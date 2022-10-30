Description: Idaho House of Representatives members serve a two-year term and are responsible for translating the public will into public policy for the state, levying taxes, appropriating public funds, and overseeing the administration of state agencies. These responsibilities are carried out through the legislative process — laws passed by elected representatives of the people, legislators.
Dori Healey
Party: Republican
Email: dorihealey@gmail.com
Campaign phone: 208-550-1097
Campaign website: dori4idaho.com
Campaign Facebook: Dori For Idaho
Campaign Twitter: @dorihealey
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: I will be the sound and reasonable voice for healthcare in Idaho. As a nurse, I have worked at the bedside with patients and understand how legislation impacts the patients, healthcare workers, and our society. I believe the relationship between the patient and the healthcare provider should never be undermined by other agendas. I believe in informed consent. When elected, I intend to protect those.
I strive to protect and enhance the future of our children’s education and believe parents deserve to be a part of decisions. I will work with teachers to understand the concerns and work to create solutions. Lastly, I believe fiscal responsibility is essential and will work to keep money in Idahoans pockets. I will represent Idaho!
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: Born and raised in Idaho, I understand Idaho values and keeping Idaho a wonderful place to live and work. I have spent many years volunteering in various areas of politics. Growing up, my father served as the mayor and I learned first hand the value of keeping government small and local. I have served in many areas of leadership. The nurses in Idaho trusted me to be their American Nurses Association President and represent them. I have served on political action committees.
I chair and co-chair non-profits throughout our community.
I am a leader. I understand the responsibilities and commitment to serving District 15 and our state.
I have always stepped up when our community needs me. And I am ready to serve once again!
Q: What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: Healthcare issues: the future staffing ratio and increased demand do to increased population.
Senior living facilities: due to aging population, we do not have enough to care for the quantity in Idaho.
Nurses: shortage of nurses. Faculty to teach new nurses. Places for new nurses to learn skills.
Taxes: people unable to afford to live in houses that are paid for.
Inflation rates and overall housing crisis and cost of living in Idaho.
Education and workforce training.
Roads and infrastructure due to substantial growth.
Emergency response and increased wait times in congested areas.
Staffing jobs and decreasing unemployment.
Protecting Idaho from federal government over reach.
Q: Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: I have been happily married for 12 years. I have two children. I am passionate about keeping Idaho an incredible place to live. I want my children to want to live here after they finish school.
I am the nurse running for the House of Representatives. As a nurse, I will bring a trusted, professional, and powerful voice to our state legislator.
Jeff Nafsinger
Party: Democratic
Email: info@nafsinger4idaho.com
Campaign phone: 208-244-0002
Campaign website: nafsinger4idaho.com
Campaign Facebook: facebook.com/nafsinger4idaho
Campaign Twitter: @jeffnafsinger
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: I will work to help build up a community where all of our children can live and thrive as adults. I will work to fully fund education, to tackle the growth and infrastructure issues, and promote fair wages and affordable housing.
Q: What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: First and foremost, being a father to five incredible children. I also spent 19 years in the construction industry as a sales rep, working with businesses to provide the resources that went into building our community. I was later inspired to start a career in real estate. My passion for helping families find their home continually teaches me what it means to be a good parent, neighbor, and Idahoan.
Q: Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: We must fully fund public education. In addition, we have to create ways to attract and retain teachers and staff for our public schools. We can no longer fund schools by way of levy and school bonds. This puts too high of a burden on property taxes, which is another challenge that will need relief.
We must work together to come up with solutions to our growing infrastructure problems. Access to reliable, affordable, and environmentally friendly transportation must be a priority.
Not enough time and energy has been given to the issues that affect all of us, such as education, growth planning, taxes, and public lands. Instead, what we are seeing is political grandstanding, publicity stunts, and wasted taxpayer dollars.