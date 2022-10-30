Description: Idaho House of Representatives members serve a two-year term and are responsible for translating the public will into public policy for the state, levying taxes, appropriating public funds, and overseeing the administration of state agencies. These responsibilities are carried out through the legislative process — laws passed by elected representatives of the people, legislators.
A: The best contribution we can make to Idaho is ensuring that investment is spent on projects that will advance economic vitality and our children’s future through investing in tangible capital and long-term enhancements. These investments include (1)Transportation infrastructure to manage the increased growth and deferred maintenance for Idaho’s roads, bridges, and pedestrian enhancements (2) Construction of safe reliable public schools (3)Broadband expansion to ensure all our communities have reliable access to help facilitate telehealth and school programming. We can achieve these investments by using surplus dollars and solutions such as already successful existing revolving loan programs to lift the burden of skyrocketing property taxes.
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: I have spent the last 15 years working full-time in the field of Transportation. Currently, as a Senior Transportation Planner, I manage project scoping and the concept development program for Ada County Highway District. In my prior work with ACHD, I coordinated community program activities that focused on neighborhood plans. In addition, I support Ada County Emergency Management as the Emergency Support Function for transportation services. I have participated on several community non-profit boards and committees. I received my MBA from Northwest Nazarene University (NNU) and two bachelor’s degrees in Communications and Marketing Technology from BSU. As a legislator, I sit on JFAC, Local Government, and Business committees.
Q:What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: One of the significant challenges facing Idaho is the increasing complexity of meeting our workforce demands. Idaho has grown exponentially in the past few years, however, our workforce has shrunk significantly. As a strong proponent of higher education and the trades, I will continue to work with industry leaders to seek innovative approaches to grow the workforce of tomorrow while supporting investment in today’s quality education opportunities by adequately funding public schools. I will also continue to support programs that align with industry through innovative industry-led partnerships with universities, trades, and community colleges. This issue coupled with housing inventory needs to be a top legislative priority.
Q:Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: Idaho is facing unprecedented growth, and with growth comes significant challenges. These challenges have impacted our communities, families, and pocketbooks. I know, because like you, my family is not immune to these struggles. I have worked hard to address issues such as property tax reduction, education investments, and behavioral health issues. I have completed these tasks by working with my colleagues across the aisle. I am not hyper-partisan. I believe achieving the best outcomes for Idahoans means listening to differing views with civility in mind. The soundest legislation is the bills that meet in the middle with compromise sought from both sides, an approach I pledge to keep.