 18 bills and will continue to work across the aisle to pass legislation beneficial to Idahoans of all walks of life.
Q: What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: Currently, we have an influx of federal dollars in Idaho. The key is to invest these funds in ways that will benefit Idahoans for generations to come. Roads and bridges, water storage and treatment facilities, campgrounds, and fire suppression are just a few of the projects on the agenda. It is also important to note the surplus we are experiencing is a result of deferred maintenance and underfunding some areas of government. While growth is positive, it presents some problems. Idaho lacks affordable housing in many areas and has a shortage of state workers and teachers. These are critical issues that must be addressed. Developing public private partnerships will be essential as we look for solutions moving forward.
Q: Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: Truth, civility and yes, even compromise is at the heart of our democracy. The best legislation advances when all points of view are heard and considered. As a legislator I do my due diligence and adhere to the values that were instilled in me at a young age. I am fiscally responsible, honor my word, follow the Idaho Constitution, and balance our budgets. If reelected, I will continue to listen and work tirelessly for the voters in District 18.