Description: Idaho House of Representatives members serve a two-year term and are responsible for translating the public will into public policy for the state, levying taxes, appropriating public funds, and overseeing the administration of state agencies. These responsibilities are carried out through the legislative process — laws passed by elected representatives of the people, legislators.
Mark Montoya
Party: Republican
Email: mark_m83703@yahoo.com
Campaign Facebook: facebook.com/Montoyaforidaho
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: My first responsibility will be to represent the people of Legislative District 16.
We need to preserve the liberties and civil rights granted to us in the US Bill of rights. The First and Second Amendments are of particular interest.
We need to keep our markets free without undue burdens and regulations. But regulations necessary to protect citizens and our environment are a duty of government.
Genuine public goods such as education, roads, police, and fire protection must be adequately funded. But we need to invest wisely. Every dollar taken in taxes is a dollar taken from a household, a dollar that could have been used to buy food, shelter, clothing, and other items.
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: I came to Idaho to join an R&D Lab team developing new products at Hewlett-Packard. Some of my additional roles at HP were in Reliability Engineering, Manufacturing Engineering, and Program Management. Along the way, attaining an MBA Degree at Boise State University enabled me to make broader contributions to the company’s overall business. And throughout my career I’ve had the fulfilling experience of working with colleagues and customers in countries all around the world. These years of experience working with colleagues and customers around the world has given me the breadth to tackle a variety of issues in a logical manner. I've learned to listen, to learn, to develop a plan–and to move forward with action!
Q: What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: Although Idaho does not directly set monetary policy for the US Dollar, it appears we may need to manage in an environment of higher inflation and interest rates. I suspect that fiscal responsibility will be important over the next two years. Of course, other issues will come up, but I believe I have both the business and general breadth to advocate very well for our District 16 people as we work together to move forward.
Q: Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: Working in an international, high-tech company, while enjoying the outdoor-paradise home base of Idaho, has been a great privilege. And now it’s time to give back to my neighbors and my state. I believe I have the depth and breadth to represent our District 16 community as our Idaho State Representative. Your input, your support, and your vote will keep us moving forward!
Soñia Galaviz
Party: Democratic
Email: sonia@soniagalaviz.com
Campaign website: soniagalaviz.com
Campaign Facebook: facebook.com/soniaforidaho
Campaign Twitter: @SoniaforIdaho
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: I intend to be a dependable, informed, and tireless voice representing public educators, public education, and Idaho’s children in the Statehouse. I wish to be a resource to my legislative colleagues about the detailed workings of public schools, curriculum, pedagogy, and practice. I also hope to advocate for the working families of Idaho in word and deed, supporting policies and enacting laws that benefit them. I believe lawmakers have an imperative duty to be open to new ideas and conversations, as well as find ways to work together.
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: I’ve served and continue to serve as a public educator in Idaho for almost 20 years, teaching in Jerome, Ada, and Canyon County, where I have developed STEM programs, served as a Curriculum Coach and Professional Development lead, and received my doctorate in Curriculum and Instruction. I work and volunteer with a myriad of other organizations that have allowed me to engage in meaningful conversations with community members and leaders. I am also in my second term serving on the Boise City Library Board of Trustees. I appreciate the opportunity to work with the city and the library to support these cherished community centers.
Q: What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: Idaho is dead last in the country for spending per student. While this year’s increase to the state’s education budget will definitely help schools, we have a long way to go towards fully funding education and giving adequate support to all districts, especially those in rural communities. Education is only one piece of the puzzle. Many people across Idaho struggle with wages to care for their families, obtain affordable health care, access mental health services, and find affordable housing. We have got to find ways to provide citizens with the support they need to care for themselves and their families.
Q: Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: The experience of serving as an educator in Title 1 schools has given me a unique perspective on the challenges facing Idaho families that I hope to bring to the Idaho Legislature. I will be the same person in the Statehouse that I’ve been in the classroom and community: committed, tireless, and passionate about the value of public education. I’d be honored to earn the votes and trust of the good people of District 16.
Wayne Richey
Party: Independent
Email: boisewayne@yahoo.com
Campaign Facebook: Wayne Richey for State Representative 16A
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: Those who call Idaho their hometown have been priced out. That is unacceptable. We must slow the out of control growth. Those who move here are not paying for their own growing pains. Our property taxes have doubled and are being used to subsidize millionaires moving here. Life is good if you are a developer or new to Idaho. Meanwhile locals are struggling just to get by.
So how do we fix it. First we need to roll up the red carpet. Developers and realtors are making a fortune selling Idaho to the highest bidder. Impact fees are minimal, and propery taxes are not equitable. New people moving here have an economic advantage locals simply never had.
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: As we get older we are less likely to sit by and not get involved. I feel like my state is a train going over a cliff and no one cares. I have always been involved and up on current events. Today I feel like I can no longer just watch. I have to act now. Our kid's future depends on it.
I was born and raised in Boise. Mom's family came here in 1909 and built the New York canal and Arrowrock. Dad's family settled in Meridian in the 30's.
I don't have the most experience for the job. However, I genuinely believe I can do a better job than the current legislature
Q: What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: There are three issues that must be addressed.
First. New people moving to Idaho are not paying for their own growth. We have rolled out the red carpet and everyone wants to move to Idaho. Meanwhile locals are having to move away. That is unacceptable.
Second. Our two party system is broken. Us versus them is not productive. We must find a way to work together again.
Third. I am Pro-Choice. No one likes abortions. However, they are a reality. I dont care what your God or Political party says. Women deserve quality health care.
Q: Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: I am running as an "Independent". I've been a registered Democrat and registered Republican. Today I have no desire to belong to either party. The separation between the two is not productive. There has to be a middle ground. I've watched the current legislature fight over meaningless special intrest. This nonsense took attention from more important issues. Education funding, equitable property taxes, affordable health care, and an affordable way of life must become a priority.
Two years ago I ran for Boise Mayor. My fight is the same today as it was then. We must fight for those who call this their hometown.