A: If I am re-elected, I will continue to protect Idaho’s values, and way of life. Most importantly, I hope to be a legislator and statesman that my wife, children, grandchildren, friends, neighbors and constituents will be proud of.
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: I am a husband of 34 years to the most wonderful woman in the world. I am the father of 8 including 4 adopted children with special needs. I worked in construction to get myself through high school and college. I worked in the corporate world of semiconductor manufacturing for a dozen years and I have owned and operated 2 successful small business for another dozen years. I have coached more than 30 youth athletic teams including 4 years as a head high school coach. I have served in the legislature for 10 years and I believe that I have the knowledge and experience to help me represent the wonderful people of district 22.
Q:What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: Idaho’s property taxes are spiraling out of control. Over the last 2 years I have introduced several bills that would have significantly helped to reduce property taxes. I am committed and will aggressively continue to work to reduce the property tax burden Idahoans currently face.
Q:Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: I will continue to work hard for my constituents. I am proud of my voting record and I am proud of how I have worked with people with different opinions and political affiliations to accomplish the work of the people.