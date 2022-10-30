Description: Idaho House of Representatives members serve a two-year term and are responsible for translating the public will into public policy for the state, levying taxes, appropriating public funds, and overseeing the administration of state agencies. These responsibilities are carried out through the legislative process — laws passed by elected representatives of the people, legislators.
Matthew "Matt" Bundy
Party: Republican
Email: bundyforidaho@gmail.com
Campaign phone: 208-587-0602
Campaign website: matthewbundyforidaho.com
Campaign Facebook: facebook.com/MatthewBundyforIdaho
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: I would love to be re-elected. I want to continue to be on the Joint Finance and Appropriations Committee. This past term, we built balanced and fiscally conservative budgets. I have proven myself on the House floor by carrying over 20 budgets and pieces of legislation in both sessions. I would love to move into House leadership.
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: I have dedicated myself to serving my community, state and nation. I served 20 years as an officer in the United States Air Force flying B-1 and B-52 bombers. After the military, I have been a high school teacher for the past 18 years. I was named the veterans of Foreign Wars National Civics Teacher of the year in 2020. I have served on local economic development committees and I have also served on the Mountain Home City Council. The past two years, I have served as a member of the Idaho House of Representatives. I would love to continue my service to Idaho in this capacity.
Q: What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: Idaho is in a unique position. We have balanced budgets and a tax surplus. We were able to reduce tax rates and give taxpayers a tax rebate this past year. We need to make sure we maintain our balanced budget and make sure we get tax relief to those in need. Our economy is surging and we need to ensure we promote smart growth and protect our water usage and agricultural identity during this surge in growth.
Q: Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: It is an honor to serve in the Idaho House of representatives. I am committed to answering to my constituents on issues and votes. My votes are cast in a way to best benefit Idaho and my Legislative District. I am a lifelong Republican and I believe in our Republican principles. I became a Republican the day I was commissioned an officer in the Air Force when Reagan was our president. I am committed to smart growth and fully representing my constituents and the State of Idaho.
Steven W Feil
Party: Constitution
Campaign phone: 208-490-2764
Campaign Facebook: facebook.com/Steven-Feil-for-ID-Repres
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: My primary goal will be to find ways to reduce spending. People want and demand lower taxes.... no way to lower taxes if spending is not controlled.
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: I have never served in public office. I think that is a bonus, eh? I have served and currently serve in leadership roles in our church. I have directed a couple of groups focused on learning and skills building.
Q: What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: Without trying to sound repetitive: SPENDING. Idaho needs to tighten its belt and quell its desires for "things." Deep pockets get shallow REALLY fast. Fixed income and low income families have been telling me they don't know how much more they can be stretched. Food and housing is becoming increasingly more difficult for people to manage. Throw on too much government spending at ALL levels and we have just created a recipe for financial disaster.
Q: Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: I am a veteran of the US Navy. I hope to be a voice and advocate for veterans wishing the abilities I have and will acquire.