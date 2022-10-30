Description: Idaho Senate members serve a two-year term and are responsible for translating the public will into public policy for the state, levying taxes, appropriating public funds, and overseeing the administration of state agencies. These responsibilities are carried out through the legislative process — laws passed by elected representatives of the people, legislators.
Benjamin Donovan Chafetz
Party: Republican
Email: idsenchafetz@gmail.com
Campaign website: chafetzforidaho.com
Campaign Facebook: facebook.com/Chafetzforidaho
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: My goal is to lower taxes and eliminate as many regulations/mandates that exist in this state as possible. Idaho should be the freest and most prosperous state in the nation and it has that potential. There are energy resources we haven't tapped into and red tape for businesses that we need to cut. Through the legislature we can accomplish that.
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: I have been involved with Idaho politics since 2013. I have been the chair of the republican club at BSU for 2 years and involved with that club since 2014. I am currently the president of an organization fighting for medical freedom for employees at micron while running a business and working full time. I am constantly working to be informed on issues pertaining to this nation and state. I feel eminently qualified for this position.
Q: What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: Inflation and energy demands are going to be massive very soon and I personally feel we as a state can tackle those issues. Much like I said in my first answer we can tap into our resources in this state by cutting red tape and making massive strides in our internal economy.
Q: Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: I am not running because I want to be a politician. I am running for my son who was born this past August 10th. I want him to have the Idaho I had and have fallen in love with. I want him to be able to enjoy all the opportunities I have had and to be able to flourish. This is a wonderful state and is absolutely worth fighting for.
Carrie Semmelroth
Party: Democratic
Email: carrie@carrieforidaho.com
Campaign website: carrieforidaho.com
Campaign Facebook: facebook.com/CarrieforIdaho
Campaign Twitter: @CarrieforIdaho
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: During my first session serving as state senator for District 17, I focused on listening and building strong relationships. This allowed me to have nuanced conversations on complex issues, with folks all over the political spectrum. While working on both sides of the aisle, I will remain diligent in advocating for public education and protecting Idaho’s resources for future generations while being a strong voice for my district. Most urgently, I’m eager to continue putting my knowledge and experience to work improving student outcomes and teacher retention in Idaho.
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: I have worked in public service most of my life and have always been an active and engaged community volunteer. I’m proud to have earned both my master's and doctoral degrees from Boise State University, and have spent over 20 years working in education, including special education, higher education, teacher preparation, program and content standards, and accreditation and assessment. Idaho needs knowledgeable education champions in our statehouse: I am honored to be one.
Q: What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: As a life-long Idahoan, I’ve watched firsthand the tremendous growth and change of recent years. Navigating the balance of protecting agricultural land, open spaces, and scarce resources while addressing development and housing will be paramount during this period of significant population growth. Our future here hinges on preparing our children with high-quality public education for the workforce and the challenges yet to come.
Q: Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the state of Idaho this past legislative session. I look forward to earning your vote this November so I can continue to represent the diverse voices of District 17 and the great state of Idaho.