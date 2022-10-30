Description: Idaho House of Representatives members serve a two-year term and are responsible for translating the public will into public policy for the state, levying taxes, appropriating public funds, and overseeing the administration of state agencies. These responsibilities are carried out through the legislative process — laws passed by elected representatives of the people, legislators.
A: My two (2) biggest priorities as a Legislator would be;
1) Reduction in regulation and the administrative state, reducing the size and reach of government agencies into every aspect of our lives. The Idaho legislature has been either neglectful or ignorant of the power they have given up to the Executive branch through the APA (Administrative Procedures Act), failing to do their part in the review and approval process of Administrative rule. Relying on agencies to explain the impact these rules will have on the citizens and how it will affect the free market.
2) Budget, there needs to be a line-item veto for budgets. The all-or-nothing approach will have me voting against every agency budget. I cannot vote for unnecessary spending.
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: As a Contractor, my life has been dealing with government bureaucracy in some form, a constant state of fighting a broken system, where the government imposes its will without reason, I have watched the creep of government overreach into the personal lives of citizens who do not have the time, resources, or knowledge to deal with it.
Budget and numbers have also been a big part of my career; Government cannot operate like a business it should at every juncture attempt to reduce costs to the taxpayer instead of increasing taxes to cover spending.
Q:What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: Idaho faces so many challenges with such a diverse and rapidly growing population. Key issues I hear from constituents are: education and lack of school choice funding, over-regulation of government in our daily lives, loss of health freedom and government lockdowns, need for tax relief in any form, and the “nanny state” “too many agencies with too much power and authority.”
These can all easily be remedied with a conservative legislature that is not beholden to lobbies, special interests, and executive agencies. These are all fights worthy to be taken on by every legislator for the protection of liberty.
Q:Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: The Idaho legislature has long forgotten that two of its primary roles are: to approve a responsible and minimal budget, decreasing the burden on the tax paying citizen, and; to protect the rights and liberties of the citizen.
The legislature believes that it works for the government and lobbies, forgetting that We the People are who they truly work for and are supposed to represent.
Communication is key; I often hear that people are upset and frustrated with their representatives because they frequently do not respond to them, or if the representative does respond, their answers do not address the question or concern directly, leaving the constituent with an impression of being unimportant or having no representation.