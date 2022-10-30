Description: Idaho House of Representatives members serve a two-year term and are responsible for translating the public will into public policy for the state, levying taxes, appropriating public funds, and overseeing the administration of state agencies. These responsibilities are carried out through the legislative process — laws passed by elected representatives of the people, legislators.
Jackie Davidson
Party: Republican
Campaign phone: 208-841-5257
Campaign website: jackiedavidson4idaho.com
Campaign Facebook: facebook.com/JackieDavidson4Idaho
Campaign Twitter: twitter.com/Jackie4Idaho
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: 1. These are times of increased inflation and taxes for the people of Idaho. I would like to see overall tax reform. This includes income, sales, and property taxes. We have a surplus of money which indicates a need for reduced taxes. In addition, we can remove wasteful spending to decrease taxes.
2. The rights of the people are constitutionally protected. We have the right to free speech. People have the right to health information. Most importantly people have the right to decide what is best for themselves and their family.
3. We have a beautiful, free state of Idaho. Let's keep it that way.
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: I have owned a business for 36 years which requires technical reports. I have trained and supported accounting departments and accounting software. I have an accounting background. I understand a balanced budget and accuracy.
I have worked with the Ada County GOP for over 2 years. I was a leader for the Get Out the Vote in fall of 2021 which was instrumental in putting conservatives on the Boise City Council and West Ada School Board. Also, I put 27 people on the ballot for Precinct Committeeman. I have been following the legislature and have testified before committee.
I am passionate about the United States and Idaho Constitutions and will look at bills through the lens of these fabulous documents.
Q: What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: Challenges that Idahoans face are inflation and over taxation of the people and businesses. While we have reduced income taxes, more can be done with property taxes and sales taxes. People are suffering and need some relief.
There is an overreach by the government that needs to be reduced. Department expenses should be analyzed to make sure the people's money is being spent appropriately.
For education, I believe we need to pay our teachers more. They are working hard for our children. Parents should have a choice in where they put their children and be compensated for that choice from the taxes that are regulated to education.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Q: Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: I believe legislators should be working for the people. They should have a servant's heart. That will be my emphasis as a legislator. The people in District 16 are a team, working for the betterment of Idaho.
I will strive to be transparent and open to communication. My phone number is on all my media.
I appreciate your vote, because your vote matters.
Please vote on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.
Colin Nash
Party: Democratic
Email: colinnash2@gmail.com
Campaign phone: 208-546-9004
Campaign website: nashforidaho.com
Campaign Facebook: facebook.com/nash4idaho
Campaign Twitter: @colinmnash
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: In my first term in the Idaho House, I passed legislation that provides fairness in elections (H511) and protects spouses from the crime of rape (S1089) and sponsored legislation to shield renters from unpredictable fees (S1088), provide generous paid family leave for workers (H447), and cut property taxes by increasing the residential homeowner’s exemption. In my next term, I will continue to help advance meaningful investments in healthcare, infrastructure, and public schools. I will seek innovative solutions to our housing crisis, and work to lower the cost of prescriptions while continuing to successfully fight back against orchestrated attacks on public education and your right to vote.
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: Prior to practicing law, I helped seniors access public benefits to help pay for long-term care, and now as a member of the House Appropriations Committee, I help set the state budgets for these same programs to help Idahoans age with dignity. As a recent college graduate, I understand how important it is that we keep tuition costs low for our students, which makes me proud that the last two higher education budgets I’ve worked on have resulted in a tuition freeze at Idaho’s four-year institutions. As a father to two young children, I understand how critical it is that Idaho ends its distinction as last in the nation in per-pupil education funding, and that is why I helped usher through historic investments in K-12 education this session.
Q: What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: Growth is the most significant challenge Idaho faces, evidenced by skyrocketing housing prices. As a renter with a young family, I am keenly aware of how increasingly unrealistic it is for folks to purchase housing near their employment or find an affordable home to rent. These problems are exacerbated by local governments that artificially suppress the housing supply through overly restrictive zoning laws that disable homeowners from exercising basic property rights such as renting out their basement or garage apartment. I sponsored legislation this year that would increase our housing supply by curtailing overly restrictive zoning requirements, and plan to advance legislation on this subject next session.
Q: Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: As the youngest member of the Idaho Legislature, I bring a unique perspective to the lawmaking process. I know the issues affecting you because they’re affecting my family, too. A vote for Colin Nash is a vote to ensure that the critical government services you rely on are properly funded, that your constitutional rights are defended, and that our institutions are free from undue influence and remain strong in the face of rising extremism.