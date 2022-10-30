Description: Idaho Senate members serve a two-year term and are responsible for translating the public will into public policy for the state, levying taxes, appropriating public funds, and overseeing the administration of state agencies. These responsibilities are carried out through the legislative process — laws passed by elected representatives of the people, legislators.
A: The greatest accomplishment I could achieve will be to protect the rights of the individual citizen. The 4th Amendment guarantees citizens the right to be secure in their own persons and this has been a topic of much discussion, especially during the last two years.
Protecting constitutional rights, including the second amendment and the right to life of prenatal children.
Ensuring that every child receives a quality education.
Promoting the principles of limited government, lower taxes, and less government spending.
Reducing property taxes.
Ensuring that veterans receive the benefits they have earned.
Q:What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: As the only veteran in the GOP primary, I've personally witnessed totalitarian governments and how important it is to protect our constitutional rights. I was formally cited by the Marine Corps for "maturity and judgement."
Having faced highly stressful situations requiring strong moral courage, I will not be intimidated by special interest lobbyists.
My experience in the Idaho House of representatives, fighting for the rights of Idahoans, has uniquely prepared me to serve the people of Nampa in the Idaho Senate.
Q:What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: Idaho continues to see rapid growth due to our business friendly environment and uniquely American way of life. Keeping Idaho an affordable place to live and raise families will require creative solutions and a fresh look at old problems.
Idahoans can count on me to uphold our shared values and fight against overbearing governance. It is the responsibility of State government to intercede between their citizens and arbitrary power, shielding them from an out of control Federal government.
Q:Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: It has been an honor to serve the citizens of Nampa in the Idaho house for the past two years. As a young Idahoan and father of two, the responsibility of raising future Idahoans and preserving God given rights for our posterity is my highest priority. From our family to yours, we thank you for the opportunity to serve on your behalf, and ask for your continued support on May 17th and November 8th.