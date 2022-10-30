Description: Idaho House of Representatives members serve a two-year term and are responsible for translating the public will into public policy for the state, levying taxes, appropriating public funds, and overseeing the administration of state agencies. These responsibilities are carried out through the legislative process — laws passed by elected representatives of the people, legislators.
A: Continue to protect our Constitution, Rights, & Freedom from government overreach by reducing unnecessary laws, rules, tax burdens, defending Agriculture, & protecting the Right to Life. I have consistently done this as a legislator earning me 100% rating from the American Conservative Union (CPAC).
Knowing the 2nd Amendment enables the entire Constitution, I always earn an A plus & endorsement by the NRA with writing & sponsoring bills like Campus Carry, Stand Your Ground, Enhanced concealed carry, designating firearms/ammo/component related businesses as essential during an emergency, protecting Idaho law enforcement from following federal firearm orders, executive orders, treaties which would violate their oath of office.
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: My Grandfather trained me in Constitutional principles, how to research, carefully read & understand law & our form of government requires active citizen participation.
I began attending legislative sessions as a citizen in the late 1980s & always supported common sense candidates.
Congressman Chenoweth hired me as Director of Natural Resources during her 3 terms. I was an Idaho Farm Bureau state lobbyist & have been the District 9 B Representative since 2009.
I carefully read & research proposed legislation for Constitutionality, clarity, need (not want), & cost to the taxpayer. I am consistent in my voting even if it upsets powerful lobby groups.
I follow Thomas Jefferson's theory to not fear critics but do what is right for citizens.
Q:What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: The urban sprawl into agriculture land threatens our food supply which is a national security issue. Canyon County has excellent seed growing & food production capacities. Canyon County seeds are relied on by countries on every continent. I am working with Idaho Farm Bureau on ways to protect farmland & respect property rights.
Growth & increasing values have created property tax problems. New development should pay for new roads, services, & schools to reduce the tax burden from existing property owners. We should be using our huge tax surplus to solve issues instead of growing more government & placing money into off-budget, set aside accounts. I vote against many of the bloated appropriation bills designed by only 20 legislators.
Q:Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: I have 2 adult children & 2 grandsons who are the 7th generation in agriculture. I advocate for parents rights & protection of children from any form of abuse.
Many parents feel pushed out of their child's education so I passed a bill this year requiring school boards to appoint curriculum committees with 1/2 being parents. This should increase cooperation & understanding between parents & schools for the best education of students. I was a longtime 4-H leader, Honorary FFA member, NICU support parent, March of Dimes volunteer, & helped start the Boise Ronald McDonald House. I greatly enjoy assisting constituents cut through through bureaucratic red tape. I love my many Veteran & law enforcement friends, our State & our Country.