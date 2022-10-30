Description: Idaho House of Representatives members serve a two-year term and are responsible for translating the public will into public policy for the state, levying taxes, appropriating public funds, and overseeing the administration of state agencies. These responsibilities are carried out through the legislative process — laws passed by elected representatives of the people, legislators.
A: First, I hope to deliver meaningful property tax reduction in a responsible way that protects funding for police, fire and other vital services. I have advanced numerous bipartisan proposals in the past which I am optimistic will be heard next year. Second, I want to advance education at all levels from early childhood to higher ed. I am grateful our efforts to fund full-day kindergarten finally succeeded, as did the push for more scholarship availability for higher ed. In upcoming sessions we must address the need for pre-K and the near-total lack of state funding for school facilities. The latter is forcing property tax payers to bear high bonding costs and is leaving kids with inadequate facilities. We can and must do better.
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: I have served in the legislature for 9 sessions. During that time I have successfully sponsored and passed a broad range of legislation, including raises for teachers, funding for rural emergency medical services, insurance coverage of hearing aids for children who are deaf or hard of hearing, anti-bullying legislation, reform of civil asset forfeiture and non-compete laws, a civics education requirement, renter protections, restoration of dental care to Medicaid, homeowner rooftop solar rights and more. I have proven that I listen to constituent needs and take action by working effectively across the aisle to achieve results. I have worked hard to build relationships, I know how the legislature works and I can get useful things done.
Q:What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: Growth presents a major challenge, particular in connection with housing costs and quality of life. Without my vote in support last session, we could not have passed the Governor’s investment in affordable workforce housing — it passed by one vote. I plan to continue supporting initiatives to enhance affordable housing access, as well as advances in infrastructure and public transportation to accommodate Idaho’s rapid growth. Specifically, I believe it is past time to repeal Idaho’s bizarre ban on carpool lanes, and to allow impact fees on new construction to be used both for new school construction and for public transportation. Growth should pay for growth.
Q:Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: I bring a balanced, common-sense perspective to the legislature. I am a mom of four kids that have attended Boise public schools. I have been an attorney for 25 years and can identify legislation that is unconstitutional or will cause bad unintended consequences. I grew up extremely poor as the child of a single mom, but have also worked for years in the corporate world, so I can appreciate both the need for a business-friendly, strong economy and for a reasonable social safety net that provides low-income families with a path to success. I have knocked on over 10,000 doors so I can hear and act on my constituents’ concerns.