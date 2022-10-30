Description: Idaho House of Representatives members serve a two-year term and are responsible for translating the public will into public policy for the state, levying taxes, appropriating public funds, and overseeing the administration of state agencies. These responsibilities are carried out through the legislative process — laws passed by elected representatives of the people, legislators.
A: As a father I recognize the great responsibility we have to our children in education. I believe parents have a central role in their child’s education and public policy should reflect that. Parents should be empowered with not only a voice but also the ability to influence how and where their children are educated.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
I believe the foundation of a good economy is a free market where business can thrive. I’ve experienced the burden government puts on small business and am committed to protecting our economic freedom. We must also ensure taxes are low and citizens are free which leads to better economic opportunity. I have a proven record of managing finances and budgets in the private sector and will work tirelessly to stop government overeach
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: I have spent my professional career helping businesses of all sizes and have started and sold several of my own. Analyzing data and spotting inefficiencies is a passion and strength of mine. The companies and clients I have worked for have raised millions of dollars and saved millions of dollars from my efforts. I am ready to use my financial skills to keep more of your money in your pocket.
I have spent nearly 20 years helping elect conservative leaders. I’ve been an elected GOP Precinct Committeeman since 2018 and am currently Ada County GOP Vice-Chair over Finance. During my tenure we have raised close to $200,000 — the largest amount raised in our history. We’ve used that money to win races for conservative candidates to Keep Idaho Red
Q:What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: As a 6th generation Idahoan my roots run deep in our great state. Our Idaho quality of life is exceptional - we must keep it that way. We can do more to ease and eliminate the pains associated with rapid growth. We must listen to not only stakeholders and businesses but also individual homeowners and families. I will also be vigilant to honor and defend the conservative values that make Idaho great. I believe in limited government that upholds the Constitution as intended by its inspired Framers. I am pro-life, pro-second amendment and pro-liberty. We must also ensure our children are adequately prepared for the future. Our education system is ripe for innovation; I will listen to parents, local leaders, and educators to find new solutions.
Q:Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: State Legislators are responsible for supporting and defending the Constitutions of the United States and the State of Idaho. As a State Legislator, I will ask the following two questions of each piece of legislation I vote on: Is it Constitutional? And is this the proper role of government? These will be my guideposts.
State Legislators are also committed to listening to the people in their district and representing them effectively. This requires good communication skills and an ability to work with others. I have honed these skills in my professional career and while serving within the Republican Party. I have a proven track record of leadership and solving problems and I look forward to putting these skills to work for you.