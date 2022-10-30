Description: Idaho Senate members serve a two-year term and are responsible for translating the public will into public policy for the state, levying taxes, appropriating public funds, and overseeing the administration of state agencies. These responsibilities are carried out through the legislative process — laws passed by elected representatives of the people, legislators.
Tammy Nichols
Party: Republican
Email: nicholsforidaho@gmail.com
Campaign phone: 208-917-2409
Campaign website: nicholsforidaho.com
Campaign Facebook: facebook.com/nicholsforidaho
Campaign Twitter: twitter.com/nicholsforidaho
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: With my passion for government, law and citizen involvement. I will continue to work with the people of Idaho in helping them be informed and part of the governmental process.
I will focus on improving the senate environment by bring a conservative touch and fresh perspective to this legislative body, and work to bridge the divide with the house.
It is critical for Idaho to take a more proactive approach on important state issues in order to maintain our sovereignty, protect our freedoms, and keep Idaho red, especially under Biden and his socialist allies.
District 10 needs a Senator with a proven conservative record that will fight and take the arrows, not sit on the sidelines and watch.
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: I have had the opportunity to serve 4 years in the House. Prior to that I was a citizen working with legislators, testifying at the Capitol, and reading and working on bills. This have given me great insight into the legislature and the process.
My knowledge and skills in the business and political world have also given me numerous opportunities to work with many local and national organizations on various issues that concern not only Idaho, but also our nation. These include issues on the 2nd amendment, the Constitution, veterans/military, taxes, family, abortion and more.
I have had the opportunity to speak and work with many national and state leaders regarding these important issues and finding solutions for our state.
Q: What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: 1. Taxes and spending: All taxes, budgets, and spending need to be reigned in, Idahoans are paying too much to the government, and the tax system is very complicated.
2. Health Freedom: We learned quickly how important it is to protect our health freedom. We also found out how easily it can be taken away. We must maintain our freedoms in our health and the health of our loved ones.
3. Education: I have had the opportunity to work with many families throughout the state who are greatly concerned with education. In fact, education (Common Core) is what got me involved in politics. School choice, cost, indoctrination, teaching environment, learning, and parental rights are of great concern.
I have and will continue to work on each of these.
Q: Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: Idaho is a great state with great people who hold conservative values, and love faith and freedom. However, all is not well. Our state and country are under attack. Inflation, war, and economic uncertainty are everywhere . Our culture and way of life are threatened, and there is a swamp in the state of Idaho. We need to stand and work together. The good people of Idaho need to have a strong representative voice, and need to be included in the process, because it is supposed to be a government by and for the people.
I urge you to continue to support and work with me taking a proactive approach and standing up for Idaho. Together, we can make a meaningful difference– for our families, our communities, our state, and our country.
God Bless!
Bob Solomon
Party: Democratic
Email: bob@electbobsolomon.com
Campaign phone: 208-402-8328
Campaign website: electbobsolomon.com
Campaign Facebook: facebook.com/electbobsolomon
Campaign Twitter: twitter.com/ElectBobSolomon
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: I hope to shift the legislature’s focus back to key issues impacting all of us and away from extremist agendas supported and funded from outside Idaho. Our energy must go to addressing major issues, some of which have reached a crisis stage.
- Rising property and housing costs. Start by unfreezing the homeowner’s exemption, and build more affordable housing.
- Manage Growth Wisely, rather than blocking our counties and cities. Help growth pay for itself.
- Attract higher wage jobs for working families
- Allow impact fees on to build needed schools (district 10 has three of the fastest growing districts!); meet the state's constitution’s requirement to provide quality public schools.
- Protect our access to public land
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: I have spent my life collaborating with others to find solutions to problems, big and small:
- Neighborhood mediator helping neighbors resolve disagreements.
- Counselor helping couples and families handle conflicts.
- School counselor, helping develop learning plans; problem solving with students, parents, administrators and teachers.
- Political leader, working with legislators from both parties to develop and implement solutions to state issues.
- Education leader, serving on leadership teams and committees, including District Safe and Drug Free Schools Committee and others to improve, implement and deliver education services.
- Church leader, helping to develop strategies for worship; serving, caring for people in faith communities.
Q: What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: The most important challenge we face is extremism which prevents the legislature from solving genuine problems:
Poorly managed growth, rising property taxes, housing affordability and quality public education.
This legislature, which has held absolute power in the state for a generation, lost itself in infighting. It spent its time on an extreme agenda from out of state, attempting to impose restrictions on business, women, parents, librarians and museum employees, violating the relationships of physician and patient, clergy and parishioner, in all ways abetted by my opponent.
I will collaborate with legislators and stakeholders (everybody involved) to develop renewed focus and paths forward on the big issues.
Q: Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: I listen to people and collaborate with them to find our best way forward. I am hearing from people impacted by the big problems we can solve together:
The family, living in a trailer behind a friend's house, or one doubled up with another family. The $28.50/hour electrician or teacher, unable to buy a home. The single mom, living with three kids in a tiny basement apartment. The senior citizen whose rent (or taxes) threaten to displace them. The couple paying $1000/month for day care if they can even find it.
I view Idaho at its core, as community of neighbors, connected through our individuality and our freedoms. We are problem solvers! I ask for your vote! Web: electbobsolomon.com
Let's fix this together!