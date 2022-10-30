Description: Idaho House of Representatives members serve a two-year term and are responsible for translating the public will into public policy for the state, levying taxes, appropriating public funds, and overseeing the administration of state agencies. These responsibilities are carried out through the legislative process — laws passed by elected representatives of the people, legislators.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: As a state representative, I will fight to shrink government and reduce taxes. We have too many government programs and we must stop wasting taxpayers' money. I will also fight to restore Idahoans' freedom, defend our first and second amendment rights, and ensure election integrity.
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: While living in Washington State, I served on my local school board, and served as a precinct committee officer. I have also served on the board of directors of the Oregon Symphonic Band.
Q:What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: The biggest challenge is the erosion of our freedoms in Idaho. We need to return to individuals and families making decisions that are right for them, and then taking responsibility for those decisions, rather than depending on the government, unelected bureaucrats and businesses telling us what to do.
Q:Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: As a state representative, I will stand strong for liberty. I look forward to hearing from my constituents and representing their concerns and interests.