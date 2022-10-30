Description: Idaho House of Representatives members serve a two-year term and are responsible for translating the public will into public policy for the state, levying taxes, appropriating public funds, and overseeing the administration of state agencies. These responsibilities are carried out through the legislative process — laws passed by elected representatives of the people, legislators.
Josi Christensen
Party: Democratic
Email: christensenjosi@gmail.com
Campaign phone: 208-515-4919
Campaign website: Josi4idaho.com
Campaign Facebook: facebook.com/Josi4Idaho
Campaign Twitter: twitter.com/josi4idaho
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: When I’m elected, I will push Idaho to rededicate themselves to our public schools. I appreciate the great efforts of my children’s teachers. But, Idaho is ranked dead-last in teacher salary and per-student funding. As a public school teacher, administrators’ demands, parents’ expectations and students’ abilities and backgrounds was devastating. The Idaho legislature demonstrates a general disregard for public schools and universities and disrespect for all educators by the laws they seek to pass. Depending on levies to balance school budgets is madness. Idaho cannot retain the best teachers, cannot afford heating system repairs, cannot build new schools for our growing population. Our legislators continue to push our state further behind.
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: I’m a woman, mother, wife, teacher, scout leader, daughter, high school graduate, college graduate, poll-worker and friend. I’ve driven forklifts, cleaned hotel rooms, caught potatoes from dump trucks, tutored teens in juvenile detention, taught English as a second language to adults, coached unhoused individuals at Interfaith Sanctuary and taught middle school students. I also run a non-profit organization-- I have four kids! I’ve lived in rural Idaho, and I understand that this is an agricultural state. I am not a lawyer, a realtor nor do I run my own company. But I’m like you. I drive a van. I’m a good listener. I ask good questions. We need regular citizens like me to represent Idahoans in our legislature.
Q: What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: The Idaho legislature seems to be frequently overwhelmed with national anxieties. We must keep our attention laser-focused on local issues.
I’m a third-generation poll-worker, I know from training and personal experience that every voter’s ballot is secure because of sound and transparent practices of our state and well-trained, patriotic workers. Last session’s 64 election-focused bills was an extreme waste of time.
Issues of drying wells, fire and drought cause me great distress.
Legislators have provided Band-Aid-sized exemptions to fixed-income citizens who may very well be taxed out of their homes. Our legislature needs to reconfigure how property is assessed and add impact fees to assist county and city governments.
Q: Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: You need to understand that I don’t see any simple solutions to the problems that face our state. The best laws are made by deliberation and wrestling with hard questions. The worst laws come from individuals motivated by fear of loss who march in lockstep and vote with rubber stamps.
My personal ethics will not allow me to support bills that violate standing laws or our Idaho and US Constitution.
Until the majority party is willing and able to diversify the solutions to the problems Idaho faces instead of voting with solidarity as a block, I feel it is necessary to provide you with an alternative. Vote for me, Josi Christensen, a practical, moderate democrat to be your Idaho Representative.
Mike Long
Party: Libertarian
Email: mike4id21@gmx.com
Campaign website: mike4id21.wixsite.com/mike4id21
Campaign Facebook: facebook.com/mike4ID21
Campaign Twitter: @ChubbyPrimate
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
The character limit disallows full disclosure of my legislative priorities, please refer to my website for a full list!
1. Repeal tax on owner occupied residential property
2. Repeal the sales tax
3. Repeal abortion criminalization
4. Disallow #ESG in state investments
5. De-list cannabis
6. Strip governor of emergency powers without specific act of legislature
7. Strip executive agencies of rule making authority without specific act of legislature
8. .Repeal occupational licensing for non-life threatening occupations
9. End qualified immunity
10. End eminent domain
11. Abolish no knock warrants
12. Repeal civil asset forfeiture"
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: I have no legislative experience. I am an “average Idahoan” who cares enough about the path forward that I’m offering an alternative to the established monopoly and the narrow, exclusive agenda they enforce.
Q: What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: Idaho’s legislature has gone too far, legislating morality and criminalizing human relationships and behaviors. They have codified and threatened to criminalize neuro-divergence and are a threat to the tolerance and peaceful coexistence we have enjoyed for decades. We began as a state under the pall of religious intolerance with anti-Mormon laws and took generations to balance that scale and correct our bigotry and discrimination. We had a serious problem with racist ethnic-nationalism and came together to overcome that. Now we face a neo-liberal theocratic White Christian Nationalism that is embedding itself in the institutions of government. Promotion of individual liberty, economic freedom and universal human rights is the solution.
Q: Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: The choice of individual liberty, adoption of the Non Aggression Principle, Abiding by Natural Law and disentangling the tentacles of government in commerce and interpersonal relationships is the surest way to ensure that no extremist philosophy or tyrannical governor nor the monied interests that seek to capture the tools of government ( force, violence and coercion ) for their own profit, can dictate the terms of our existence or the choices we make for ourselves as free people.
James Petzke
Party: Republican
Email: james@petzkeforidaho.com
Campaign phone: 208-450-5615
Campaign website: petzkeforidaho.com
Campaign Facebook: facebook.com/petzkeforidaho
Campaign Twitter: twitter.com/JamesPetzke
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: 1: Meaningful property tax relief. Idahoans are burdened with a rising cost of living, and while the state can't solve that entirely, it can finally find a way to give meaningful property tax relief and help make housing affordable.
2: Emphasize Career Technical Education, which prepares students for real world careers, and fix the broken education funding mechanisms we use that hamstring fast growing areas like Meridian.
3: Hold strong to our conservative values. That means defending our constitutional rights like the First and Second Amendments, backing our police officers 110%, and being fiscally conservative with our budget.
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: The state legislature has one core job: Setting the budget for the state. With that in mind, we need experts in finance in these seats. I spent the last ten years building a group of eCommerce companies into a $3 million dollar operation. The largest of them is called Upland Optics, which sells sporting optics for hunters. I'm proud to be a successful small business owner, and I know that that experience makes me a great candidate for this office.
Along the way of building those companies I also earned two undergraduate degrees from Boise State and a Master's Degree from Harvard in Finance. This academic financial background will help me understand our state budget at an in depth level.
Q: What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: 1: Growth. Our state has fundamentally changed since I was a kid growing up here. Growth has given us a booming economy, but we need to make sure we manage it in a responsible way and not lose sight of what makes this place special.
2: Inflation. I'm terrified of the gradual erosion of our currency as a result of federal policies. We need to do everything we can to help every day people here keep up with the rising cost of living. 3: Worker Shortages: The low unemployment rate we have is great, but the worker shortage we have right now is not. The state should continue to focus education on real world outcomes through programs like Career Technical Education to help with that.
Q: Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: Politicians today too often focus on creating division and being radical or sensational to get attention. My hope in this election is that we can get back to a time when we elect those who truly treat elected office as a public service.
The reason that I've spent so much time in my campaign knocking on doors and talking to voters one on one is because I want to learn what your concerns are and how I can best represent you in the statehouse. Please reach out to me if you have ideas on what we can do better!
Daniel Weston
Party: Constitution
Email: daniel.weston385@gmail.com
Campaign phone: 208-991-7495
Campaign website: westonforhouse.com
Campaign Facebook: westonforhouse
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: I would work to return government to follow the state and federal Constitution and our Bill of Rights.
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: I hold a B.A. in Political Science from the University of Rochester and keep current on local and national events.
Q: What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: Water and excessive population growth.
Q: Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: I would work to improve public education.
I would work to improve the foster care system.
I would strive to reform the restraining order process.
Ultimately I would try to make life better for all Idahoans through good government,