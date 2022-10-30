Description: Idaho House of Representatives members serve a two-year term and are responsible for translating the public will into public policy for the state, levying taxes, appropriating public funds, and overseeing the administration of state agencies. These responsibilities are carried out through the legislative process — laws passed by elected representatives of the people, legislators.
A: As a Meridian resident for the past 27 years, I have seen firsthand the tremendous growth in our city. Citizens of District 20 are being affected by our rapid increase in population, increase in property taxes, increase in home prices, increase in school classroom sizes and increase in traffic congestion. For families and businesses to thrive, the state needs to invest in our roads, bridges, and other transportation projects, while continuing to lower our citizens’ tax burden. I am committed to continuing to fight for your family’s future.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: I am an Air Force Veteran, a husband, a father, a small business owner, and a dedicated public servant. Throughout my service to our country, I learned the importance of hard work, determination, and a strong work ethic. I know the importance of investing in our kids and our state's future. While in the legislature I have strived to keep an open conversation with my constituents and I have had the opportunity to meet and learn from many of them.
Q:What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: 1. Our education system is failing- An effective public education system must allow schools to be responsive to their communities. Parents should have the right to guide their student’s education and help set an education agenda that imparts shared values and builds practical knowledge and skills. We need to offer substantive options for college and career pathways and classroom structure.
2. Public Safety- We must build and maintain a safe community, or we can expect all other priorities to fall short. Supporting our law enforcement and our first responders has to be a priority.
3. Rising property taxes- Idahoans are struggling to stay in their homes because of increasing property taxes. I will continue to work to find solutions to this
Q:Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: My priorities center around preserving individual freedoms and defending the rights outlined in the U.S. and Idaho Constitutions. I believe that government has a limited role to advance the general welfare of the residents of Idaho and allow our businesses and families to thrive.