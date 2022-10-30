Description: Idaho Senate members serve a two-year term and are responsible for translating the public will into public policy for the state, levying taxes, appropriating public funds, and overseeing the administration of state agencies. These responsibilities are carried out through the legislative process — laws passed by elected representatives of the people, legislators.
Toni Ferro
Party: Democratic
Email: tdferro@gmail.com
Campaign phone: 208-484-8286
Campaign website: ferroforidaho.org
Campaign Facebook: facebook.com/FerroForIdaho
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: The people of Caldwell are driving my priorities. I have personally knocked over 3000 doors during this election and have had conversations with hundreds of Caldwell’s citizens. Many people here feel completely disconnected from their representatives and the decisions being made in Boise. First and foremost, I plan to work hard for the people that live here.
People are talking to me about our underfunded education system, the rising cost of housing, our skyrocketing property taxes, and a transportation system that isn’t keeping up with our growth. Addressing these issues will be my priorities in the legislature.
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: I grew up here in Caldwell riding my bike all over town with my friends and visiting my many aunts, uncles, and cousins. I have fond memories of summer days fishing at Lake Lowell and on the Snake River with my dad and sister.
After graduating from Caldwell High in 1989 and earning a degree in Engineering, I worked in the high-tech industry as a project manager for twelve years - managing teams, schedules, and budgets. Later, while earning a PhD from the Univ. of Washington’s College of Engineering, I did research on the relationship between technology and society and I taught engineering students.
I will bring my love of Caldwell, my skills, and a fresh perspective to the Idaho legislature to help meet the needs of the future.
Q: What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: Idaho’s investment in education per student is the lowest in the nation even though we have had record tax surpluses and tax cuts two years in a row. We need to support our hard-working school boards, administrators, teachers, parents, and students. Our kids deserve a chance to achieve their dreams.
Idaho is facing a housing crisis. This year the legislature barely discussed the issue and passed only a relatively small bill to address this pressing problem. High housing costs negatively impact our economy. Many jobs don’t pay enough for people who love this area to remain here. We need to make a commitment to recognize and address this worsening crisis.
Q: Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: Our legislators are not focused on our needs. During the last legislative session, legislators failed again to address our skyrocketing property taxes.
If the legislature had not capped the homeowner's exemption in 2016, it would be $174,000 this year instead of $125,000. As a result, homeowners in Caldwell who qualify for the full exemption will pay an extra $800 this year.
The legislature has record surpluses and they still let Idahoans struggle with rising taxes, underfunded schools, and a housing crisis. Instead of focusing on our real needs, the legislature fights over bills that Idahoans care little about, and often cost us millions in lawsuits.
Caldwell needs representatives that listen and respond to the real needs of Idahoans.
Chris Trakel
Party: Republican
Email: trakelforidaho@gmail.com
Campaign phone: 208-722-0369
Campaign website: trakelforidaho.com
Campaign Facebook: facebook.com/christrakelforidaho
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: I want to get Idaho's focus back on family and community. Idaho has a great reputation as a peaceful, beautiful, friendly state. We earned that reputation when Idaho took care of its residents.
Lately, Idaho has focused on corporations, rapid growth, and bigger government. Idaho's expenditure based budgets have driven property taxes to soar. Legislators have been overwhelmingly putting corporation priorities before people's rights. Parents have very limited oversight in public education. Several elected officials ignore constituents. This needs to change.
My focus is on people. I am already working on legislation to address high property tax and protection of people's rights. I will continue to hold monthly town hall meetings.
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: My career in the USMC developed and honed my leadership abilities and taught me complex problem solving. Being able to see a problem and solve it is only part of success. I will be able to see, solve and ensure the solution is supported with correct policy and laws to keep it successful. I am able to look forward, to be aware of complications which could arise from change and have solutions prepared before issues arise.
As a proven leader, I understand the importance of communication with others. Both to the people I serve and to those I will be working with. State government is all about team work, and knowing how to reconcile differences and work towards a common goal. This only comes from years of real-life experience.
Q: What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: We have a property tax problem and that contributes to an affordable housing problem. Cities need revenue based budgets, not expenditure based.
Education: children need a better education period. The common solution is to just throw money at it. It is a lot more work than that. It will require looking into curriculums, admins, implementation, and parent input. Stop giving money to the system and allow it to follow the student so the child is the one who benefits.
Election processes need to be more secure. Government needs to stop taking the easy road and create a process that minimizes fraud.
Individuals and their rights come first. "For the people, and by the people" has been put behind corp. interests. This needs to stop.
Q: Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: Many people have moved to Idaho for our strong Republican, conservative views. They came to escape what they have seen happening in California, Oregon, Washington, etc. Many native Idahoans, myself included, worry Idaho is losing those values. There is a party spending a lot of money and time taking away what Idaho is, our way of life. There are those who want to take away your firearms, your ability to raise your child unimpeded, your religious freedom, your ability to make medical decisions, your freedom of speech, your ability to work and many other God given rights. This party wants Idaho to be like CA or OR. My opponent belongs to that party. We have legislators who allowed that to happen. I will work to keep Idaho our home.