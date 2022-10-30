Description: Idaho House of Representatives members serve a two-year term and are responsible for translating the public will into public policy for the state, levying taxes, appropriating public funds, and overseeing the administration of state agencies. These responsibilities are carried out through the legislative process — laws passed by elected representatives of the people, legislators.
A: I hope to be a Representative that all members of my district feel included and that my votes will represent them and their concerns. District 23 is such a diverse district with needs from those active in farming and ranching, those living in suburban areas and everything in-between. This diversity shows what makes Idaho great, and that it cannot maintain its identity without the input and knowledge of those that live here. Diversity brings different perspectives and those perspectives are what is going to help me address the problems and find solutions to implement and fight for as legislation is brought forth.
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: My husband and I have been very active in the agriculture industry and through this involvement I have had many opportunities for leadership and policy making. I am currently in my second year of a two-year term as Idaho’s Young Farmer and Rancher Committee Chair. Prior to my current state chair position, I served two years on the national Young Farmer and Rancher Committee. These positions have shown me the values in having my voice heard to seek out solutions to better everyone I come in contact with. That voice will only be effective as a Representative if I do just that, represent the people of District 23 by having solutions, values and stances that I stand for, come from the people
Q:What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: The most significant challenge that I see Idaho facing is the growing pains from the growth that is coming into the state. Idaho is amazing and the values and integrity that it was built on is what is driving people to come. Maintaining what Idaho was built on is why this is such a challenge. Working through the growing pains to where the growth is not a burden on cities and infrastructure. Proactive planning to where the infrastructure and amenities needed to provide for the growth are either in place or set for completion prior to the growth. This will ease the burden on all parties as the cities, first responders and schools are able to provide for the new growth.
Q:Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: Being a mom, wife, farmer and community member, I know the value of what it means to stand up and be a voice for strengthening where I stand. District 23 is where I stand and I will do what is constitutional and in the best interest of those that live there, so that we are a strong and unified district.