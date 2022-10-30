Description: Idaho House of Representatives members serve a two-year term and are responsible for translating the public will into public policy for the state, levying taxes, appropriating public funds, and overseeing the administration of state agencies. These responsibilities are carried out through the legislative process — laws passed by elected representatives of the people, legislators.
A: I am hoping to help retain the values and principles that Idaho stands for. There are so many people moving here from other states to escape the downward spiral of local and state Governments that limit personal freedoms and accept disorderly conduct of citizens to the point that they no longer feel safe in their own neighborhoods, and state.
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: I am an American, and a regular Idahoan, a mother, wife and friend, I believe this qualifies me for this position.
I have been politically active and involved since becoming a Precinct committee person and serving my party in multiple ways. Professionally I have worked in various environments, private sector in retail, and public sector as an advocate for children, and multiple administrative assistant positions, including college and public services.
Since retirement in 2020, I have been attending the legislative sessions at the capitol and observing how the system works. I have been involved by contacting legislative members and voicing my opinion to be a part of the lawmaking process.
Q:What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: There are large numbers of people moving to Idaho, and we need to be sure our resources are protected and used wisely.
Our water resources need to be used in the best way possible and I hope to be involved in that effort.
Our infrastructure is stressing and we need to address current and future growth, to maintain transportation fluidity and movement.
Q:Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: I care about what happens in my great state now and for generations to come.