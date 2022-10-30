Description: Idaho House of Representatives members serve a two-year term and are responsible for translating the public will into public policy for the state, levying taxes, appropriating public funds, and overseeing the administration of state agencies. These responsibilities are carried out through the legislative process — laws passed by elected representatives of the people, legislators.
Sue Chew
Party: Democratic
Email: suechewforidaho@gmail.com
Campaign phone: 208-606-0872
Campaign website: suechewforidaho.com
Campaign Twitter: SueChewForIdaho
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: Solid work on behalf of all my constituents and for the future of Idaho.
Especially important are these 4 areas:
1. Housing- that is affordable for homeowners and renters alike
2. Education- from preschool to graduation into good paying jobs
3. Healthcare- improved so it is available for all, and including care for mental health and substance use disorders
4. Idaho quality of life, including water, open space and rights of privacy and freedom from government overreach.
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: Being the eldest in a working family, I learned early how to get a job done. While sometimes that meant having to swivel on a dime to get the job done, it always meant getting my young charges there too, safe and sound no matter what. That, coupled with the deeper training I got as I got older, as a pharmacist, I know I really think about everybody now, as a matter of practice, when I read legislation, contemplate my own policymaking practices and think with each, how to avoid unintended side effects. That is why so much of my work is in my community, getting input, getting clarity, improving and building on things, getting people from the community a place at the decision-making table.
Q: What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: Before us, are all the things that comes with growth and the 21st century world which we find ourselves in...While our legislative body contemplates what prudent action looks like, on things ranging from roads, bridges, deferred maintenance, public lands, fire suppression, agriculture, natural resources including water management as well as school funding, teacher shortages, to now new heights of development bordering on sprawl, new workforce housing and services, I am concerned about extremism that throws prudence aside and ignores the will of the voters. I will keep my eye on what matters to us all and for responsible government, built on collaboration, well reasoned policies and the commitment to preserve our quality of life in Idaho.
Q: Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: My campaign is unique in that it is run entirely by 14-18 year olds. This is because they are engaged and capable. Because they want to change the world, the most important thing is I made sure they all had the opportunity to listen to people at the doors all over my district and to really understand the world beyond their own families and their own lives. I make it a point to show by example, to listen and learn from everybody, especially those with views 180 degrees different than their own. I find through the years, the focus of students seems more to be on issues and solutions not about partisanship, so I hope when you get a chance to meet them, as they join me at the doors, you will share your ideas and thoughts with them.
I appreciate your vote, because your vote matters.
Please vote on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Mary Ellen Nourse
Party: Republican
Email: maryellen8694@gmail.com
Campaign phone: 208-251-1151
Campaign website: maryellencampaign.weebly.com
Campaign Facebook: facebook.com/MaryEllenNourseforIdahoHouse
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: If elected, Mary Ellen will provide a new face, a new energy, and a new voice for District 17. As a conservative, Mary Ellen will work with other legislators to advance bills to protect Idaho's most vulnerable citizens: our unborn, our youth, and our elderly. Mary Ellen will also support legislation to provide more tax relief for Idahoans, particularly those on low- , medium- , and fixed incomes.
In addition, Mary Ellen will encourage and listen to the concerns of minorities of District 17, particularly Hispanic citizens.
Mary Ellen's positive attitude will color her interactions with constituents and colleagues. Mary Ellen's specific issues are listed in Question 3.
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: Mary Ellen brings firsthand, from-the-trenches experience to Idaho issues. Mary Ellen worked in Corrections in Idaho for the past 21 years, prior to her retirement in January 2021. Mary Ellen knows firsthand the challenges that the Idaho Department of Correction faces in caring for Idaho offenders. In addition, Mary Ellen is active in the pro-life movement in the Treasure Valley, including “40 Days for Life” campaigns and the Respect Life/Culture of Life Committee at her church in Boise. Mary Ellen is also a member of Concerned Women for America. As semi-retirees, Mary Ellen and her husband Jim live daily the challenges that Idaho senior citizens face at the gasoline pump, the doctor’s office, and the supermarket.
Q: What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: 1. Protection of Idaho's unborn citizens. The Fetal Heartbeat Bill is a monumental step in protecting Idaho's unborn.
2. Safeguarding the lives and dignity of Idaho's elderly. Three surrounding states--Oregon, Washington, and Montana--have legalized euthanasia under the name of "Death With Dignity."
3. Protection of children. Teens experiencing gender dysphoria need access to professional counselors who can assist these young people in honoring their birth sex, instead of hormone "therapy" or other gender "reassignment" procedures. Girls' and women's sports are for biological females only, as are girls' and women's restrooms. Sex education program in public schools must devote equal time and resources to abstinence education.
Q: Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: Mary Ellen and Jim are Catholic Christians. They're active in their parish, where Mary Ellen is a volunteer organist and a member of the Respect Life Committee.
Mary Ellen strongly supports our military. Jim is a Vietnam veteran, and Mary Ellen was in the volunteer Texas State Guard for two years when she lived in Nacogdoches, Texas.
Mary Ellen holds an Idaho teaching certificate as well as an Idaho Vocational Administrator credential. She holds a Doctor of Education degree from the University of Memphis and is a member of two professional organizations.
In addition to her musical interests, Mary Ellen competes in Masters Track & Field meets and enjoys archery. She's also a member of the Idaho Civil War Volunteers.