Description: Idaho House of Representatives members serve a two-year term and are responsible for translating the public will into public policy for the state, levying taxes, appropriating public funds, and overseeing the administration of state agencies. These responsibilities are carried out through the legislative process — laws passed by elected representatives of the people, legislators.
A: I want to protect Idaho families. I am a fourth-generation Idahoan who has a family first approach- I want to make sure our families and businesses thrive, that our children and communities are safe and that our rights are protected.
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: My roots in Meridian run deep. I was born and raised in the treasure valley and my kids were also born and raised here.
I am an Army veteran, a family man and a business owner. I have a proven record of getting things done and listening to my constituents.
Q:What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: The most significant challenges I see are: lack of support of our law enforcement, increasing taxes and rapid growth. Law enforcement support is paramount. I have stood with law enforcement in the State House of Representatives throughout the radical liberals' attack on our police. We need to continue to support them so they can continue to keep our state safe. Secondly, government needs to lower Idahoans' tax burden. I will fight against inflation by working to cut spending and lowering your taxes so that you can keep more of your hard-earned dollars.
And finally, growth. We need to plan for growth. As chairman of the House transportation committee, I have worked to continue to fund infrastructure without increasing taxes.
Q:Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?