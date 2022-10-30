Description: Idaho House of Representatives members serve a two-year term and are responsible for translating the public will into public policy for the state, levying taxes, appropriating public funds, and overseeing the administration of state agencies. These responsibilities are carried out through the legislative process — laws passed by elected representatives of the people, legislators.
A: Public service has always been my strong interest and I have the time to serve. My priority is to address and help solve the problems of all Idahoans in a reasonable and fair way. Thus, I work to solve the Boise Bench's "brown water" issue; press for fair property taxes; fight against extreme laws that create more problems than they solve; and work to support education so that our kids fill the new jobs Micron and others bring to our area. Fighting inflation is a priority and I support repealing the grocery tax or doubling the credit. Property value assessment inflation needs urgent attention.
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: My children attended Monroe, South, Borah and Idaho universities and I understand how important competent school personnel and facilities are for success. Listening to thousands of my constituents is tremendously important. I have attended, listened and testified before State or local government committees many times. Service in the army, as an attorney, and an irrigation district director help me understand many diverse issues. As an attorney I represented small businesses and several thousand people from all backgrounds and economic circumstances, including low income legal aid client work from time to time. Service on the legislative finance, transportation, judiciary, and other committees is a tremendous help in evaluating legislation.
Q:What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: Inflation is a tremendous challenge, and the State of Idaho will not be spared in dealing with increased expenses and labor costs. A 9% Mountain Inflation rate means employees will look for a 9% increase in pay, just to stay even. Agency spending on higher priced goods means higher budgets. Fair property taxes are another challenge. Many homes have seen property taxes double in five years, while other properties decline. Assessment inflation must be addressed. Some advocate a shift of much of the property tax onto the sales tax, but this will cause an additional increase in the cost of goods - inflation. Other challenges include some of the extreme ideas that create more problems than they solve.
Q:Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: Thank you for the opportunity you are giving candidates to communicate their views. My pledge is to support and advocate reasonable solutions which benefit Idahoans, and to always consult with and consider the views of the people of the Boise Bench, and Southwest Ada County which is now included in District 17.