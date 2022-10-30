Description: Idaho House of Representatives members serve a two-year term and are responsible for translating the public will into public policy for the state, levying taxes, appropriating public funds, and overseeing the administration of state agencies. These responsibilities are carried out through the legislative process — laws passed by elected representatives of the people, legislators.
Melissa J. Christian
Party: Republican
Email: Melissa4Idaho19@proton.me
Campaign phone: 949-334-7187
Campaign website: Melissa4Idaho19.com
Campaign Twitter: @MelissaIdaho19
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: To address the over-taxation (grocery tax, property tax, sales tax, gas tax) and increased expansion of government spending in our rural state.
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: 35 years of senior-level business experience in healthcare in Idaho, Utah and California negotiating contracts, building medical networks, and using data analytics to identify and address core cost drivers.
Q: What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: The imbalance in taxation between businesses and homeowners; the inability of legislators to get sponsored bills past partisan committees and to the floor for a vote; and the increase in age-inappropriate materials in our schools and public libraries.
Q: Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: It is time to elect a stronger legislator to represent common-sense solutions to the challenges facing our great state. I have an extensive career of success in problem-solving and prudent fiscal policies.
Lauren Necochea
Party: Democratic
Email: lauren@necocheaforid.com
Campaign website: necocheaforid.com
Campaign Facebook: facebook.com/NecocheaforIdaho
Campaign Twitter: @NecocheaforID
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: I am running to advance the priorities of my constituents: education, good jobs, healthcare, and widespread prosperity.
I am also prepared to fight against the extremism that harms our state. This year we saw legislation threatening jail time for medical providers and librarians simply doing their jobs. We saw disturbing attacks on voting rights, including bills that would make it impossible for many young people and people with disabilities to vote. GOP representatives stood with unscrupulous landlords engaging in dishonest, predatory practices instead of renters who simply want a fair shake.
I will be a voice of reason, working to restore integrity to the Legislature and focusing on improving the lives of Idahoans.
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: I spent eight years as a nonprofit leader conducting research and advocacy around major issues facing Idaho, including healthcare, education, child well-being, and tax policy. Whether I was advocating for Medicaid expansion or analyzing the effects of a tax proposal on regular Idahoans, I saw the backwards priorities of the Legislature. It was frustrating to see tax treats favoring the wealthiest Idahoans year after year while working Idahoans struggled to pay for groceries and a roof over their heads.
This experience gives me an understanding of the challenges that regular Idahoans face. I will continue to be a voice for Idahoans who can’t afford to make big campaign donations or hire a lobbyist.
Q: What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: School funding is inadequate and inequitable. Districts rely on property tax levies for basic operations because state support is insufficient. This creates a patchwork of “haves” and “have nots.” Rural schools and schools with more children of color tend to have less funding and fewer offerings for students. We have made progress on school investment, despite opposition from many GOP legislators, but will continue to struggle to offer equal opportunities and retain teachers if we don’t do more.
Higher education helps Idahoans earn family-sustaining wages and supports our economy, but tuition remains a barrier, especially for families facing low wages. We need more need-based scholarships so Idahoans can get the skills they need to thrive.
Q: Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: Idahoans deserve responsible tax policies that foster a strong, growing middle class. When we put dollars in the hands of working families, we create ripple effects across our local economies so Main Street can thrive. We need tax credits that lift up working families, a repeal of the sales tax on food, and a reversal of recent revenue cuts benefiting those with very high incomes and profitable corporations at the expense of middle-class families.
We also need fair property taxes. I support adjusting the homeowner’s exemption as home prices rise, increasing property tax assistance for seniors and veterans, and allowing schools to charge impact fees on housing developments to cover new school construction so that growth pays for itself.